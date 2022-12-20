Read full article on original website
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Christmas trees to be made into fish habitats at Lake Martin
Alexander City, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents are encouraged to drop off their Christmas trees at one of three locations set up by Alabama Power, the Lake Martin Resource Association, and the Lake Martin Tourism Association. The three organizations are teaming up to help create new fish habitats in Lake Martin....
Nursery owner advises on how to protect plants from the cold
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The team at Little Mountain Growers is hard at work taking steps to protect its plants from the incoming cold. “This is the worst Christmas season we’ve had since about 1989,” said the owner, David Funderburk. Funderburk advised covering your leafy plants to protect...
Montgomery city, county offices closed Friday amid weather concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery city and county offices will be closed Friday amid weather concerns. Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton has declared all city and county office buildings in Montgomery, Montgomery County and the town of Pike Road to close due for “potentially dangerous driving conditions as a result of anticipated late-night precipitation and early morning freezing temperatures.”
Where this Christmas will rank in Montgomery’s weather history
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This Christmas will go down as one of the coldest ever recorded in Montgomery. The high will be in the upper 30s after a morning spent in the upper teens. But it won’t break a record. Somehow the daily records -- lows and highs -- will...
Montgomery neighborhood seeks answers on unfinished community center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been more than a year since the Carriage Hills neighborhood was promised a new community center, and very little progress has been made. The city of Montgomery broke ground and started construction on the facility in the fall of 2021, but it came to a sudden halt in January 2022.
Man charged in Camp Hill murder investigation
CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - Camp Hill police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting. According to Camp Hill Police Chief Danny Williams, officers responded to the 100 block of Alberta Street around 2 p.m. Sunday in reference to a gunshot victim. Police said the victim, 49-year-old Duntay Trellis Caldwell, of Opelika, was found outside of a residence with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Lake Martin Community Hospital and then flown to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, where he later died, Williams said.
Elmore County sheriff seeks 2 who may have witnessed drowning
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two men who may have witnessed a drowning. According to Sheriff Bill Franklin, around 1 p.m., witnesses reported to the sheriff’s office they had observed three younger Hispanic males fishing off Rapids Road, not far from the Jordan Dam. One of the men reportedly slipped and fell into the water. Afterward, the two men with him left the area.
Sheriff’s office presents donated car to Flatwood tornado survivor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is making the season brighter for one family that was impacted by last month’s storms. Gladys Pringle and Julia Davis rode out the tornado that hit the Flatwood community three weeks ago. “The trailer was rocking so hard, when...
Dadeville man arrested on drug trafficking charges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force successfully removed 12.5 ounces of methamphetamine from the streets on Thursday. According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the narcotics task force received a tip that Christopher Shontae Turner, who had three outstanding distribution warrants, was spotted in a parking lot at 2643 US Highway 280 in Alexander City.
Auburn names Jake Thornton offensive line coach
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University announced today that Jake Thornton will become the football team’s new offensive line coach. Thornton has spent the past two seasons as the offensive line coach for Ole Miss. During his time with the Rebels, he was instrumental in helping the team achieve a top-ten national ranking in total offense each year.
How to prepare for the impending arctic air intrusion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With the extreme cold set to arrive this evening and tonight, it’s imperative that you use the daylight hours today to finalize any preparations that need to be done. This shot of arctic air will be hazardous and dangerous if proper precautions are not taken....
Need for homeless shelters in Montgomery grows as temps drop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that the Salvation Army is temporarily closed, the need for homeless shelters in Montgomery is growing. It comes as dangerously cold temperatures threaten those living on the streets. “It’s brutal out there. I mean this is a catastrophic event waiting to happen,” said Patrick Aitken...
First Alert: Christmas remains cold, warming up by New Year’s Eve
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our period of below freezing temperatures continues as we move through Christmas morning. Temperatures will again fall into the teens and 20s under fair skies. Thankfully the wind will not be as pronounced as what we dealt with Friday and Christmas Eve. Christmas Day itself will...
