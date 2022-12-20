Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' offers a violent prequel that's only worth a few coins
Ardent fans of "The Witcher" might welcome any related content to pass the time between seasons, and there's certainly been no shortage of big fantasy prequels this year, including "House of the Dragon" and "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." Nevertheless, "The Witcher: Blood Origin" basically feels like a mildly diverting snack between meals, and at four episodes essentially a longish movie.
The biggest movie and TV disappointments for 2022, from 'The Rings of Power' to 'Morbius'
The thing about disappointment is that it requires certain expectations and enthusiasm, which spares something like Mike Myers' awful Netflix series "The Pentaverate" any further abuse (OK, maybe just a little) on this year-end list. Still, 2022 was filled with movies and TV shows that came armed with advance recognition,...
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama appear in latest trailer for 'That '90s Show'
Let the throwback feels continue, Wisconsin style!. Netflix unveiled the official trailer for "That '90s Show" on Thursday, featuring the grand return of the stars from the hit series on which it's based, "That '70s Show." The clip shows lots more of Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, returning as...
The best new series and limited series of 2022, from 'Severance' to 'The White Lotus'
The limited series has arguably become the dominant creative genre in television, given the attention and praise showered on shows like "The White Lotus" (pick your season), which can tell a self-contained story like reading a great book. The continuing series, however, remains very much alive and well, even with...
Dolly Parton has both a secret song and the secret to being married for 56 years
You may have to wait for 23 years to hear this new Dolly Parton track. The iconic singer shared during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that seven years ago, she recorded a top-secret song and buried it in a time capsule to be opened in 2045. "You have...
Indigenous people are criticizing the 'Avatar' sequel for relying on tired tropes
More than a decade after sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar" hit theaters, James Cameron is back with a sequel that once again takes audiences into the lush world of Pandora. But some Indigenous viewers aren't particularly interested in returning to it. "Avatar: The Way of Water" and its director are facing fresh...
'Babylon' zooms in on Hollywood's wild old days, like 'Singin' in the Rain' on steroids
After romanticizing Hollywood in "La La Land," Damien Chazelle widens his "Another Day of Sun" lens to explore the town's dark roots in "Babylon," which is basically another dawn-of-talkies era "Singin' in the Rain" on a cocktail of ampethamines and steroids. Despite a stellar cast and showy moments (given who's involved how could there not be?), the writer-director's sprawling, messy, three-hour-plus endurance test isn't ready for its closeup.
A bizarre trend: Was 2022 the year of the cannibal?
Whatever you craved from the content gods in 2022, one thing that probably wasn't on your preferred menu: Multiple stories that focused on, explored, and even celebrated cannibalism. Yes, movies and TV shows about people eating people. This sudden cultural preoccupation with the taste of human flesh could potentially be...
Ellen DeGeneres says tWitch's death has 'been really tough for everyone'
Ellen DeGeneres fought back tears in her first public video statement since the death of beloved talk show personality and her friend Stephen "tWitch" Boss. "Hey everybody. I just wanted to say the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone," DeGeneres said in a video posted to her social media accounts on Friday. "Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it, and we'll never make sense of it."
Why everyone's talking about 'nepo babies'
One of the surest roads to success in showbiz is to be the child of an already famous and successful person. These progeny are called nepo babies (nepo = nepotism), and they have not-so-secretly infiltrated countless beloved pop culture properties. Who was your favorite character on "Stranger Things"? Robin, was it? Nepo baby. Your favorite feline anti-hero in "The Batman"? Yeah, she's a nepo baby. If you preferred the Riddler in that film, some news -- his real-life partner is a nepo baby, too.
