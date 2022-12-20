Read full article on original website
Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 22nd
WEST MONROE, La. — (12/22/2022) A brutally strong cold front is expected to move through the ArkLaMiss this afternoon, bringing dramatic temperature changes and potentially subzero wind chills by Friday morning. This cold front has been in the works for over a week, bringing a blast of Arctic air...
Monroe Fire Department responds to multiple house fires during freezing temperatures; no fatalities reported
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 23, 2022, the Monroe Fire Department announced they have responded to multiple house fires during the freezing temperatures. According to officials, there were no fatalities. With freezing temperatures to be in our area the next few days we would like to remind everyone to keep fire safety in mind. […]
Hard freeze warning out for Four State region
South Arkansas will be under a hard freeze warning from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Columbia, Union, Lafayette and Nevada counties are part of the warned area, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 4 to 12 degrees are possible. In addition, wind chill values...
Man dies in Monday house fire
Ruston firefighters battling a blaze at 315 Vernon Street Monday night found the body of a man inside the home. The Ruston Fire Department responded to the house fire at the intersection of East Arizona Avenue and Vernon Street about 10 p.m. Monday night after a neighbor reported the fire by 911.
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
Deadly shooting in Morehouse Parish kills one victim
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Dantavius Fredjuan Madison, 18. Madison is described as a black male standing at five feet two inches tall and weighing 144 lbs. Madison has warrants issued for his arrest on these charges:. One count...
3 Monroe women arrested after burglarizing home for Christmas decorations and other items, police say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At 5:17 PM, on December 20, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Jackson Street in reference to individuals being inside of a residence unauthorized. Police were advised by the homeowner and next-door neighbor that no one should be […]
Man arrested after attempting to assault West Monroe resident; claimed to be Jesus Christ
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at the intersection of Martin Street and Evergreen Street in West Monroe, La. Deputies were advised by the caller that a White male was yelling about demons and attempting […]
2 charged in Arkadelphia shooting incident
A fight outside an Arkadelphia business that escalated to shots being fired has resulted in felony charges against two Arkansas men. Dtorriond Dchristophermani Gordon, 20, of Camden, and Jaquwan Rainey, 19, of Little Rock, were arrested soon after their involvement in a Nov. 12 altercation that spilled over into a shooting on Pine Street, based on court documents released on Dec. 20.
Two men break into West Monroe sober living facility while intoxicated, police confirm
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’Office was called to a sober living home in West Monroe, La. due to a disturbance on December 17, 2022. Deputies spoke with witnesses who mentioned that 20-year-old Benjamin L. Hill and 22-year-old Jake Williams arrived at the […]
West Monroe man arrested for allegedly calling police multiple times without valid reason
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, at 9:32 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Browning Avenue in West Monroe. According to reports, upon arrival, the officer learned that 30-year-old Charles Meredith allegedly made the call and could not provide a valid reason […]
Ruston man dies in fatal house fire; investigation underway
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 19, 2022, around 10 PM, the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a house fire on the 300 block of Arizona Street in Ruston, La. According to deputies, they located a disabled male victim in his 40s. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies are investigating […]
2 Monroe women accused of stealing over 60 items from Walmart; arrested
According to Jackson, she allegedly took the plastic bags from the garden center and gathered the items.
Calhoun woman arrested for shoplifting and drug offenses; allegedly assaulted police during arrest
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, around 5:44 PM, West Monroe Police were contacted by a Walmart Asset Protection agent who advised authorities that 34-year-old Chelsea Mae Strange allegedly concealed stolen store merchandise in her purse prior to leaving the building. According to […]
Union Parish Sheriff’s deputies searching for man wanted for Attempted Vehicle Burglary and Theft; believed to be in Downsville or Farmerville
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 40-year-old Heath M. Caples who is wanted for multiple counts of Attempted Vehicle Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Damage to Property. According to officials, Caples is described as a White male who stands at […]
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Mary Brantley Forwood, 6/18/1982; 296 Old Sterlington Rd, Sterlington, La; FTA, FTA Roderick Lemon Kennedy, 12/28/1973; 1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, La; Simple Battery, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Theft -Misd. December 14. Roy Lavelle Brantley, 4/8/1973; 226 Jurd Pardue Rd, Marion, La; Poss. Legend Drug without Prescription or Order, Poss....
“Just take me to jail”: Monroe man arrested for allegedly stealing fireworks; leads deputies on chase
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office was dispatched to the 2000th block of Sterlington Road regarding a burglary at a firework stand. According to reports, upon arrival, the deputy observed 34-year-old Justin Collins allegedly fleeing on foot from the […]
Grambling man faces drug charges
A Grambling man was arrested by West Monroe Police Sunday after a traffic stop led to the recovery of drugs. About 11:50 p.m. Sunday night, West Monroe Police stopped a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup bearing a switched license plate on Thomas Road. When officers approached the truck, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana from inside.
Monroe man arrested for drug offenses; accused of biting authorities during arrest
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police responded to a medical call at a residence on South 5th Street on December 17, 2022. Once police arrived at the scene, they made contact with 30-year-old Aaron Jamal Scoby. While at the scene, officers noticed marijuana and drug paraphernalia on […]
Former Monroe Applebee’s employee accused of making bomb threat to the restaurant, police say
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 18, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Applebee’s Grill and Bar due to a bomb threat. Upon arrival, police learned that a former employee, 38-year-old Jacoby D. Davis, allegedly called the establishment from a block number and […]
