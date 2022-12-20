ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR


myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 22nd

WEST MONROE, La. — (12/22/2022) A brutally strong cold front is expected to move through the ArkLaMiss this afternoon, bringing dramatic temperature changes and potentially subzero wind chills by Friday morning. This cold front has been in the works for over a week, bringing a blast of Arctic air...
WEST MONROE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Hard freeze warning out for Four State region

South Arkansas will be under a hard freeze warning from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Columbia, Union, Lafayette and Nevada counties are part of the warned area, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 4 to 12 degrees are possible. In addition, wind chill values...
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man dies in Monday house fire

Ruston firefighters battling a blaze at 315 Vernon Street Monday night found the body of a man inside the home. The Ruston Fire Department responded to the house fire at the intersection of East Arizona Avenue and Vernon Street about 10 p.m. Monday night after a neighbor reported the fire by 911.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Deadly shooting in Morehouse Parish kills one victim

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Dantavius Fredjuan Madison, 18. Madison is described as a black male standing at five feet two inches tall and weighing 144 lbs. Madison has warrants issued for his arrest on these charges:. One count...
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
arkadelphian.com

2 charged in Arkadelphia shooting incident

A fight outside an Arkadelphia business that escalated to shots being fired has resulted in felony charges against two Arkansas men. Dtorriond Dchristophermani Gordon, 20, of Camden, and Jaquwan Rainey, 19, of Little Rock, were arrested soon after their involvement in a Nov. 12 altercation that spilled over into a shooting on Pine Street, based on court documents released on Dec. 20.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston man dies in fatal house fire; investigation underway

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 19, 2022, around 10 PM, the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a house fire on the 300 block of Arizona Street in Ruston, La. According to deputies, they located a disabled male victim in his 40s. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies are investigating […]
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Calhoun woman arrested for shoplifting and drug offenses; allegedly assaulted police during arrest

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, around 5:44 PM, West Monroe Police were contacted by a Walmart Asset Protection agent who advised authorities that 34-year-old Chelsea Mae Strange allegedly concealed stolen store merchandise in her purse prior to leaving the building. According to […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s deputies searching for man wanted for Attempted Vehicle Burglary and Theft; believed to be in Downsville or Farmerville

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 40-year-old Heath M. Caples who is wanted for multiple counts of Attempted Vehicle Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Damage to Property. According to officials, Caples is described as a White male who stands at […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Mary Brantley Forwood, 6/18/1982; 296 Old Sterlington Rd, Sterlington, La; FTA, FTA Roderick Lemon Kennedy, 12/28/1973; 1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, La; Simple Battery, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Theft -Misd. December 14. Roy Lavelle Brantley, 4/8/1973; 226 Jurd Pardue Rd, Marion, La; Poss. Legend Drug without Prescription or Order, Poss....
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

“Just take me to jail”: Monroe man arrested for allegedly stealing fireworks; leads deputies on chase

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office was dispatched to the 2000th block of Sterlington Road regarding a burglary at a firework stand. According to reports, upon arrival, the deputy observed 34-year-old Justin Collins allegedly fleeing on foot from the […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Grambling man faces drug charges

A Grambling man was arrested by West Monroe Police Sunday after a traffic stop led to the recovery of drugs. About 11:50 p.m. Sunday night, West Monroe Police stopped a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup bearing a switched license plate on Thomas Road. When officers approached the truck, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana from inside.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Former Monroe Applebee’s employee accused of making bomb threat to the restaurant, police say

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 18, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Applebee’s Grill and Bar due to a bomb threat. Upon arrival, police learned that a former employee, 38-year-old Jacoby D. Davis, allegedly called the establishment from a block number and […]
MONROE, LA

