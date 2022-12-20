Read full article on original website
WGAL
Factory whistle concert
A Christmas tradition continues in York. The factory whistle concert is Saturday night. The whistle will play traditional Christmas music. It's known as the worlds loudest music, played without amplification from a non-musical instrument. The annual concert begins just after midnight, at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, at 240 Arch St. in...
WGAL
PPL opens warming centers
PPL Electric is opening warming centers in Central Pennsylvania. These warming centers will offer heat, outlets to charge devices (bring your own charging blocks and cords), hot coffee and water for any customer who loses power during the storm. Centers will be open on Saturday, Dec. 24, from 7 a.m....
WGAL
Columbia emergency housing in cold storm
An emergency shelter opened at the Columbia Homeless Shelter in Lancaster County because of the cold. The temporary emergency shelter will be open until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning at the shelter at 291 South Fourth St. This shelter is only for adults. In addition, the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment...
WGAL
Free and discounted parking, New Year’s celebrations, and trash collection in Harrisburg
It’s a little gift for people living, working, and visiting the City of Harrisburg around Christmas this year. Park Harrisburg, with the support of Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams’ administration, will offer free parking on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 26. No tickets will be given...
WGAL
Drone video: Snow-covered campus at Elizabethtown College
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Thursday's snow made for a beautiful picture at Elizabethtown College. A uLocal member shared some drone video of the snow-covered campus. You can watch that in the video player above. Share your photos and videos with WGAL. We have several ways you can show us the...
WGAL
Crews respond to house fire in Lancaster County
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Lancaster County. The fire happened around 4 a.m. at a home on the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township. WGAL has a crew at the scene. It appears the fire...
WGAL
Family and police in York County looking for missing teen
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Family and police are looking for help in finding a missing teenage boy in York County. Kadin Black, 19 of Wrightsville, was last seen at his home on the 1st block of Vickilee Drive between Dec. 17 in the early evening and the early morning hours on Dec. 18.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash caused some problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Friday morning. One lane of southbound I-83 was closed at Exit 43, Paxton Street. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
WGAL
Winter storm conditions in York County
Wind damage has been reported in York County. With powerful wind gusts that were making the traffic signals sway. PennDOT has been dealing with wind issues all day across the Susquehanna Valley. It was not just trees that were being flung threw the air, but in Adams County PennDOT message...
WGAL
Derry Township police looking for missing man
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Derry Township, Dauphin County, are looking for a missing man. Police said Glenn Lavare Bland, 44, is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He has a shaved head and brown eyes. Bland was last known to be driving a 2022 black Dodge Ram...
WGAL
York County coroner notified of house fire in York County
UPDATE: The York County Coroner's Office has been notified of the fire. Fire crews are battling a residential fire in York County. According to emergency dispatch, fire units were dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township at 8:30 p.m. Fire crews tell News 8 that it...
WGAL
Snow making travel difficult in some parts of south-central Pennsylvania, PennDOT reduces more speed limits
There are some problems on the roads Thursday morning in south-central Pennsylvania as winter weather moves through the area. There are numerous problem spots across the Susquehanna Valley, particularly in western counties such as Adams and Franklin. PennDOT has enacted 45 mph speed limit reductions on the following roads:. I-83...
WGAL
Winds knock down PennDOT digital message board in Adams County
FAIRFIELD, Pa. — Gusting winds toppled a sign weighing around 1,500 pounds in Adams County. It happened Friday morning in Fairfield Borough. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph on Friday as an arctic front blows through. Temperatures are also plummeting. They're headed for the single digits Friday...
WGAL
Pickup truck crashes into building in Arendtsville, Adams County
ARENDTSVILLE, Pa. — A pickup truck crashed into a building early Friday morning in Adams County. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on the 100 block of Main Street in Arendtsville. A viewer shared a picture from the scene that showed extensive damage to the vehicle and building. You...
WGAL
Police officers rescue woman from sinking vehicle in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A police officer jumped into a cold pond to rescue a woman in a sinking vehicle Thursday night in Manheim Township, Lancaster County. Body cameras captured the rescue from multiple perspectives. Manheim Township police shared two views of the rescue, one from on shore and another first-person perspective from an officer who jumped in. Both videos are posted on this page.
WGAL
Propane leak causes explosion, house fire in Lancaster County, injuring three people
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A propane leak caused an explosion that sparked a house fire early Friday morning in Lancaster County. The fire happened around 4 a.m. at a home on the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township. Weaverland Valley Fire Department Chief Alan...
WGAL
Two people shot in York, police on hunt for suspect
YORK, Pa. — Two people were shot Friday morning in York. It happened around 10:30 a.m. along the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street near the intersection with Roosevelt Avenue. Police said the victims were a 24-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman and that they were shot inside the...
WGAL
Police investigating hit-and-run crash in Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — Police said they are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Lancaster County. Lititz police said the crash happened on the 000 block of East Main Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday. "Two legally parked vehicles were struck while parked. Both parked vehicles sustained damage. There is no specific...
WGAL
Two people killed in head-on crash in Lancaster County
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash Thursday afternoon in Lancaster County. Pennsylvania State Police said the fatal crash happened on the 6800 block of Route 322/Division Highway in Caernarvon Township around 3:15 p.m. Police said A 202 Jeep Renegade was driving east on...
WGAL
Route 30 crash cleared in Chester County
SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down Route 30 in Chester County on Thursday. Route 30 was closed in both directions between between Octorara Trail and the Coatesville Veterans Hospital Exit. The crash has since been cleared and traffic is now back to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME...
