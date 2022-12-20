ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

WGAL

Factory whistle concert

A Christmas tradition continues in York. The factory whistle concert is Saturday night. The whistle will play traditional Christmas music. It's known as the worlds loudest music, played without amplification from a non-musical instrument. The annual concert begins just after midnight, at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, at 240 Arch St. in...
YORK, PA
WGAL

PPL opens warming centers

PPL Electric is opening warming centers in Central Pennsylvania. These warming centers will offer heat, outlets to charge devices (bring your own charging blocks and cords), hot coffee and water for any customer who loses power during the storm. Centers will be open on Saturday, Dec. 24, from 7 a.m....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Columbia emergency housing in cold storm

An emergency shelter opened at the Columbia Homeless Shelter in Lancaster County because of the cold. The temporary emergency shelter will be open until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning at the shelter at 291 South Fourth St. This shelter is only for adults. In addition, the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Drone video: Snow-covered campus at Elizabethtown College

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Thursday's snow made for a beautiful picture at Elizabethtown College. A uLocal member shared some drone video of the snow-covered campus. You can watch that in the video player above. Share your photos and videos with WGAL. We have several ways you can show us the...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
WGAL

Crews respond to house fire in Lancaster County

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Lancaster County. The fire happened around 4 a.m. at a home on the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township. WGAL has a crew at the scene. It appears the fire...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Family and police in York County looking for missing teen

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Family and police are looking for help in finding a missing teenage boy in York County. Kadin Black, 19 of Wrightsville, was last seen at his home on the 1st block of Vickilee Drive between Dec. 17 in the early evening and the early morning hours on Dec. 18.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash caused some problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Friday morning. One lane of southbound I-83 was closed at Exit 43, Paxton Street. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Winter storm conditions in York County

Wind damage has been reported in York County. With powerful wind gusts that were making the traffic signals sway. PennDOT has been dealing with wind issues all day across the Susquehanna Valley. It was not just trees that were being flung threw the air, but in Adams County PennDOT message...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Derry Township police looking for missing man

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Derry Township, Dauphin County, are looking for a missing man. Police said Glenn Lavare Bland, 44, is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He has a shaved head and brown eyes. Bland was last known to be driving a 2022 black Dodge Ram...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

York County coroner notified of house fire in York County

UPDATE: The York County Coroner's Office has been notified of the fire. Fire crews are battling a residential fire in York County. According to emergency dispatch, fire units were dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township at 8:30 p.m. Fire crews tell News 8 that it...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Winds knock down PennDOT digital message board in Adams County

FAIRFIELD, Pa. — Gusting winds toppled a sign weighing around 1,500 pounds in Adams County. It happened Friday morning in Fairfield Borough. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph on Friday as an arctic front blows through. Temperatures are also plummeting. They're headed for the single digits Friday...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police officers rescue woman from sinking vehicle in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A police officer jumped into a cold pond to rescue a woman in a sinking vehicle Thursday night in Manheim Township, Lancaster County. Body cameras captured the rescue from multiple perspectives. Manheim Township police shared two views of the rescue, one from on shore and another first-person perspective from an officer who jumped in. Both videos are posted on this page.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two people shot in York, police on hunt for suspect

YORK, Pa. — Two people were shot Friday morning in York. It happened around 10:30 a.m. along the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street near the intersection with Roosevelt Avenue. Police said the victims were a 24-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman and that they were shot inside the...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Police investigating hit-and-run crash in Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — Police said they are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Lancaster County. Lititz police said the crash happened on the 000 block of East Main Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday. "Two legally parked vehicles were struck while parked. Both parked vehicles sustained damage. There is no specific...
LITITZ, PA
WGAL

Two people killed in head-on crash in Lancaster County

CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash Thursday afternoon in Lancaster County. Pennsylvania State Police said the fatal crash happened on the 6800 block of Route 322/Division Highway in Caernarvon Township around 3:15 p.m. Police said A 202 Jeep Renegade was driving east on...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 30 crash cleared in Chester County

SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down Route 30 in Chester County on Thursday. Route 30 was closed in both directions between between Octorara Trail and the Coatesville Veterans Hospital Exit. The crash has since been cleared and traffic is now back to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

