'Focus Fairies' mentor young women throughout Chicagoland
Focus Fairies mentoring program creates sisterhood for young women of Chicago in need. The organization helps young women who might not have a support system or a good role model otherwise.
Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan amid cold snap to keep tradition alive
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is making a splash and continuing tradition, despite the arctic weather. On Friday, Dan O'Conor, also known as the Great Lake Jumper, leaped into Lake Michigan. This is a daily tradition he started in June 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, and he has...
Chicago police: Man went into business disguised as city employee, demanded money
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public about a man who allegedly went into a North Side business disguised as a city employee and demanded money for services rendered. The incident occurred Dec. 13 around 11:15 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road in the Rogers Park...
Structure fire in Oak Park leaves residents without home before holidays
CHICAGO - A structure fire in Oak Park is leaving some residents without a home right before the holidays. There were no injures reported among the building residents, but one Oak Park firefighter was taken to Loyola University Medical Center. They have since been released. The fire department responded to...
Gifts that give back: Chicago nonprofit provides employment, skills development, workforce readiness
The holidays are a time for reflection, togetherness, and giving. So, it’s not surprising that Americans are more likely to donate to charity around this time of year. But now, Americans are feeling the squeeze of higher prices.
Lawsuit filed in tragic 'Playpen' boat accident in Chicago
A lawsuit was filed in Cook County Thursday after a tragic accident in the 'Playpen' occurred this summer.
Portillo's to open new restaurant in suburban Chicago
Portillo's plans to open a new restaurant next year in Algonquin. The village board approved a development deal this week with the owners of the enclave.
1 person killed in building fire on Chicago's West Side
Chicago Fire Department responded to a building fire in Austin around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say one person was killed in the fire.
Hundreds of flights canceled, crowds pack Chicago airports as travelers hope to beat upcoming storm
FOX 32's Joanie Lum reports from O'Hare International Airport as holiday travelers pile in to get ahead of the snowstorm heading for Chicago and most of the Midwest. Hundreds of flights leaving from O'Hare and Midway have already been canceled in anticipation.
Ancient Greek coins intercepted in Chicago returned to Greece
Over the past 15 years, more than 20,000 artifacts have been seized in the United States and repatriated back to countries worldwide. One of those exchanges happened right here in Chicago.
Chicago native becomes first female infantry officer in historic Army Reserve unit
CHICAGO - A Chicago native is making history by becoming the first female infantry officer in a historic Army Reserve unit. Second Lt. Anna Zaccaria is a scout platoon leader in her unit at Fort Shafter in Hawaii. She is also in the top 20 percent of her class and...
'Chicago Life Cares' serves Christmas meals for those in need
On Christmas Day, Chicago Life cares will be serving up 500 meals at Petterino's in downtown Chicago for those who need a nice homecooked meal this holiday. The organization also helps provide clothes and resources for those in need.
'Uplifting Tomorrow's Leaders' mural added to Wintrust Mural Building to honor Daniel Murphy Scholarship Fund
The Daniel Murphy Scholarship Fund is Chicago's largest high school scholarship granting organization. The organization has been around for 34 years and has helped over 2,200 students. The newest mural on the Wintrust Building which reads, "Uplifting Tomorrow's Leaders" was designed by former scholarship awardee Karen Spears.
Lurie Children's Hospital hosts free shopping event for inpatient families
CHICAGO - Spending time in the hospital with a child is never easy, especially during the holidays. Lurie Children’s Hospital is spreading holiday cheers by hosting a Winter Wonderland — a free shopping event for inpatient families. Last year, over 500 children were shopped for, making the holidays...
Chicago's bitter cold blast could shake up some record lists
Chicago - The leading edge of a massive blob of bitter cold Arctic air arrives today. A flash freeze is possible as temperatures drop dramatically in a short period of time. Cheyenne, Wyoming dropped 40 degrees in 35 minutes yesterday. Our drop might not be as rapid, but it should be impressive.
Get nutty at a new pop-up in the Gold Coast
The Nutcracker Pop-Up is a great place to get out of the cold and cozy up with family and friends this holiday season. Tim McGill explored this new experience for Good Day Chicago.
More than 400 flights canceled at Chicago's O'Hare and Midway Airports on Christmas Eve
CHICAGO - More than 400 flights were canceled at Chicago's O'Hare and Midway Airports on Saturday as Christmas travelers tried to get home in the wake of a devastating winter storm. FlyChicago.com said 251 flights into and out of O'Hare were canceled on Christmas Eve, and 164 were canceled into...
CTA, Metra officials break down how upcoming winter storm will affect commutes
CHICAGO - The Chicago Transit Authority and Metra are preparing for the upcoming storm headed for Chicago by the end of this week. The CTA released a statement Wednesday saying it plans to provide as much service as possible for Thursday and Friday, as crews work overnight and throughout the day to keep trains and buses running.
Chicago weather: Doctor discusses extreme cold weather safety
There are many health concerns are temperatures drop. The air temperature alone can cause frostbite in under 30 minutes. Orthopedic issues often arise from slips and falls on ice. In terms of shoveling snow, take breaks and do it in layers to stay safe.
Chicago native makes US Army Reserve history
A Chicago native is making history by becoming the first female infantry officer in a historic Army Reserve unit.
