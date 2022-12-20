Read full article on original website
63-year-old man dies at Dauphin County prison on Christmas Eve
A 63-year-old man died in Dauphin County Prison on Saturday morning. Officials said Richard A. Carter, 63, who’d been housed in the prison, had a medical emergency shortly after midnight, prompting prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment, including CPR and an AED. Carter was pronounced...
Man, woman injured in central Pa. shooting
York police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a woman Friday morning. A 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were shot around 10:20 a.m. on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
14-year-old arrested after fight with other juveniles leads to gunshots
EPHRATA, Pa. — Ephrata police arrested a 14-year-old boy after he allegedly fired several shots during a fight with other juveniles. The peers were involved in a physical and verbal altercation near the Ephrata Post Office on Dec. 21 around 5:45 p.m., according to police. Investigation allegedly revealed that...
abc27.com
Lancaster County man charged for wife’s 1980’s cold case death
PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged with criminal homicide for the 1984 disappearance and presumed death of his estranged wife. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Jere Bagenstose was arrested on Dec. 22 for one count of criminal homicide after a review of evidence from the 1984 disappearance of Maryann Bagenstose.
Two Men ID'd After Deadly Head-On Collision In Lancaster County: State Police
Two men have been identified following a deadly head-on collision in Lancaster County on Thursday afternoon, authorities say. Michael Harrington, 49, of Wilmington, Delaware, was driving a silver 2020 Jeep Renegade west on State Route 322/Division Highway in Caernarvon Township when, for an unknown reason, he drove into the eastbound, slamming into a silver 2002 Dodge Caravan driven by David Hurst, 63, of East Earl on Dec. 22 at 3:15 p.m., according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police on Friday.
Man shot during home invasion in Northeast Reading
The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person injured following a home invasion Christmas Eve morning in the 1900 block of Lorraine Road. Police and EMS were dispatched to an apartment building around 7:05am. According to initial emergency radio traffic, a suspect was possibly shot by a resident of the home.
Inmate Dies Day Before Christmas At Dauphin County Prison
An inmate at the Dauphin County Prison died overnight Saturday, Dec. 24, officials said. Richard A. Carter, 63, had a medical emergency shortly after midnight, prompting prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment, including CPR and an AED, Dauphin County Spokesman Brett Hambright said. He was pronounced dead Saturday at 12:54 a.m.
WGAL
Coroner called to scene of Lancaster County crash
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a fatal crash in Lancaster County. The crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday near Cains Road and Lime Quarry Road in Salisbury Township. The coroner has been called to the crash.
Harrisburg police investigating suspicious death of woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a suspicious death. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of North Front and Verbeke Streets for a report of a dead body. At the scene, officers located the...
WJAC TV
Troopers: Woman was shot & killed in Mifflin County; man in custody
Mifflin County, PA (WJAC) — Pennsylvania State Police provided an update Wednesday in the investigation of a woman who was found dead last Friday in Bratton Township. Troopers now say that 25-year-old Paige Kibe was found with multiple gunshot wounds and her death has been ruled a homicide. Authorities...
WGAL
Police investigating shots fired incident in Steelton
STEELTON, Pa. — Police responded to a shots-fired call Monday night in Steelton. Now, investigators are asking for the public's help. Police said the incident happened on the 100 block of South Second Street around 9:30 p.m. Police are asking anyone who has surveillance video of the area around...
Woman found dead after York County fire
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was found dead after a residential fire in Jackson Township on Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 22 for a reported fatality as a result of […]
WGAL
Police officers rescue woman from sinking vehicle in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A police officer jumped into a cold pond to rescue a woman in a sinking vehicle Thursday night in Manheim Township, Lancaster County. Body cameras captured the rescue from multiple perspectives. Manheim Township police shared two views of the rescue, one from on shore and another first-person perspective from an officer who jumped in. Both videos are posted on this page.
WGAL
Two people killed in head-on crash in Lancaster County
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash Thursday afternoon in Lancaster County. Pennsylvania State Police said the fatal crash happened on the 6800 block of Route 322/Division Highway in Caernarvon Township around 3:15 p.m. Police said A 202 Jeep Renegade was driving east on...
WGAL
Mifflin County man accused of kidnapping woman, then killing her at boat launch
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Mifflin County man is charged with kidnapping and killing a woman. Michael Kennedy, 44, of Yeagertown, is accused of shooting Paige Kibeat, 25, at a boat launch in Bratton Township. Court documents say the shooting happened on Dec. 15, and Kibeat's body was found...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash caused some problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Friday morning. One lane of southbound I-83 was closed at Exit 43, Paxton Street. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
WGAL
Police investigating hit-and-run crash in Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — Police said they are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Lancaster County. Lititz police said the crash happened on the 000 block of East Main Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday. "Two legally parked vehicles were struck while parked. Both parked vehicles sustained damage. There is no specific...
WGAL
Two people shot in York, police on hunt for suspect
YORK, Pa. — Two people were shot Friday morning in York. It happened around 10:30 a.m. along the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street near the intersection with Roosevelt Avenue. Police said the victims were a 24-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman and that they were shot inside the...
WGAL
10-year-old boy, along with 6-year-old brother, lead police on wrong-way chase in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a 10-year-old boy, along with his 6-year-old brother, led police on a wrong-way chase in Gettysburg. Police said the chase happened late Wednesday night. They say the 10-year-old was driving a Ford Explorer the wrong way around a traffic circle on York...
WGAL
Man killed in collision with septic tanker truck in York County identified
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash earlier this week. Jacob Bertazon, 23, of White Hall, Maryland, was killed in the Wednesday afternoon crash in Hopewell Township. The two-vehicle crash happed around 2:30 p.m. on Barrens...
