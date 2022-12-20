Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Business Owner In Harvest, Alabama Arrested and Indicted For Smuggling Parts To IranApril KillianHarvest, AL
Huntsville Residents: Huntsville Utilities has Notified Residents that 'Brush Control Work to Begin Soon' by ChemProZack LoveHuntsville, AL
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Meet ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actors at Good Ol’ Boys Pickers Market in Alabama
Get ready to be happy, if you’re a “Dukes of Hazzard” fan in Alabama. Cast members from the TV series are set to make appearances at Just a Good Ol’ Boys Pickers Market in Rogersville. The market is planned for April 15-16 at The Cotton Gin at Roberson Farms, 6810 County Road 91, a venue typically used for weddings and other events.
10+ artists to perform in Huntsville honoring late country singer George Jones
On Tuesday, Nancy Jones, the widow of country musician George Jones, announced a one-night-only concert event to honor her late husband's legacy.
WHNT-TV
Ben Smith Pictures
Some salvation army locations in Alabama are seeing significant drops in donations for their red kettle campaign this year, while others are bucking the trend. With several flights delayed or canceled out of Huntsville international airport, some are opting to hit the road, hoping to make it to their destinations before Christmas day.
earnthenecklace.com
Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV: Where Is the Huntsville Reporter Going?
Madison Neal has been doing an outstanding job at WHNT News 19 for four years. Viewers love the sweet smile of the Miss Alabama Volunteer. So, they were naturally disheartened when they learned Madison Neal was leaving WHNT-TV. They have many questions about her departure and especially want to know whether she is also quitting the journalism industry. Here’s what the journalist said about her departure from WHNT.
Obituary: Darlene Smith Blalock
Darlene Smith Blalock, 85, of Huntsville passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born June 29, 1937, in Cullman, Alabama. She is survived by her daughter, Rita Bell; brother, Terry (Shirley) Smith; grandchildren, Jeremy (Amanda) Hyatt and Casey (Molly) Bell; great grandchildren, Garrett Hyatt, Lane Hyatt and one great grandson on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Lee Smith and Lois Dye Long; husband, Junior Blalock; daughter, Marie Sullins. Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Cullman City Cemetery.
Obituary: Jimmy Day
Funeral Service for Jimmy Day, age 79, of Bremen, will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Cold Springs Missionary Baptist Church with Harce Swann officiating, interment in Cold Springs Missionary Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Day passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at his residence. He was born July 13, 1943, to Luther Basil Day and Oma Ozzlaer Day. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Delmar Day, Billy Day, and Basil Day Jr.; and sister, Faye Potter. Survivors include his wife, Joyce Day; sons, Brian (Lynn) Day, Keith (Andrea) Day, and Matthew Day; grandchildren, Kayla (Jeremy) Hale, Breanna (Cody) Weaver, Collin (Kelsey) Day, Ethan Day, and Jaxon Day; great-grandchildren, Chloe Hale, Anberlyn Hale, Sawyer Hale, Sloane Weaver, and Fletcher Weaver; sister, Dorothy Vincent; goddaughters, Amanda Hathcock and Lauren Campbell; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Obituary: Danny S. Hinkle
Danny S. Hinkle, age 70, of Vinemont, Alabama gained his wings on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Danny was born in Langdale, Alabama on Sept. 23, 1952, to J.B. and Marianne Gillenwaters Hinkle. Danny was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He lived life to the fullest surrounded by his family. He worked for 36 years for Willing Corporation and upon retirement, found his work passion, Storage Auctions. Danny and our daughter started a new phase by opening an Auction House that has kept them busy until his health declined. Danny is preceded in death by his mother, Marianne G. Elliott; father, J.B. Hinkle; and brother-in-law, Chip Campbell. Memorial services for Danny will be on Saturday Jan. 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday Jan. 7, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Beverly Poer Hinkle; daughter, Katie (Corey) Hinkle Bowens; grandson, John Chipper Bowens; dad, Bobby O. Elliott; sisters, Kathy Campbell, Karen (Wayne) Poer; brother, Jay (Amy) Hinkle and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will miss him.
Downtown Huntsville restaurant to close: ‘A little place with a lot of soul’
None of them had prior experience running a restaurant. Cooking for loved ones was how their family showed affection, and they wanted to share that feeling with others. So, seven years ago, South Korea natives Yeon Arnold, her brother Youngsoon Oh and Youngsoon’s wife Heesook Oh opened Big Oh’s, a restaurant serving Korean fusion cuisine. The place was named after Youngsoon, who’d learned chef skills back home.
WHNT-TV
One Dead After Huntsville Club Shooting
A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Man Arrested in Connection...
WSFA
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
SNEED, Ala. (WSFA) - A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers along with it. The Howard family of Snead purchased their family tree at a Christmas tree farm in Marshall County. “When we bought our tree, the guy said, “Yeah, there was...
Obituary: Wanda Jean Calvert
Funeral Service for Wanda Jean Calvert, age 80, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Mike Waters officiating, interment in Cullman Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Calvert passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born Dec. 20, 1941, to Edward and Lottie Baggett. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Verley Calvert Sr. Survivors include her children, Linda (Tommy) Murphree, Verley Gene (Crystal) Calvert Jr., and Martha Wilbanks; grandchildren, Brent (Amanda) Daniel, Amy (Robbie) Feenker, Kayla (Ed) Bailey, Lindsey Murphree, Madalyn (Tate) Brown, Karsen Wilbanks, and Levi Calvert; five great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas (Deborah) Baggett; and a host of nieces and nephews.
WHNT-TV
Steam Fog Over Local Lakes and Tennessee River
We had some beautiful pictures from across the Tennessee Valley on this frigid day. Steam fog was covering some of our local lakes and the Tennessee River. Steam fog occurs when very cold air blows over a warmer body of water, condensing water vapor to form low clouds, or fog. The temperature this morning in Huntsville was three degrees, and the coldest since early February 1996.
Miss Alabama 2000 pageant winner dies at 43
Jana Sanderson McEachern, a former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant, has died at age 43, according to multiple online sources. McEachern won the Miss Alabama 2000 pageant as Jana Sanderson while a student at Samford University, where she graduated with a degree in communications.
Obituary: Justin Wayne Yeager
Graveside Service for Justin Wayne Yeager, age 46, of Baileyton, will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Corinth Baptist Cemetery with Jerry Harper officiating. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Yeager passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at UAB Hospital. He was born Feb. 22, 1976, to Jimmy and Judy Yeager. He loved Auburn, fishing, playing the guitar, and watching basketball. He was preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his mother, Judy Yeager; sister, Jordan Yeager; and special cousin, Dylan Keller.
WHNT-TV
Woman Pleads Guilty to Ex-Husband's Murder
A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. Chris Crumbly, a NASA veteran, who is now with the Institute for Digital Advancement (IDEA). He and Steve talk about Artemis, now that the mission is complete.
Obituary: Jamie Patrick Yarbrough
A memorial service is incomplete at this time for Jamie Patrick Yarbrough, 53, of Hanceville. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Yarbrough family. Jamie passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born Dec. 10, 1969. He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Yarbrough; father, James T. Yarbrough; brother, Gary Yarbrough; sister, Linda King. Survivors include his brothers, Randall (Judy) Yarbrough, Jeff (Patricia) Yarbrough; first cousin who was like a brother, Michael (Brandi) Benjamin; nieces and nephews, Randy (Tammy) Yarbrough, Stacy (Chris) Ragland, Teri (Phillip) Tyree, Christi (Tony) Trevino, Jennifer Yarbrough, Kevin (Brittany) Yarbrough, Brooke Yarbrough, Holly (Zack) Yarbrough, Brooke Yarbrough, Holly (Zack) Greaver, Garrett Yarbrough, Casey (Bambi) Marcum, Hilary (Mitchell) Thomas, Sabrina (Adam) Dunn, Briana (Kyle) Schuman; and a host of great nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Obituary: Lisa Elaine Pearson
Funeral services for Lisa Elaine Pearson of Hanceville will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Hopewell Baptist Church in Hanceville. The burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Reverend Junior Wolfe and Reverend Jonathan Blackstock will be officiating. Visitation for the public will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the church on Wednesday. Mrs. Pearson was born on Feb. 19, 1963, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She died at the age of 59 on Dec. 17, 2022, at her residence in Hanceville. Survivors include her husband, Nathan Pearson; children, Bradley Flowers (Emily), April Thomas (Alex Lamar), Kandice Downs (Jordan) and Kevin Pearson (Haley); grandchildren, Hunter Flowers, Charlie Flowers, Aerin Flowers, Zeb Flowers, Baylyn Thomas, Raylee Thomas, Maddison Downs, Myleigh Downs, Mackenzie Downs, Gibson Pearson, Cadence Pearson, Tyler Pearson, and one on the way; siblings, Larry McCostlin, Maria Townsend, Scotty McCostlin and Jimmy McCostlin; and a host of many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Pearson was preceded in death by her father, Montroy McCostlin; mother, Billy (Oliver) Mallory; brother, Rickey McCostlin; and stepfather, James Mallory. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pearson Family.
Homeless in Huntsville and Decatur trying to survive freezing temperatures without shelter
The city of Huntsville and the city of Decatur have the highest concentration of people living on the street in North Alabama but space at warming shelters is limited.
Alabama man dies when 3 motorcycles collide
A Rogersville man died Monday night in Lauderdale County in a crash that involved three people operating motorcycles. Cpl. Reginal M. King of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 9:35 p.m. on Alabama 207 near the 11 mile marker, about three miles north of Anderson.
Arctic air in Alabama: Videos, photos show snow, extreme cold
As temperatures dropped across Alabama Thursday night, so did snow flurries in some parts of the state. It’s expected to bitterly cold across much of the state this holiday weekend. For all you need to know about the holiday weekend weather, follow us here. Below is a collection of...
Comments / 0