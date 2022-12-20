Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Another chilly Christmas ahead! Warmer conditions ease in by middle to late next week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winds continue to relax as clear skies and a cold airmass continues to affect Eastern NC. By Christmas morning, most inland locations should start in the upper teens to the lower 20s. As many of you open your gifts later during Christmas day, ample sunshine will help to boost temps above freezing throughout the afternoon hours.
WITN
Down power lines close Lenoir County Road
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County is facing road closures and power outages due to the winter weather. Both directions of NC-58 are closed in Lenoir County near Heath Road due to road obstruction. Powerlines were lying on the ground leaving residents without power Saturday morning. Duke customer, Susan...
WITN
Mechanics offer advice for drivers ahead of bitterly cold weekend
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures are quickly dropping here in the Carolinas with lows expected below freezing tonight. That can cause problems for families planning road trips for Christmas weekend. However, if you take the proper safety measures, you shouldn’t have any issues. It’s important to take it slow and...
WITN
One Eastern North Carolina ministry is focused on giving this holiday season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Christmas is only days away and though everyone loves receiving gifts, for Hope of Glory Ministries, the real gift is giving. After 21 years of service, Hope of Glory Ministries is expanding after seeing the influx in need following the global pandemic and rise of inflation.
WITN
Look At Those Lights contest winner announced
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s time to crown this year’s Look At Those Lights contest winners! We’ve had another year of stellar submissions, but there can only be one grand prize winner!. This year’s grand prize winner of a $300 Visa gift card is Carolyn Horn and...
WITN
25 years of reporting in ENC: My story
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -All this year I have been marking 25 years of reporting and anchoring at WITN. I revisited the first story I ever did, took a look at the biggest mystery I’ve covered, and caught up with some familiar faces over the years. As I close out this look back and head into year 26, I wanted to do so on a more personal note.
WITN
Staying mentally healthy during the holidays
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -For some, the holidays bring cheer and excitement for things like presents and family gatherings. But for others, it can bring anxiety and even seasonal depression. Alexandria Richardson with Mindpath Health says it’s very common for people to experience things like depression and anxiety around the holidays....
WITN
WITN promotes “Designate a Driver” campaign
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is partnering to promote safe driving and healthy choices as we approach New Year’s Eve. Designate a Driver 2022′s goal is to highlight the danger of drinking and driving to motorists around ENC. Alcohol is the leading cause of traffic fatalities and kills nearly 28 people a day in the United States.(Source:Bankrate)
WITN
Accident injures two at intersection in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An accident in the east sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Glenburnie Road in New Bern around 9 a.m. Our reporter on the scene saw the accident involved a...
WITN
Have you seen this person?
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing person. Brittney Dudley was last seen at her home on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. The 21-year-old was wearing a pink, brown, and white sweater with black leggings,...
WITN
Mother continues appeal for help in finding son last seen in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mother is continuing to appeal to the public for help in searching for her son who has been missing since early December. Khalil Jefferson was reported missing to Greenville police back on December 2nd. The man’s car was found parked at Greensprings Park which has...
WITN
ENC shoppers head to stores for last-minute Christmas gifts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Although it was a chilly and windy Friday, that didn’t stop people from flocking to stores ahead of the Christmas holiday. According to Business Insider, the Thursday before Christmas Eve is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. But today, the 23rd, was predicted to be even worse, with sales expected to top Black Friday.
WITN
Lenoir County shooting leaves one man in critical condition
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A shooting in Lenoir County Thursday has left a man in critical condition with what authorities say are life-threatening injuries. Shortly after noon, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of two men with gunshot wounds at separate locations in Deep Run. The preliminary...
WITN
Businesses donate 100 Daddy Dolls to families of deployed troops
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The most wonderful time of the year for most families, can be one of the toughest for military families with spouses on deployment. In an effort to bring comfort to service families, Hug A Hero and, USUV Clean, a clean energy UVC lighting company, partnered to help bring those service members a little closer to home in the form of “Daddy-Doll” pillows.
WITN
Juvenile suspect identified in Craven County breaking and entering case.
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified a suspect in a breaking and entering case from Thursday morning. Deputies say this happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Express Tobacco & Vape on N.C. 55 East Highway in New Bern. The Sheriff’s Office...
WITN
Rocky Mount Police investigate homicide, make arrest
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police make an arrest in a homicide investigation. Police say on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street to a shooting with an injury. They found 34-year-old Rico Battle unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures,...
WITN
Website tracks Santa’s Christmas Eve journey
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A website that tracks Santa’s journey on Christmas Eve allows children to stay involved. WITN’s Merit Morgan spoke to children visiting with the man himself today. “I’m really excited, and I do believe in Santa because Santa brings presents to the house and then...
WITN
Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
WITN
Kinston man charged for indecent liberties with a minor
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old relative. The Kinston Police Department arrested 26-year-old Raheem McClean of Kinston on Thursday, after being called to a reported assault near the 800 block of East St. After an investigation, McClean was charged with...
WITN
Winterville police seek help finding person of interest in attempted murder case
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Winterville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a shooting that occurred December 10. They say around 7:00 pm, a man was attacked from behind as he was trying to enter his home near the intersection of Jessica Drive and Kinsey Loop.
Comments / 0