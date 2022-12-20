ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Hundreds of Migrants Arrive in El Paso As Court Orders Title 42 to Stay in Place

By Jasmine Aguilera/El Paso, Texas
TIME
TIME
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zowgt_0jpO4jo300

More than one hundred migrants gathered on the sidewalk outside of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Downtown El Paso, Texas on Monday evening waiting for the church to open up for food services. Children huddled under blankets while others waited in line for bottles of water distributed by volunteers.

But not all of them were able to get a free meal: a church organizer announced they would serve women and children first, and men ages 18 and older would have to wait or find another shelter.

Sacred Heart Church, and other organizations and volunteers in El Paso, Texas, have for decades come to the aid of newly arrived migrants. Some say the number of arriving migrants from Latin America they’ve seen in recent days far surpasses what they typically encounter, squeezing the city’s resources at a precarious time for U.S. border policy. Though the government has not yet released December or November data, the El Paso sector of the border saw a dramatic spike in encounters in the most recently available data—there were more than 29,700 encounters in August, more than 49,000 in September, and more than 53,200 in October, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees CBP and U.S. Border Patrol, on Tuesday said it has moved more than 3,400 migrants out of El Paso over the past week through Title 42 expulsions to Mexico or to their home countries.

In the past few days, hundreds of migrants have gathered along the banks of the Rio Grande river on the Ciudad Juárez side of the border, and many have lined up to present themselves to CBP officials in the hopes of making a claim for asylum. The line of people gathered outside the El Paso border has captured national attention, and those who CBP has permitted to cross into El Paso quickly filled local shelters. Many have had to sleep outside in the cold.

“I don’t think [El Paso has] the capacity or the money, the financial resources, to adequately welcome so many people,” says Nicolas Palazzo, a staff attorney at the Las Americas Immigrant advocacy Center, an El Paso nonprofit that provides immigrants with legal services.

The situation has been exacerbated by an eleventh hour pause on an expected change to how migrants are processed. Per a court order, the U.S. was scheduled to end a pandemic-era rule known as Title 42 on Wednesday, but the Supreme Court temporarily halted ending the program just two days ahead of the deadline after Republican attorneys general from 19 states appealed to the high court. What comes next is a mystery to border organizers who work directly with migrants.

Title 42, a public health measure aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19, has been utilized by the government since March 2020. Through Title 42, CBP can immediately expel migrants of certain nationalities either back to Mexico or their home country, even if the migrant wishes to claim asylum. The policy has largely prevented most migrants from entering the U.S. to claim asylum.

Some advocates and Democratic lawmakers say it’s time to stop the measure: “Title 42 is a public health order,” says Palazzo. “It is about containing the transmission of COVID, but it’s been worked into our de facto border policy.” The Biden Administration has been seeking to end Title 42 since April. Last month, a federal judge determined that Title 42 was unlawful and said the government had until Dec. 21 to end the policy. But Republicans and some Democrats have argued that ending Title 42 would lead to an increase in border crossings that the government does not have the capability to handle, and the policy continues to be litigated .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iOrej_0jpO4jo300
Immigrants cross the Rio Grande into El Paso, Texas to seek political asylum on December 19, 2022 as seen from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. John Moore—Getty Images

DHS has said that when Title 42 lifts, border policy would return back to the processing that existed prior to the Trump Administration. People who presented themselves to border agents, or who were caught attempting to illegally enter the U.S., would be be processed under Title 8, which would mean they could enter into CBP or Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, they could be immediately deported under “expedited removal,” or an immigration judge could determine whether the person would be permitted to remain in the U.S.

On Tuesday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a public statement that the agency would continue to expel migrants under Title 42 per the Supreme Court’s order. “While this stage of the litigation proceeds, we will continue our preparations to manage the border in a safe, orderly, and humane way when the Title 42 public health order lifts,” he said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday that the White House is requesting $3.5 billion from Congress to scale up processing capabilities at the border, including transportation services, holding facilities, and increasing the number of agents at the border.

It’s unclear whether the migrants forming a line outside of the El Paso border came expecting the end of Title 42. Many have been permitted to enter the U.S. because of their nationality—Nicaraguans, Cubans, and others, for example, can’t be expelled to Mexico or their home countries, and so aren’t subject to Title 42—or because they’ve proven to CBP that they have other sorts of vulnerabilities.

The city of El Paso provided transportation to hotels for migrants when they began crowding the streets. At the El Paso International Airport, migrants have been filling benches and sleeping on the floor. But the city’s resources couldn’t keep up. On Dec. 17, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency. “I really believe that today our asylum seekers are not safe as we have hundreds and hundreds on the streets, and that’s not the way we want to treat people,” he said.

Local volunteers have gathered resources, passing out blankets and food. The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is setting up kits that contain diapers and baby formula. The American Red Cross is supplying cots and hygiene products. In Downtown El Paso, volunteers set up an internet tent outside of a McDonald’s so migrants can reconnect with loved ones.

“El Paso is a really friendly place, so we see a lot of cars coming down here dropping things off, dropping food, clothes,” says Alicia Gomez, a local volunteer. “This is not anything new [for the community], but obviously the number is a lot larger.”

On Monday evening, Gomez, her husband, and a coworker, Nancy Rodriguez, were roaming the streets in front Sacred Heart Catholic Church, passing out clothing so migrants could layer themselves and brace for the cold temperatures. Rodriguez says she volunteered to help migrants in the past, but this time “seems a little more intense in terms of numbers.”

Nearby, 22-year-old migrant Katherine, who requested TIME withhold her last name for fear of putting her family in Venezuela at risk, wrapped herself in a grey blanket. She left home more than two months ago, she says, because of the political instability and economic deterioration in the country. She hopes to earn enough money in the U.S. to send home to her mother and sister. “I’m so happy,” she says in Spanish. “It took so much strength and sacrifice to get here.”

Katherine says she entered El Paso four days ago with her partner. He wasn’t able to enter Sacred Heart Church for a meal, so she chose to stay with him and skip her dinner. “We’ll just wait here and see if we get a chance to eat later,” she says. That’s her plan for her future in El Paso as well: to wait here and see what may come later.

Comments / 19

Tim Mcdonald
4d ago

they all have better clothes than most of the men I work with everyday.this whole thing is planned and payed for.they even have Mobil phones.

Reply
30
MEANIE
4d ago

All being paid for by hardworking El Paso taxpayers.. Great job Veronica Escobar !! You’re as incompetent as Biden ..

Reply(3)
28
MerciMusk
2d ago

Notice on the news that they all have matching warm blankets..Guess who's paying for those..TAXPAYERS..While our veterans freeze and starve on the streets..

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp

Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
EL PASO, TX
Tom Handy

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
EL PASO, TX
The US Sun

Horror after 14 border control officers die in major crisis for CBP agency ‘due to increased stress on the job’

FOURTEEN border control officers have tragically died during a major crisis for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) "due to increased stress on the job," reports say. There is a growing concern after three more agents took their own lives in November, upping the total number of suicide deaths this year to the highest amount in a decade.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sacramento

U.S. Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. killed chasing migrants crossing border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - United States Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. was killed in an ATV crash while chasing a group of migrants crossing the border near Mission.Agent Gonzalez was traveling at high speed on Dec. 7 when he crashed. The 38-year-old father of two was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Gonzalez previously served with the United States Department of Homeland Security - Customs and Border Protection - United States Border Patrol for more than ten years. He was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station. Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores, who represents South Texas, tweeted a tribute to him.He is survived by his two children, father, grandmother, brother, aunts, uncles and girlfriend.
MISSION, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Migrants without asylum claim documents not allowed to shelter at El Paso Convention Center

EL PASO, Texas -- Migrants still line the streets of downtown El Paso tonight despite the Convention Center opening its doors to migrants Wednesday evening. ABC-7 crews saw families with young children on the streets all doing their best to stay warm. Wearing beanies and sweatpants. Many of the migrants said their preparing for the The post Migrants without asylum claim documents not allowed to shelter at El Paso Convention Center appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Vice

A Crackdown on the MS-13 Is Causing More Arrests at US Border

The number of alleged MS-13 gang members arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border has spiked by almost 200 percent in the last year, likely the result of El Salvador’s intensifying crackdown on gangs. U.S. border authorities detained 312 suspected members of the MS-13 during the 2022 fiscal year that ended...
KFOX 14

Migrants show up at homes, abandon items in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Some residents in south-central El Paso told KFOX14 the migrant crisis has made its way to their front doorsteps. People living near Fonseca and the César Chávez Border Highway said piles of clothes and personal belongings line the sidewalk and are discarded in an alley in their neighborhood.
EL PASO, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded

Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears

Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

In 1980, Pres. Carter announced he wouldn’t 'support the sending' of athletes to the Moscow Olympics

On January 20, 1980, President Jimmy Carter appeared on “Meet the Press” to make a historic announcement. Moderator Bill Monroe asked Carter if he supported sending a U.S. Olympic team to the summer games in Moscow. Carter replied, “No. Neither I nor the American people would support the sending of an American team to Moscow with Soviet invasion troops in Afghanistan.”Dec. 1, 2022.
thesource.com

US Embassy Warns “Darker-Skinned Americans” Maybe Profiled, Detained In The DR

According to several confirmed reports, the U.S. Embassy has sent out an official statement, warning “darker -skinned” American citizens that plan to visit the Dominican Republic that they might be profiled as Haitian migrants, therefore wrongfully detained because of their skin color. The Dominican Republic has recently become...
TIME

TIME

85K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy