ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Decatur man arrested for shooting gas station clerk

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department have arrested a man in reference to a shooting that took place on Friday evening. Officers were dispatched to the Sunoco Gas Station located at 1823 Beltline Road SW. When they arrived on the scene they located the clerk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The clerk was taken to Huntsville Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Fort Payne PD officers responding to wreck

FOPRT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department are responding to a wreck at Joe’s Truck Shop involving an overturned tractor-trailer on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the police department, drivers should avoid the area of Wallace Avenue and Highway 35 until further notice.
WAAY-TV

2 charged in Huntsville fatal shooting

Two people have been charged with murder after a shooting Dec. 9 in Huntsville. Huntsville Police said 21-year-old Alexis Burton and 20-year-old Jovonta Jones were arrested for their alleged roles in the death of 23-year-old Victor Goode Jr. Police found Goode's body in the roadway of the 4200 block of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

One Dead After Huntsville Club Shooting

A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Man Arrested in Connection...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 22, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 22, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents December 19 theft of property; CR 216harassment; CR 1603unlawful possession of marijuana; CR 1545domestic violence; CR 234domestic violence; CR 420burglary; CR 216theft of property; CR 768distribute private image with intent to harass; CR 216criminal mischief; CR 222criminal mischief; Hwy. 31domestic violence; CR 19harassment; CR 1606burglary; CR 1728 December 20 unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 278 Wtheft of property; CR 1435trespassing; CR 810burglary; CR 831unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia;...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Guntersville woman arrested on cocaine trafficking charge

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Guntersville woman was arrested on Dec. 19 by agents with the Marshall County Drug Task Force and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). According to a spokesperson for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Kirah Justae Havis was arrested after agents executed a search warrant at a residence on AL Highway 79. During the search, agents found 71 grams of cocaine, a handgun and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Woman Pleads Guilty to Ex-Husband's Murder

A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. Chris Crumbly, a NASA veteran, who is now with the Institute for Digital Advancement (IDEA). He and Steve talk about Artemis, now that the mission is complete.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two charged with murder following shooting in Huntsville

Decatur-based charitable organizations prepare to serve the elder amidst Friday’s freezing temperatures. Decatur-based charitable organizations prepare to serve the elder amidst Friday’s freezing temperatures. The latest on a Monte Sano housing development. Updated: 10 hours ago. The fight over a Monte Sano development continues. New updates on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Keep your eyes peeled for someone who may be joyriding in a utility vehicle around town that was stolen from the Von Braun Center. Huntsville Police say a male parked outside of the South Hall in a dark gray/silver Chevy 4x4 pickup. The offender then hooked up the trailer, drove the blue and yellow Cub Cadet utility vehicle onto the trailer, secured it then drove off.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to the 2800 block of Memorial Parkway Sw. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a female suspect entered a business and concealed several clothing items. When she was approached by loss prevention, the woman brandished a gun.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

2 arrested after investigation at Jackson Co. trailer park reveals 'large amount of crystal meth'

A weekslong investigation into drug activity at a trailer park in Hollywood resulted in charges for two men Sunday. Hollywood Police said a police captain learned someone in the trailer park had multiple warrants for their arrest through the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. When the captain found 56-year-old Darren Lavon Holt of Scottsboro, he had "a large amount of crystal meth" in his possession, police said.
HOLLYWOOD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy