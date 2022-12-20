Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for ChristmasCheryl E PrestonChristiansburg, VA
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in BlacksburgCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPaint Bank, VA
Related
WSLS
Chocolate Santa visits WSLS
ROANOKE, Va. – Chocolate Santa, also known as Guy Smith, visited WSLS to bring holiday cheer. Chocolate Santa, has made trips to the New River Valley, making sure kids there have all the gifts for the holiday. He’s brought books, bikes and drones to children who participated in the...
WSLS
12 DAYS OF YOUR PHOTOS: Give Santa and his crew a sneak peek of cookies, reindeer snacks
ROANOKE, Va. – Santa Claus, is that you already? Christmas is almost here, and you might just be lucky enough to hear those bells jingling and jangling and as the jolly crew comes to deliver presents in the night. All that hard work sure does make them hungry though,...
WSLS
Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s North Pole program helps families get Christmas gifts
ROANOKE, Va. – It was a dark and rainy day but the holiday cheer kept everyone merry and bright as they waited in line to pick up presents for their kids for Christmas on Thursday. “We know what it’s like with money tight, we know what it’s like to...
WSLS
Warming shelters open amid dangerously low temperatures
The dangerous temperatures have arrived and will remain at least through the holiday weekend – that’s why warming shelters across our area are preparing for visitors. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke has its white flag out, which means anyone, even those with a suspension, are welcome. “We also...
WSLS
Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall to retire after 36 years of service
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – After 36 years in law enforcement, Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall is turning in his badge. Hall announced that is retiring on January 1 after a little over a decade as chief back in September. “Good time for me to move on and let...
wfirnews.com
Former radio personality returns to Roanoke as dog trainer
A Voice of the Valley has returned to Roanoke, now with a new way to serve. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
WSLS
Roanoke hardware stores help people stay warm during winter storm
ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands of people woke up Friday morning without power and some without heat. According to Census data, a little over 45% of homes are heated by electricity. During a power outage, residents often have to find other ways of heating their homes. Northwest ACE Hardware off...
Appalachian Power asks customers to reduce their use while restoring power
UPDATE 12/24 10:09 A.M.: Appalachian Power says it has crews working to restore power to 36,800 people after Thursday’s storm. They are asking the community who have electricity to help by reducing their use as much as possible. The power company says this because the power grid is under extraordinary demand. They ask customers to […]
WSLS
Illuminights canceled Monday due to wind damage
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism has canceled all Illuminights activities, including the Walk of Lights Trail on Monday, December 26. The notice says wind damage forced the closure. “Our staff have begun the process of repairs, and are working to hopefully open the Walk of Lights Trail on Tuesday, December 27,” said Marketing & Administrative Coordinator Alex North.
WSLS
Illuminights canceled Friday due to threat of high winds, frigid temperatures
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Illuminights has been canceled for Friday, Dec. 23 due to the wintry weather mix that is rolling through our area. Those who purchased tickets for Friday have already been given a refund, and it should hit their accounts within the next five business days. If...
WestRock’s Covington Mill announces position changes
COVINGTON, VIRGINIA (VR) – WestRock’s Alleghany Highlands Operations announces position changes that were internally announced in May and June 2022. Tim Elmore has accepted the position of reliability engineer in the E&I department. In this role he will be the technical lead supporting production, maintenance, and engineering on projects related to continuing process improvement and reliability. Elmore earned an A.A.S. in Electrical Engineering Technology from DSLCC in 1989, and his B.S. in Electronic Engineering Technology from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1991. He joined Gala Industries in 1991 and spent time as an electrical engineer and a field service technician. In...
WSLS
Congested area due to disabled tractor-trailer cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. A disabled tractor-trailer is causing delays on Interstate 81, according to VDOT. As of 9:31 p.m., authorities said the south right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile marker 139.2.
WSLS
Hypothermia and frostbite signs, how to warm up
ROANOKE, Va. – Put on those extra layers this weekend, especially if you want to avoid getting hypothermia. Hypothermia is caused by being exposed to cold temperatures for an extended period of time. Ottilia Lewis is the Trauma Outreach Coordinator for Carilion Clinic. She said it doesn’t just need...
WSAZ
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
WSLS
Angels of Assisi in Roanoke under fire after disturbing images surface
ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you want answers after disturbing images of the Angels of Assisi shelter in Roanoke began circulating online. “My reaction was heartbreaking at first,” Morgan Manetta, an avid dog lover, said. Another image shows damaged walls animals reside in, and another that’s raising red...
WSLS
Appalachian Power issues warning on rising water levels on New, Roanoke rivers
ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power is issuing a warning for those heading downstream of the Claytor and Leesville dams for recreational use. Officials say water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly starting Friday, Dec. 23, and fluctuate throughout the weekend and into next week. Below...
WSLS
Appalachian Power asking customers to reduce energy usage
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Appalachian Power crews are working to restore power to 36,800 customers who remain without electric service following Thursday’s storm. Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system. We are asking businesses and the public that have electric service to help by immediately reducing electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety.
Residents in parts of Raleigh County without power
CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Residents are without power after an outage at a substation according to Raleigh County Dispatch. Dispatchers said Sophia Volunteer Fire Department is on scene. Willis Avenue is closed until further notice. If you are traveling in that area, you are urged to use caution or find an alternate route.
WSLS
Brrr! This Christmas Eve is likely to be one of the coldest on record
ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday and a Merry Christmas Eve to you! I think Mother Nature will be getting coal for Christmas this year as she has sent some incredibly cold weather our way for the holiday weekend. We’re starting the day with temperatures in the single digits on...
WSLS
Winter storm, winds cause power outages across the Commonwealth
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Appalachian Power is warning customers across the Commonwealth to be prepared for the frigid temperatures Friday evening. Crews are trying to make sure those who don’t have power, or may lose power, have emergency plans in place. Page Weddle, the owner of Troutville Grocery...
Comments / 0