ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 56

Jody Swarthout
4d ago

and the power grid in new York CAN NOT handle the electric being used now. hochul and her cronies are living in a dream world. the new York power grid will crash and then you people will have nothing, lol

Reply(5)
32
donald ellis
4d ago

where is the money coming from to convert all the retired ,low, and middle class heating services over to electric, and what will be the back up when the power goes out on a winter night of 0 degree weather no thank u

Reply
14
irish50wolf
4d ago

of course NYC will still get to use gas because there's no place to put geothermal. meanwhile the rest of us will be paying the highest electric prices in the country, when it working

Reply
14
Related
Q 105.7

Gov. Hochul Vetoes Seaweed Bill To Help New York Oyster Farms

Oysters are delicacy enjoyed by people around the world. Whether it's on raw on the half-shell with some lemon, fried to perfection with Old Bay seasoning or sautéed over pasta with wine and garlic, the pearl generating shellfish are loved globally. Oyster farming is nearly a $70 million agriculture industry in New York State. The tasty mollusks also happen to be environmental clean-up dynamos. Currently, tens of millions of the shellfish, not to be consumed by humans, are being used as a natural filter for the polluted waters off of New York City. However, an expansion of a project that has shown to increase the growth of consumable oysters in New York waters has been shelved by Governor Kathy Hochul.
longislandbusiness.com

Governor Hochul Announces $21 Million Awarded to Help Low and Moderate Income New Yorkers Repair or Replace Their Homes

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $20.7 million in grants that are expected to support critical repairs and modifications for more than 800 homes across the state. Funding is designed to help homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities, live safely and independently in their homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.
WKTV

Hochul signs Buy American Salt Act Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Hochul signed the Buy American Salt Act on Thursday which will allow New York public agencies and authorities that use rock salt or sodium chloride to make their purchases from salt mines that are here in the United States. "With the Buy American Salt Act, we...
New York Post

High costs and few benefits in New York’s crazy climate plan

Top-down economic planning has failed everywhere it’s been tried, creating stagnating economies and poverty. But that’s no deterrent to New York’s Climate Action Council. Its just-approved scoping plan, the blueprint for implementing the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, has few benefits — but staggeringly high costs — for New Yorkers. The law requires the state’s entire economy be reorganized to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. Charged with this task, the council chose to dictate what types of consumer products New Yorkers will be able to buy, how they can heat their homes, how much workers in the green economy will be...
CALIFORNIA STATE
adirondackalmanack.com

ADK leaders urge state to reuse Moriah Shock Correctional Facility set to close Dec. 31

MINEVILLE, N.Y. – Leaders of Adirondack environmental organizations joined with local elected officials here today to urge Gov. Kathy Hochul not to mothball the former Moriah Shock Incarceration Facility as is planned by Dec. 31, but instead to reuse it to bolster conservation and boost employment. The leaders said there were several possible options that would bring new life to the structure. Reuse would help a small Adirondack community recover from the job losses and lost business opportunities associated with the closure of a state institution, they said. They also pointed to several recent state initiatives that would benefit from an additional state building in the Adirondacks, from which to offer training and housing.
MORIAH, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Hochul signs ambitious land and water conservation bill

Objective is to preserve public aquifers, wetlands and habitat. New York will be part of a national and international initiative to preserve 30% of its lands and waters by 2030. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Friday that sets the conservation goal. Environmental groups had been anxiously waiting for her signature, which had to come before the end of the year to make the bill a law.
nystateofpolitics.com

Census: New York saw steepest population decline in the last year

New York continues to lead the country in population loss and outmigration, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Empire State saw the largest annual numeric and percent decline in its population between July 2021 and July 2022, dropping by 180,341 people. Overall, that's a 0.9% decrease in people living in New York, the bureau reported.
NEW YORK STATE
urbancny.com

According to the New York Civil Liberties Union “Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill to Protect Black and Brown Students from Air Pollution”

Albany — Following Governor Hochul’s veto of the Schools Impacted by Gross Highways Act (SIGH) Act today, which would have prohibited the construction of schools near major roadways, the New York Civil Liberties Union issued the following statement from Executive Director Donna Lieberman:. “Governor Hochul’s veto of the...
103.9 The Breeze

Leave Me Alone: New 2023 Law Will Help New Yorkers With Telemarketers.

A new law on the books for 2023 in the state of New York will make it a little easier for you to deal with those annoying telemarketer calls. It happens to all of us. Usually MANY times a week. The dreaded call from that phone number you do not recognize or an "Unknown Number" on your caller ID. Then you are turning down an offer to extend your car's warranty or a donation to something you have probably already supported this year.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy