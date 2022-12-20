Read full article on original website
Jody Swarthout
4d ago
and the power grid in new York CAN NOT handle the electric being used now. hochul and her cronies are living in a dream world. the new York power grid will crash and then you people will have nothing, lol
donald ellis
4d ago
where is the money coming from to convert all the retired ,low, and middle class heating services over to electric, and what will be the back up when the power goes out on a winter night of 0 degree weather no thank u
irish50wolf
4d ago
of course NYC will still get to use gas because there's no place to put geothermal. meanwhile the rest of us will be paying the highest electric prices in the country, when it working
