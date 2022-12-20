ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah’s Most-Liked Instagram Outfits of 2022 Include Plunging Necklines & Statement Sandals

LeBron James’ wife Savannah James has served up some sensational style moments throughout 2022, which made her become a fashion favorite on Instagram. The matriarch of the James empire has continued to fiercely apply pressure by stepping out in some of the most classic and romantic looks. From her casual fashion slays to her stylish street style, she knows how to make bold statements. Here, we take a look at the outfits seen in her most-liked Instagram photos of 2022. Savannah and her husband LeBron James were a trending topic on social media after the pair shared photos from their first family...
Viral TikTok shows little girl admitting she told kids at school Santa isn’t real

When it comes to the magic of the holidays, everyone uses different parenting strategies to explain to their kids how it all comes together. You might be a family that reads Christmas books and believes in the jolly man in red coming down the chimney, or, maybe, you’re a family who is very transparent with their little ones about who really buys all of the gifts.
Ryan Reynolds reaction to Shania Twain using his name in her iconic song is EVERYTHING

Shania Twain surprised the crowd at the People’s Choice Awards with the ultimate lyric change. On Tuesday, December 6, Shania Twain, 56, performed at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. According to the Today show, she received the Music Icon award and performed a medley of some of her biggest fan-favorites for the audience. Shania, whose unique name is great Virgo baby name inspiration, of course, included in the lineup her popular song, “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” Except, to everyone’s surprise, but especially Ryan Reynolds, she changed the lyrics!
Kourtney Kardashian reveals she’s no longer undergoing IVF treatments

Kourtney Kardashian says she’s “finally” feeling more like herself now that she’s no longer undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments while attempting to conceive a child with her husband, Travis Barker. In fact, the reality star and mom of three revealed that she stopped IVF treatments 10 months ago.
Please, no, let’s not wear dresses over jeans again

Fashion is cyclical. Period. Trends are continuously recycled through generations, and many of them are improved upon from decades past. One trend that is not an improvement? The dress-over-jeans trend of the early 2000s. Not even Katie Holmes can change that. Sorry not sorry. Who wants to look like they...
Mom’s viral TikTok perfectly nails how we all feel about the endless school holiday to-dos

If you feel like you are drowning in oh-so-sweet and spirited, but stressful requests from your kids’ school, daycare, activities and more as the holidays approach, you aren’t alone. There are pajama days, holiday parties, themed character dress-up events, recitals and concerts, teacher gifts (oh and bus drivers and cafeteria workers and more, oh my!). It’s beginning to look a lot like…a serious case of overwhelm for parents everywhere. The school holiday theme days are…A LOT.
Beloved ‘Ellen’ show DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss has died

TW: This article mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, call 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the DJ who inspired millions to get up and dance while watching The Ellen DeGeneres Show, is dead at the age of 40. Outlets including TMZ report the cause of death is suicide. His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed reports of his passing with a statement on Wednesday morning.
I wanted a third child, so why am I feeling conflicted?

This summer, my husband and I took a trip to London—our longest trip together since the kids were born and the furthest we’d ever been from them. At ages four and six, we felt comfortable leaving them for an extended period of time. We were hopeful that they...
I’m a nonbinary mom. This is what I want people to know

“My mom or my dad?” he asked her to clarify. The request amused me. I’m a nonbinary parent, and my gender presentation is remarkably androgynous. It was not the first time one of my children was pressed to identify me as their mother. However, the purpose of the question eluded my child, and she answered her classmate’s query with a shrug.
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.

