Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah’s Most-Liked Instagram Outfits of 2022 Include Plunging Necklines & Statement Sandals
LeBron James’ wife Savannah James has served up some sensational style moments throughout 2022, which made her become a fashion favorite on Instagram. The matriarch of the James empire has continued to fiercely apply pressure by stepping out in some of the most classic and romantic looks. From her casual fashion slays to her stylish street style, she knows how to make bold statements. Here, we take a look at the outfits seen in her most-liked Instagram photos of 2022. Savannah and her husband LeBron James were a trending topic on social media after the pair shared photos from their first family...
17 Boyfriends Who Put In Like 10% Effort While "Cooking" And Then Proceeded To Fail 100%
Gentlemen, pickles should not be the centerpiece of any meal.
Kate Hudson on co-parenting with three different dads: ‘I feel like we’re killing it’
Like everything else, Kate Hudson is making co-parenting look not only doable but potentially even fulfilling. In a recent story published in The Sunday Times, fans get a behind-the-scenes look at not only her fun personality as she flits around their studio, but also at a more serious topic — how parenting three children with three different dads can work.
Viral TikTok shows little girl admitting she told kids at school Santa isn’t real
When it comes to the magic of the holidays, everyone uses different parenting strategies to explain to their kids how it all comes together. You might be a family that reads Christmas books and believes in the jolly man in red coming down the chimney, or, maybe, you’re a family who is very transparent with their little ones about who really buys all of the gifts.
Ryan Reynolds reaction to Shania Twain using his name in her iconic song is EVERYTHING
Shania Twain surprised the crowd at the People’s Choice Awards with the ultimate lyric change. On Tuesday, December 6, Shania Twain, 56, performed at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. According to the Today show, she received the Music Icon award and performed a medley of some of her biggest fan-favorites for the audience. Shania, whose unique name is great Virgo baby name inspiration, of course, included in the lineup her popular song, “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” Except, to everyone’s surprise, but especially Ryan Reynolds, she changed the lyrics!
Kourtney Kardashian reveals she’s no longer undergoing IVF treatments
Kourtney Kardashian says she’s “finally” feeling more like herself now that she’s no longer undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments while attempting to conceive a child with her husband, Travis Barker. In fact, the reality star and mom of three revealed that she stopped IVF treatments 10 months ago.
Please, no, let’s not wear dresses over jeans again
Fashion is cyclical. Period. Trends are continuously recycled through generations, and many of them are improved upon from decades past. One trend that is not an improvement? The dress-over-jeans trend of the early 2000s. Not even Katie Holmes can change that. Sorry not sorry. Who wants to look like they...
Mom’s viral TikTok perfectly nails how we all feel about the endless school holiday to-dos
If you feel like you are drowning in oh-so-sweet and spirited, but stressful requests from your kids’ school, daycare, activities and more as the holidays approach, you aren’t alone. There are pajama days, holiday parties, themed character dress-up events, recitals and concerts, teacher gifts (oh and bus drivers and cafeteria workers and more, oh my!). It’s beginning to look a lot like…a serious case of overwhelm for parents everywhere. The school holiday theme days are…A LOT.
Beloved ‘Ellen’ show DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss has died
TW: This article mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, call 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the DJ who inspired millions to get up and dance while watching The Ellen DeGeneres Show, is dead at the age of 40. Outlets including TMZ report the cause of death is suicide. His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed reports of his passing with a statement on Wednesday morning.
Demi Moore says she’s entering her ‘unhinged grandma era’ and we love that for her
On Tuesday, Rumer Willis—the eldest daughter of Hollywood legends Bruce Willis and Demi Moore—confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram. After the happy announcement, Moore shared her own excitement about becoming a grandma on Instagram. “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era 🌱,” Moore wrote in the caption of the...
Toddler lights up seeing her parents at recital in viral TikTok—because showing up is enough
Us mamas drown in the details—we think we have to make perfect traditions for our families, have presentable houses at all times, read enough with our kids, chat enough, get on the floor and play enough. Thanks to a viral TikTok, one toddler reminded the mamas everywhere, that it’s actually just about one thing: showing up.
I wanted a third child, so why am I feeling conflicted?
This summer, my husband and I took a trip to London—our longest trip together since the kids were born and the furthest we’d ever been from them. At ages four and six, we felt comfortable leaving them for an extended period of time. We were hopeful that they...
Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter mercilessly roasts her mom on national television
Give a kid a microphone and a national platform and who knows what’ll happen, right? Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter was inspired to share some truth bombs about her mom (aka unintentionally drag her for filth) during a brief appearance on the third hour of Today this week. After...
Sports reporter’s hilarious (and grumpy) blizzard coverage goes viral
We’ve all had those days when you get called into work to fill in for a coworker and at first you might be happy to help but you realize all too soon that you are just not cut out for this (and please let me go back to my day job).
I’m a nonbinary mom. This is what I want people to know
“My mom or my dad?” he asked her to clarify. The request amused me. I’m a nonbinary parent, and my gender presentation is remarkably androgynous. It was not the first time one of my children was pressed to identify me as their mother. However, the purpose of the question eluded my child, and she answered her classmate’s query with a shrug.
Motherly
New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.https://www.mother.ly
Comments / 0