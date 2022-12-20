Read full article on original website
NYS looks at next steps for closed prisons
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A pleasant surprise for local lawmakers: Recommendations from the state’s Prison Redevelopment Committee. Watertown Correctional Facility, closed since March of 2021, seems to be one of the state’s priorities. New York will be seeking requests for proposal, or RFP’s, as early as this...
State panel makes recommendations affecting closed Watertown & Ogdensburg prisons
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Requests for proposals (RFPs) on how to reuse the former Watertown Correctional Facility should be fast-tracked, a state commission said in a report released Thursday. The Watertown prison is one of two shuttered state prisons that will be put on the front burner for RFPs....
Services Rescheduled: Michelle Gentile
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Services for Michelle Gentile scheduled for Monday, December 26th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home have been postponed to a later date due to the weather. A notice of the rescheduled day and times of the services will be published when scheduled. Arrangements are...
John “Jack” Hanlin, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - John “Jack” Hanlin of Chaumont, NY and Zephyrhills, FL heard the call up yonder and left this world on December 22nd, 2022. He entered this world on December 17th, 1928 the son of John Hanlin and Cecelia (Ross) Hanlin. Jack attended schools in...
William A. Dallas, 91, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - William A. Dallas, 91, formerly of Sunset Ridge, Watertown and Cedar Cove, Henderson, died Wednesday morning at his home at Ives Hill Retirement Community. Bill was born on May 12, 1931 in Watertown, NY to Angelo and Vasiliki Dallaportas. He had three sisters, Helen, Joyce,...
Jefferson County: State of Emergency declared - TRAVEL BAN
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County has declared a State of Emergency and a travel ban is now in effect until further notice. There are warming shelters set up at: Adams Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department, Sackets Harbor Fire Department, Chaumont Fire Department, Cape Vincent Fire Department and North Pole Fire Department.
Reservations now accepted for Shapiro Award dinner
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The public is invited to attend the dinner for the 2022 Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award. Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Kayla Jamieson appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above. The...
Live special report: Officials urge people to stay off roads
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Things are a mess in northern Jefferson County and southern St. Lawrence County. Interstate 81 northbound lanes were closed between exit 49, the LaFargeville exit, and exit 50, near Alexandria Bay. That’s because of zero visibility and an overturned tractor-trailer. Southbound lanes were closed...
Sean O’Brien to run for St. Lawrence County sheriff
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s undersheriff is seeking the top job in the sheriff’s office. Sean O’Brien says he’ll be running for sheriff now that Brooks Bigwarfe announced he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023. O’Brien started his career in the...
States of Emergency and travel bans still in effect - A look at the difficult conditions
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - The situation in St. Lawrence County is amplified compared to Jefferson County. We spoke with Matt Denner, Director of Emergency Services, and he has a lot of information, including stranded motorists, warming centers, and road closures. “Currently, we have over 70 stranded motorists at our...
John Norris Hyde,, 82, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Mr. John Norris Hyde of 37471 New State Route 12, Clayton, 82, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center following a long illness. Services will be on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton NY. Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 1:30 PM, with a short funeral service following, officiated by Pastor Kevin Reff. Internment at the St. Lawrence Union Cemetery to be scheduled in the Spring. A Celebration of Life honoring John is planned at the LaFargeville American Legion beginning at 4:00 PM.
Live storm update: See current conditions across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Travel bans are in effect throughout the north country. That’s because of heavy snowfalls in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. 7 News anchor Jeff Cole and weather forecaster John Kubis took to the air Saturday morning to update viewers about conditions in the area.
Neighbors lend a helping hand in Watertown, shoveling the community out
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the storm shifted direction, driveways and sidewalks in Watertown got busy. A big snow blower was just the ticket for the two feet of snow that fell on the city before the storm tacked north. But there was plenty of the old-fashioned way of...
Stocking up in Watertown as people get a break from the storm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A lot of businesses were closed Saturday, but some that stayed open enjoyed extra business. The Washington Street Plaza in Watertown was fairly busy at midday as shoppers took advantage of a break in the action to stock up on essentials. ”I am visiting from...
Charles W. Ashley, 65, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Charles W. Ashley, 65, of Canton died on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, where he had been a patient for a short time. He was in the company of family. Charles was born September 20, 1957 in Canton, a son...
Blast form the Past: Tree shopping in 2003
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 2003 to find the right Christmas tree!. Watch the story by then-reporter Julie Cupernall on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
The blizzard of ‘22: A storm to be remembered
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The blizzard of ‘22: A snowstorm that will be remembered, if not in the history books, certainly in your own memory. Parts of the North Country woke up to conditions they saw when they went to bed: Blowing, and drifting snow coupled with heavy snow, and that prompted travel bans to be posted, or extended, and states of emergency to be declared.
Richard Sherman “Rick” Goldsmith, 74, of Brantingham
BRANTINGHAM, New York (WWNY) - Richard Sherman “Rick” Goldsmith, 74, a longtime resident of Long Point Road, passed away at his home on November 02, 2022. He was born September 16, 1948 in Ashtabula, Ohio, the son of Richard W. Goldsmith and Priscilla (Sherman) Goldsmith. He is survived...
National Grid crews gather to deal with storm-related outages
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In anticipation of the approaching storm, National Grid has assembled extra workers to help deal with power outages through the weekend. High winds and heavy snowfall could cause trees and limbs to knock down power lines. National Grid says it has brought in crews from...
Treacherous traveling leaves many stranded and scrambling in Alex Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The drive north on Interstate 81 at 7 AM Saturday morning- Seeing 20 feet in front of you was considered good driving conditions. At the base of the Thousand Islands Bridge, 18 wheelers were socked in with snow. One trucker hauling an empty trailer couldn’t go across the Thousand Islands Bridge because of the gusty winds. He chose to wait 18 hours.
