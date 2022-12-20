ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

What happens to student loan debt when you die?

In many cases, student loan debt is discharged when you die, but that’s not always what happens. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (4) It’s hardly any secret that student loan debt is a major burden for individuals and families across the country. According to the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt in the United States totaled $1.745 trillion as of the third quarter of 2022. About 92.7% of all debt is federal student loans.
Cleveland.com

23,000 student loan borrowers to get checks from $19M settlement

More than 20,000 borrowers could benefit from a $19 million settlement with five student loan debt relief companies, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced. The settlement is in connection with “unlawful advance fees” charged by five student loan debt-relief companies - Docu Prep Center, Certified Doc Prep Services, Assure Direct Services, Direct Document Solutions, and Secure Preparation Services. All the companies were associated with Monster Loans and Lend Tech Loans.
GOBankingRates

Are Student Loans Forgiven After You Die?

With all the talk surrounding President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in the headlines, it's easy to forget that borrowers and their families have other things on their minds when it comes...
AOL Corp

9 million people got incorrect email about 'approved' student loan forgiveness

Just before Thanksgiving, about 9 million people who applied for student debt relief from the federal government got an email from the Department of Education with a subject line indicating their application had been "approved," according to a copy of the email obtained by ABC News. But that was misleading...
Fortune

America’s student loan balance experienced its biggest drop in 20 years due to Biden’s student debt relief efforts

Total student loan debt in the U.S. fell to $1.57 trillion in the third quarter of 2022 from $1.59 trillion in the second quarter. Total student loan debt in the U.S. fell to $1.57 trillion in the third quarter of 2022 from $1.59 trillion in the second quarter. That’s the largest decline in at least 20 years, according to data from the New York Federal Reserve’s Household Debt and Credit Report.
CNBC

Two of the 'best' ways to donate to maximize your tax deduction for charitable gifts, according to financial advisors

This holiday season, it may be possible to lower your taxes while supporting your favorite charity, experts say. If you itemize deductions, consider donating profitable investments or selling losing assets before gifting the cash proceeds. Donors age 70½ or older can give directly to a charity from traditional individual retirement...
CNBC

Mortgage loan limits are increasing in 2023 – here’s what to know if you’re taking out a home loan

In spite of skyrocketing mortgage rates, average home prices are still increasing by double digits year over year. To help potential homebuyers caught between this crunch of high home prices and mortgage rates, two federal entities—the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and the Federal Housing Administration (FHA)—will raise conforming loan limits and FHA loan limits for 2023.
denver7.com

Federal government making it easier to include student loans in bankruptcies

Bankruptcy is becoming an option for more people who are dealing with student loan debt. The Biden administration recently announced changes that would make it easier to discharge these loans in bankruptcy. The changes set specific requirements for you to prove you're dealing with economic distress. The government will consider...
CNBC

IRS delays tax reporting change for 1099-K on Venmo, Paypal business payments

The IRS announced it won’t require platforms such as Paypal and Venmo to issue a tax when a user’s business transfers exceed $600. The pre-2022 threshold of 200-plus transactions worth an aggregate above $20,000 remains in place for now. The agency on Friday said that such third-party platforms...
CNBC

More debt and fewer rewards: Credit card trends to watch in 2023

If you want a good prediction of tomorrow's economy, watch what moves credit card issuers make today. "It's almost like watching a crystal ball to some extent," John Ulzhemier, a credit expert formerly of FICO and Equifax, says of card issuers. "They are usually ahead of the curve with respect to reacting to downturns in the economy."

