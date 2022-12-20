ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA: Telescopes captured black hole destroying a star

By Nexstar Media Wire, Iman Palm
 4 days ago

( KTLA ) – One lone star got a little too close to a black hole.

A new illustration from NASA shows how a massive black hole, located about 250 million light-years from Earth, recently destroyed a star. Multiple NASA telescopes were able to observe the unlucky star being torn apart in the fifth closest image observed catching a black hole in the act, a news release stated.

NASA released an illustration of the phenomenon, seen below.

The black hole is in the center of another galaxy.

The stunning illustration shows the process of how the black hole dismantled the star through a process formally known as a tidal disruption event, according to a news release.

NASA also shared an animation of the process, known as a tidal disruption event, as well. As they explain, when a star gets too close to a black hole, it is stretched out by black hole’s intense gravity until it becomes a river of hot gas. That gas is then wrapped around the black hole and gradually pulled into orbit, creating a bright disk.

In the above graphic, NASA shows what that river may look like. From start to finish, the entire tidal disruption event can take just weeks or months.

Recall issued for frozen chicken entrees sold at Walmart in Arkansas and 28 other states

Previously, scientists have only studied black holes surrounded by hot gas that accumulated over multiple decades, sometimes millennia, and form disks billions of miles wide.

A new study focuses on an event called AT2021ehb, which occurred in a galaxy with a central black hole that is 10 million times the mass of Earth’s sun, which is about the same difference between a bowling ball and the Titanic, a news release said.

During this phenomenon, a black hole pulled one side of a star harder than the other, resulting in the star stretching apart and transforming into a long line of hot gas, a news release said.

Scientists are trying to figure out how this happened.

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
scitechdaily.com

NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans

NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
Good News Network

‘Alien’ Minerals Never Found on Earth Share Their Traumatic Origin Story

In 2019, prospectors found a meteorite in Somalia while looking for opal which has now revealed three never-before-seen minerals that originated off-Earth. Since minerals are a little like recipes, their formation can inform us as to the history of their making, and these are no exception; with scientists positing that they came from the surface of a planetary body near to a location that was struck by an ultra-fast impact which turned the rocks and metal nearby into liquid.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Uncover New Information Regarding an Ancient Mass Extinction Event

Ancient mass extinction was preceded by a drop in a crucial trace element. According to a recent study from Florida State University, a major extinction event around 183 million years ago was preceded by a fall in the element molybdenum across Earth’s oceans. The decline shows that significantly more...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Ancient Terrible Ape That Weighed Over 100lbs

There is a lot of talk surrounding the possibility of the evolution of humans from monkeys and apes. Despite the fact that humans share some features with these animals, there is no evidence that shows that humans are their descendants. Apes have always been apes in the sense that they did not evolve from any known animal, and the only adaptation these animals went through was a size reduction. In other words, the apes that exist now are nothing like the ones that lived thousands of years ago. This article addresses the ancient terrible ape that weighed well over 100 pounds.
Local water departments warn of frozen pipes as freezing weather approaches

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Frozen or broken water pipes can cost a homeowner thousands of dollars. As we brace and push through brutally cold temperatures, local water departments are reminding customers how to prevent frozen or broken pipes. What should be at the top of your list? Experts said you should know where […]
One injured after tree falls into Laurel home

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — One woman was injured after a tree collapsed into a house in Laurel on Friday. The Prince George’s County Fire Department was dispatched to the 67000 block of Park Hall Drive around 11:16 a.m. for a collapse. They found that a tree had fallen through a single-family home. The […]
Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

