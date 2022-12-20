Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Megan Thee Stallion DIss Track Against Drake, DaBaby Coming?
From Nicki Minaj and Latto's Grammy snub battle to Megan Thee Stallion's beef with Drake, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez, 2022 is the year of social media beefs between rappers. Dj Akademiks and Charlamgage Tha God however said that this is not a thing to fret over - in fact, it should mean the rap scene becoming more colorful, since there would so many material to use for new rap songs. Unfortunately, it is not happening.
TMZ.com
Alicia Keys and Jay-Z Fear They Can't Top 'Empire State of Mind'
Alicia Keys helped Jay-Z earn his first No. 1 song back in 2009 with "Empire State of Mind” -- an accomplishment she now calls a gift and a curse, because they both fear they can't repeat it. Alicia told E! ... she and Jay consider doing new songs together...
SZA Releases New Album SOS: Listen
The time has come. After breakout album Ctrl caused a sensation in 2017, SZA has finally released a follow-up after years of leaks, delays, rumors, and label drama. SOS invites a handful of guests across its 23 tracks, with features from Phoebe Bridgers, “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Listen to SZA’s new album SOS below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
HipHopDX.com
A$AP Rocky Announces Album Title, Debuts New Song Dedicated To Late Rappers
Los Angeles, CA - A$AP Rocky has revealed the title of his new album while sharing another preview of the long-awaited project — this one dedicated to Hip Hop’s fallen stars. The Harlem rapper was the latest guest on 2 Chainz’s Amazon Music Live concert series on Thursday...
Essence
The Ultimate Nicki Minaj Playlist
For Nicki Minaj, making an impact with her rap skills was always her main goal as an artist, and a decade later, many are still reciting her fun and punchy lyrics and studying her wordplay. Minaj’s mark in the music industry has come with fun songs, memorable melodies, show-stopping looks, clever bars and most recently a controversy that have left many fans revisting the art vs artist conversation.
SZA Says ‘SOS’ Album Would’ve Had More Features If She Wasn’t Ghosted
It’s been a long five years, but SZA’s highly-anticipated album, SOS, is days away. Admittedly, its arrival has the Top Dawg Entertainment songbird cautious. “Part of me doesn’t even want this to come out,” the 33-year-old shared with Hot 97. The 23-track LP has features from Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, and even a posthumous verse from ODB. She expected even more features, but that didn’t work out due to a classic case of ghosting.More from VIBE.comHangout Festival Taps SZA, Lil Nas X, GloRilla, FERG And More For 2023 LineupKeke Palmer Says Her Parents Shielded Her From Exploitation As A ChildSZA Performs...
SZA’s New Album SOS Features Phoebe Bridgers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and More
At long last, SZA is getting ready to release her new album, SOS. As she continues to share details, she’s revealed the record’s tracklist: The album spans 23 songs and has guest appearances from Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, SZA’s “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, and the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Find the tracklist below.
Popculture
Major Rapper Joins 'Abbott Elementary' Cast
Abbott Elementary has a new cast member. Vince Staples appeared on the latest episode as Maurice, one of Gregory's (Tyler James Williams) friends that was teased as a possible love interest for Janine (Quinta Brunson). Viewers remember Janine previously broke up with her longtime rapper boyfriend, Tariq (Zack Fox), in the Season 1 finale. The Season 2 premiere showcased Janine struggling to deal with the breakup despite knowing the relationship ran its course due to Tariq's lackadaisical about life and responsibilities. Gregory has been crushing on Janine for some time, and there's plenty of chemistry, but the two remain good friends. Now, this new romance with Staples' character could be on the way.
‘I’m beyond moved’: Lizzo leads reactions to SZA’s new album SOS
SZA is back with a brand new album, SOS, and fans are already celebrating.Kicking off with the title track, the album features 23 songs including collaborations with fellow artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver and Travis Scott.SOS is SZA’s long-awaited second studio album, following 2018’s debut Ctrl.The artist has been busy dropping huge singles including “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat, as well as her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar for the Black Panther soundtrack, “All The Stars”.The new record features recent singles such as “Good Days” and “Shirt”, as well as a number of previously unheard releases.Since the...
Kanye West: Petition to remove rapper’s music from streaming services nears 75,000 signatures
A petition calling for Kanye West’s musical catalogue to be removed from streaming services is approaching 75,000 signatures.The change.org petition was created in response to the Donda rapper’s recent string of antisemitic comments and social media posts.“Kanye West has recently made statements praising Hitler and denying the Holocaust, after over a month of making harmful antisemitic statements,” wrote the petition’s creator.“Our society has no place for people who spread that kind of hate to be making millions off of their work. I call on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other streaming platforms to immediately remove all of Kanye...
SZA Wanders Around NYC in Moody ‘Nobody Gets Me’ Visual
SZA is thinking about a past love in her song “Nobody Gets Me.” On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her album SOS, the R&B superstar dropped a new music video for Track 14. “How am I supposed to let you go?/Only like myself when I’m with you,” SZA sings in the chorus. “Nobody gets me, you do.” The black-and-white visual, directed by Bradley J. Calder, captures the singer as she sings the lyrics of the gorgeous ballad from several NYC rooftops and walks through some streets and alleys of the Big Apple while reminiscing about a past love. Among the...
TMZ.com
Drake's 'Hotline Bling' + Dancehall Classic 'One Dance' Go Diamond
Drake is still winning big with his old music -- in addition to his monster 2022 year -- as two of his biggest hits have just reached Diamond status!!!. The RIAA announced Thursday that 2 of Drake's "Views" album singles ... "Hotline Bling" and "One Dance" had crossed the 10 million sales benchmark.
dancehallmag.com
Drake’s Dancehall Hit ‘One Dance’ Certified Diamond, ‘Controlla’ Goes 5X Platinum
Drake‘s hit song One Dance, which features Nigerian artist WizKid and British singer Kyla, has been certified Diamond, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It was the second Dancehall song of 2016 to have reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, following Rihanna’s Work...
Complex
Lil Uzi Vert Reacts to “XO Tour Llif3” Going Diamond After Track Is Certified 11x Platinum
Lil Uzi Vert’s iconic 2017 single “XO Tour Llif3” has been certified 11 times multi-platinum after garnering over 11 million copies in streaming equivalent sales. The track has been named Uzi’s first RIAA diamond certified track, which is an especially big achievement considering the song first premiered on their SoundCloud before getting an official release a month later. In a post shared on Instagram, Uzi celebrated the achievement. “One day, yeah, I’ma go diamond,” they wrote alongside a screenshot showing the TM88-produced song’s latest certification.
hotnewhiphop.com
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Delivers On His New Album “Me Vs. Myself”
After much anticipation, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is back with the release of his new album, Me Vs. Myself. The Bronx-bred rapper returns after a nearly two year but the results were definitely worth waiting for. Me Vs. Myself consists of 22 songs in total with several heavy-weight appearances....
Complex
Boosie Badazz Says Jay-Z and Nas Aren’t Relevant in Today’s Landscape
Boosie Badazz has thoughts on Jay-Z and Nas’ status in the game. The Baton Rouge artist caused a stir this week when he addressed 21 Savage’s controversial comments about Nas. The drama began when 21 participated in a Clubhouse chat that questioned whether Nasir was the greatest rapper of all time. Though he acknowledged the Queens native as a legendary MC, the Savage Mode rapper wasn’t convinced he’s relevant among the younger generation.
Review: SZA’s perfection takes time in second album ‘SOS’
“SOS” by SZA (Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA) “Said what’s on my mind,” SZA professed in the first track at the top of her long-awaited second album, “SOS.” And that’s exactly what she does. The album comes after over five years since her debut album, “Ctrl.” The relatability of SZA’s lyrics, her vocal prowess and her experimental takes on the R&B genre remind us why audiences fell in love with her in the first place.
Complex
Ab-Soul Freestyles Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Die Hard,” Shares ‘Herbert’ Album Trailer and Tracklist
Ab-Soul stopped by Sway in the Morning on Wednesday as the Dec. 16 release of Herbert, his first full-length project in just over six years, draws near. Shortly before delivering his freestyle at the 23:30 mark, Ab-Soul requested something “smooth” and the instrumental of Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers track “Die Hard” began to play. He was briefly taken aback, but eventually did his thing, as expected.
TMZ.com
Boosie Badazz Dismisses Jay-Z and Nas' Musical Relevance
Boosie Badazz thinks Nas and Jay-Z's time in the spotlight is fading fast -- if not totally gone already -- but he insists he's saying that with the utmost respect!!!. The Louisiana rapper recently jumped into his favorite hot seat over at VladTV to dissect the NYC icons' careers ... on the heels of 21 Savage's viral remark that Nas is irrelevant to today's rap fans.
hotnewhiphop.com
Barack Obama Shares Favorite Songs Of 2022 Featuring Beyoncé, SZA, & More
Barack Obama has shared his favorite songs of 2022. Barack Obama has shared a list of his favorite songs from 2022 on social media. The star-studded group features Kendrick Lamar, Ethel Cain, Beyoncé, SiR, Steve Lacy, and many more. “I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist...
