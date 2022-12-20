ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels News: MLB Analyst Thinks Halos are Perfect Fit for Versatile Free Agent Slugger

By Noah Camras
 4 days ago

His ability to play all around the diamond would fit exactly what the Angels are looking for.

The Angels are continuing to look for upgrades in their lineup . They still don’t have a great plan at shortstop , but they may look to move players around all year, and focus on having a ton of depth for each position.

One name still somehow on the market is 30-year-old utility man Brandon Drury, who’s coming off his best season in the pros in 2022. One MLB analyst who’s very familiar with the Angels, Matt Vasgersian, thinks Drury would be a perfect fit with the Halos.

"But I think the better fit for him is to stay in Southern California, drive about an hour north to Orange County and join the Angels," Vasgersian said on the MLB Network. "Anthony Rendon is going to be healthy and good this year. But as the Angels have seen the last two years, you can’t have too much depth offensively. And they haven’t had any. So to have that guy as, not only somebody they can move around with everybody being healthy, but that could take any one of a number of starting roles if somebody gets hurt, Brandon Drury to the Angels for me."

Drury would continue to provide the versatility and depth that Angels GM Perry Minasian was looking for this offseason . He’s played at every position except center field and catcher in his career, and would be able move around as much as the Angels want. Also, like Vasgergian mentioned, if someone got hurt, he would be a perfect candidate to start at their position on a consistent basis.

The eight-year veteran is also pretty good with the bat. Last year, he hit .263 with 28 home runs and 87 RBIs in 138 games between the Reds and Padres. He received his first career Silver Slugger Award at the utility position, sporting an OPS of .813.

Drury would be a great addition to an Angels lineup already loaded with talent, and could help take the team to the next level in 2023. The Angels have to go all in next season, and adding Drury may be the perfect way to do it.

