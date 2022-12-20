Learn about the Colorado 2023 legislative session at Chalkbeat’s event

Join Chalkbeat Colorado for our annual discussion of key education topics likely to surface during the upcoming legislative session. This year’s conversation will be held virtually on Zoom Webinar from noon - 1:30 MT on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Last year, our conversation with lawmakers ranged from school funding to student mental health and child care challenges to higher education access. The 2022 session saw big investments in K-12 education and career education training, plus the signing of a historic universal preschool bill. There were lost opportunities as well.

This year, we’ll discuss a potential rewrite of the school funding formula, student discipline and school safety, the state of math instruction, the future of the accountability system, the impending launch of universal preschool, and how to make higher education pay off.

We’re excited to be joined by:

Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen, R-Monument

Senate Education Committee Chair Sen. Janet Buckner, D-Aurora

House Education Committee Chair Rep. Barbara McLachlan, D-Durango

Joint Budget Committee Chair Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada

House Education Vice Chair Rep. Matthew Martinez, D-Monte Vista

A special thanks to our event sponsor, the Colorado Education Association. And thank you to our event partner, the Morgridge College of Education at the University of Denver.

Please RSVP for this event so we’re able to provide the webinar information and can hear your ideas for questions. Chalkbeat Colorado is a nonprofit organization, and tickets are priced at a suggested donation of $25 to support our journalism and events such as this one. Please note that price shouldn’t be a barrier to anyone who wants to attend, and we encourage you to give as you are able.

Caroline Bauman is the community engagement manager at Chalkbeat.