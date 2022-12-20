Lil Wayne's Ex-Personal Chef Files $500k Lawsuit Against Rapper For Wrongful Termination

mega

New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne was hit with a boiling $500k lawsuit from his former chef for alleged wrongful termination, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking lawsuit comes after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported details on a different suit filed against the rapper by another ex-employee — his personal assistant, who accused Lil Wayne of assault while onboard his private jet.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, former chef Morghan Medlock accused the I'm On One rapper of wrongful termination after she allegedly had to leave a Las Vegas trip with Wayne early to deal with a family emergency.

Along with the accusation of wrongful termination, Medlock included accusations of retaliation and other unlawful practices from her ex-employer.

Medlock alleged that over the 2022 Memorial Day Weekend, she joined Weezy and his crew on a trip to Sin City — but her time was cut short after she learned of an urgent family matter that required her assistance.

The chef was notified while she was away from her Los Angeles home base that her 10-year-old had suffered a head injury that required hospitalization and urgent medical treatment.

Considering the nature of the matter, Medlock alleged that she wanted to fly back to L.A. as soon as possible, however, the chef claimed that her flight back was delayed significantly due to Lil Wayne and his entourage allegedly smoking on his private plane .

With no time to waste, the chef stated that she booked her own separate flight home to tend to her child's health concerns.

The chef alleged that she notified the rapper's assistant of the situation and urgent timeline and claimed she was asked by Lil Wayne's team if she was quitting, to which she responded, "No."

After the medical issue was sorted out, Medlock stated that she attempted to go back to work but was met with pushback from the rapper.

The chef claimed that she was given the cold shoulder by Weezy and his crew — until she eventually received a harsh text message.

Medlock claimed that a member of Lil Wayne's team sent her a "goodbye" text before she was formally notified, also via text, that she no longer had a job.

"Tell Chef Morghan this isn't going to work," Medlock alleged the text from Lil Wayne that a team member sent on his behalf read.

At the time of the Las Vegas incident, Medlock had served as the rapper's personal chef for two years. The professional chef believed that her firing was in violation of California law, which prohibited an employee from being fired due to missing work from being sick or caring for a sick or injured child.

Medlock is seeking a claim of at least $500k from her former boss.