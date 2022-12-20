Read full article on original website
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls: Storm continues to impact holiday weekend
On Saturday night, the Office of City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino stated, “Unfortunately, the prolonged extent of the storm has created conditions that remain unsafe for driving. Our crews will be out throughout the night working to clear roads. The traffic ban will continue into Christmas Day. While we know this impacts religious services, it is important to remain safe.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Likely The Coldest Christmas in Over 20 Years for Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An intense winter storm continues to bring very harsh winter conditions for most of the eastern United States. In Western New York portions of the Buffalo area have measured between 1 to 2 feet of snow as a result of blizzard-like squalls coming off Lake Erie. This heavy, wind-driven snow reached as far east as Brockport where over 7 inches has been measured over the last 36 hours. Even if you did not see the heavy snow, bitter cold and high winds have been unrelenting since Friday. At times, the wind chill factor has been reaching dangerous levels at -10 to -20 degrees.
13 WHAM
Warming centers open amid the frigid weather
Rochester, N.Y. — The winter storm yesterday dropped temperatures to 5 degrees with a wind making it feel colder, minus twenty, the extreme cold left those unprepared at risk of serious consequences. “In terms of the timeframe for injuries, I think a lot of people do not realize that...
WHEC TV-10
Red Alert Weather: Damaging wind gusts, bitter cold and local lake snows
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Arctic front has moved through the region on Friday, bringing a round of damaging wind gusts 50-70mph with a peak gust at the ROC Airport so far to 69mph. Strong winds will continue into the afternoon and night with gusts 55-65mph through midnight. After midnight...
Winter storm: Stay inside and brace for the worst
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dangerous winter storm is bringing high winds and low temperatures throughout Western New York Friday. So far, more than 30,000 homes and businesses in the Rochester region are without power. Monroe County and City of Rochester officials gathered Friday evening, telling the public to stay inside and brace for the […]
Poloncarz on winter storm: "It was horrible during the day and it's going to be worse at night."
Erie County, N.Y. (WBEN) - “White out conditions, you can’t see past the hood of the vehicle. Travel is almost non-existent. It is moving at a snail’s pace if it’s moving at all,” says Mark Poloncarz during the Friday evening storm briefing.
13 WHAM
Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — A fierce and frigid winter storm blasted the Rochester area Friday, with high wind gusts and rapidly plummeting temperatures resulting in power outages, downed trees and power lines, and messy conditions on the roads. Most flights at the Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport were cancelled, and...
13 WHAM
Canceled flights at Rochester airport, travel advisories on the roads during winter storm
The winter storm interrupted many plans for holiday travel. A travel advisory is in place in Monroe County and many surrounding counties. Many flights were canceled across the country. In Rochester, by Friday evening, no flights were coming in or out. Cancellations were already starting to decorate the list of...
Insane Video Shows Major Flooding, Dangerous Winds Amid Intense Blizzard in Buffalo: WATCH
The last couple of days has been intense for much of the United States. But this blizzard in Buffalo yesterday might take the cake. Winter weather came in and slammed the US in many states. Snow and ice cover the ground in what feels like most of the country. You...
Winter storm school closings for Friday
Schools closing announcements are coming in for Friday in anticipation of a winter storm
Thousands In WNY Have Lost Power Due To Storm
The winter storm that has large sections of the entire country is making a huge impact on Western New York as it brings blizzard conditions with high winds and extreme cold temperatures. This storm, which is expected to drop more than 3 feet of lake-effect snow on Buffalo and the surrounding areas, is bringing to make life difficult for area residents.
Akron Bugle
Storm update for Village of Akron and Town of Newstead
Emergency Manager for the Town of Newstead and Village of Akron, Dan Kowalik reports that as of 11:30 a.m. Electric Power was still on in the Village of Akron and the Town of Newstead had 190 customers without power as of 11:00 a.m. Pixley’s ShurFine is closing at noon today,...
newyorkupstate.com
Snow slammed: Buffalo area residents share hurricane-like blizzard videos, photos to social media
Barely a month after an intense November snowstorm buried residents in Western New York and just a week away from widespread lake effect event, a new “bomb cyclone” blizzard is currently paralyzing the Buffalo and the surrounding areas with high-velocity winds, snow, and plummeting temperatures. The New York...
13 WHAM
Preparations underway for winter storm, RG&E predicting possible power outages
A winter storm is moving in- just before Christmas- with the biggest impacts expected west of Rochester. The City of Rochester and Monroe County have declared states of emergency. Parking lots were packed Thursday night as people raced to the stores in advance of the storm. At the Brockport Wegmans,...
A City of Buffalo storm update
“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
erienewsnow.com
Blizzard Warning Issued For Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Blizzard conditions are expected to continue in Chautauqua County through the weekend, as winter storm Elliott moves through the east coast. The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning until 7 a.m. on Sunday. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet...
Rochester area power outages down after peak of 40,000 without power
Find out where the power is out and how long it'll take to restore.
Gas Station Collapses Due To Buffalo Blizzard
Hurricane-force winds are continuing to wreak havoc across Western New York. As Buffalo residents remain hunkered down in their homes, strong winds outsides are causing massive damage in the area. Wind gusts in Lakawanna were reported to reach a whopping 79 miles per hour on Friday, and structures in the area are paying the price.
Video: Golf dome on Wehrle badly damaged in blizzard
A neighbor captured video of the pieces of The Dome flying away
Travel bans, advisories, road closures in effect for winter storm on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several states of emergency are in place for a winter storm hitting the area this weekend, and other measures are also being taken to keep people safe and keep drivers off the roads. A travel ban went into effect for all of Erie County at 9:30...
