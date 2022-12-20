Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale 3-year-old girl found unconscious and unresponsive in swimming poolEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Popular Toy Store Closing Due To InflationLocal GuyScottsdale, AZ
Peoria cracks down on short-term rentals with new rulesEdy ZooPeoria, AZ
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Related
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Feels Strongly That He's Got A lot To Offer To Anthony Joshua as a Trainer
Former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. - who now trains fighters such as Chris Eubank Jr. - believes that he's got has a lot to offer as a coach to British superstar Anthony Joshua. Last year, Joshua parted ways with longtime trainer Robert McCracken after suffering a twelve...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Warns: I Expect To Knock Gervonta Davis Out!
Ryan Garcia feels he has the kind of crippling punching power that no human being can take for too long. The hard hitting lightweight attraction from Victorville, California, has not been shy about playing up his strengths ever since it was announced last month that he had reached an agreement to face rival Gervonta 'Tank' Davis next spring. Davis has scheduled a fight in the interim, but should he come out victorious, they will meet sometime in April.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis On Ryan Garcia Skipping Gesta Fight: I Think That It Could Be Him Juicing
Gervonta Davis gave two reasons Wednesday why he thinks Ryan Garcia decided to skip what was supposed to be a tune-up fight against Mercito Gesta on January 28. The unbeaten Baltimore native first suggested to a small group of reporters after an open workout that his rival could be using performance-enhancing drugs. Davis added that Garcia just might not have wanted to get down to 140 pounds or lower for a fight that could’ve helped keep him sharp prior to his showdown with Davis, who first must beat Hector Luis Garcia on January 7.
Boxing Scene
Arum on Haney: His Next Fight Will Be With Lomachenko; We Are Working Out the Date
Promoter Bob Arum has no doubt that boxing fans will be treated to a significant lightweight title fight early next year. Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is headed toward a second defense of his belts against three-division Ukrainian titlist Vasiliy Lomachenko. The fight was in the works ever since Haney signed with Arum’s Top Rank earlier this summer in order to get the nod to face then unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. Haney would go on to outpoint Kambosos, in June, by unanimous decision and then do it again four months later in the contractually-mandated rematch.
Boxing Scene
Mayweather: More Power To Davis For Being His Own Boss – I Want To See Fighters Grow
Gervonta Davis recently confirmed he's no longer contractually tied to Mayweather Promotions. Over the course of the calendar year, Davis dropped many hints alluding to the notion that he’d no longer be working with his mentor moving forward. Davis cited it was all love and that there was no...
Boxing Scene
Frank Martin On Facing Ryan Garcia: It’ll Be An Explosive Fight; Two Fast, Strong Fighters
LAS VEGAS – Frank Martin expects Gervonta Davis to knock out Ryan Garcia if those polarizing rivals fight next year. If, for some reason, Garcia and Davis don’t fight, Martin would welcome opportunities to face either Davis or Garcia. Martin was asked specifically about boxing Garcia following his dominant victory over Michel Rivera on Saturday night at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Andre Ward Assesses Teofimo's Performance: “He Didn't Look Great, It’s Gonna Be Hard At 140”
Andre Ward has always been incredibly high on Teofimo Lopez. The sublime speed, underrated defensive skills, and his ability to rattle off four to five punch combinations before turning off the lights of his opponents is something that Ward has openly acknowledged. However, following his recent showing, Ward was left wanting more.
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner Approved To Fight For Undisputed Crown; Choi Named 'Champion In Recess' By WBA
Alycia Baumgardner vowed that her next fight would be for the undisputed championship. The WBA has granted that wish, even though it will come without its own champion involved in the process. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that every major title in the junior lightweight division will be at stake for Baumgardner’s...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Downplays 'Hot Mic’ Moment, Says It Was ‘Strategic Move'
Teofimo Lopez wants the world to know that his recent public show of self-doubt was all a front. As for what, exactly, remains unclear. Earlier this month, the former unified lightweight champion and current 140-pound contender picked up a hard-fought split decision win over Spain’s Sandor Martin at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was a competitive, if ungainly, fight, and Lopez, who was considered a driving force at lightweight, was far from dominant; he even got dropped in the second round. Many observers, moreover, believed judge Pascale Procopio turned in an egregious scorecard (97-92) by giving Lopez eight of 10 rounds. (Judge Max De Luca had it 96-93 for Lopez, while Guido Cavalleri had Martin winning 95-94). In the post-fight interview with ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna, Lopez blamed Martin for “running” and spoiling the fun for the fans.
Boxing Scene
Sergio Martinez Eyes Golovkin: I Know He Can Kill Me, I Also Know I Can Give Him a Boxing Lesson!
At 47 years old, and ranked at third in WBA's middleweight rankings, former two-time world champion Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez is certain that in 2023 he will get a new opportunity to fight for a world title and he aims to challenge Gennady Golovkin - even if his life is at risk.
Boxing Scene
Hatton Wants Fury-Usyk To Happen, But Prefers To See Wilder-Joshua
Former two division world champion Ricky Hatton is far more eager to watch Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua than a likely undisputed fight between world champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. At one point, when both were world champions, Wilder vs. Joshua was the biggest fight in the sport. Wilder...
Boxing Scene
Jose Ramirez: I'm Not Afraid Of Regis Prograis; I Just Know My Worth, How Big The Fight Is
Jose Ramirez was willing to take the risk inside the ring against Regis Prograis. The proud former WBC/WBO 140-pound champion is insulted by those that suggested this week that he is “afraid” to fight the powerful southpaw who won the WBC belt last month that Ramirez once owned. Ramirez reminded his doubters that his resume proves that he is willing to fight the most imposing opponents – including the dangerous southpaw Prograis knocked out to win his title, Jose Zepeda, and the only boxer who has beaten him and Prograis, Josh Taylor.
Boxing Scene
Jose Pedraza Hopes Win Over Barboza Puts Him Back in The Mix For Title Shot
Puerto Rico's Jose “Sniper” Pedraza wants a chance to challenge for one of the world belts at 140 pounds. To do so, he will first have to get past Arnold Barboza Jr when they meet in a 10-round crossroads showdown on February 3. Barboza (27-0, 10 KO) is...
Boxing Scene
Demetrius Andrade Dismisses Janibek: "This Guy Can't Carry My Bags To The Gym"
Seemingly since the beginning of time, Demetrius Andrade has begged elite fighters to face him in the ring. Nevertheless, despite calling out the likes of Jermall Charlo, Canelo Alvarez, Gennadiy Golovkin (GGG), and a long list of other stars, he’s failed to lure those big names into the squared circle.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia Cautions That He's Far From an Easy Foe For Gervonta Davis
WBA super featherweight world champion Hector Luis Garcia smiles when they describe his Showtime pay-per-view fight against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis as a "preparation fight." Davis will face Garcia on January 7 en route to a potential mega-fight against Ryan Garcia, which is targeted for the month of April. However, the...
Boxing Scene
Eubank: The Fight That’s More Important For Me Personally is Golovkin
The image of a lean but gaunt Chris Eubank Jr was seen far and wide after he ‘made weight’ for his aborted fight with Conor Benn in October. The contest fell through after Benn tested positive twice for banned substances and the British Boxing Board of Control nixed the contest at the 11th hour.
Boxing Scene
Salita: Vladimir Shishkin Is The Perfect Guy For Canelo To Fight If He Wants To Fight Bivol
LAS VEGAS – Now that Vladimir Shishkin has firmly established himself as a super middleweight contender, his promoter is more optimistic about the unbeaten Russian receiving a shot at Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican superstar supposedly wants to face a less threatening opponent than Dmitry Bivol when he returns to...
Boxing Scene
Luis Alberto Lopez: Warrington is Very Dirty, I'd Never Fight Him Again
Newly crowned IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto “Venado” Lopez is not interested in a rematch with Josh Warrington - because he considers him to be “a very dirty fighter”. Two weeks ago, Lopez traveled to Leeds to win a twelve round majority decision over Warrington to...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis On Hector Luis Garcia And Ryan Garcia: “I Don't Think Either One Of Them Is A Complete Fighter”
As most of boxing’s biggest stars are attempting to figure out their 2023 schedule, Gervonta Davis has already lined up the first half of his calendar. First up for the soft-spoken power puncher out of Baltimore, Maryland, will be a showdown against the streaking Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) on January 7th. Of course, following a banner year, one that included victories over Chris Colbert and Roger Gutierrez, Hector is chomping at the bit.
Boxing Scene
McGuigan on Joshua: Needs To Stop Questioning Himself, Not Place Blame on Trainers
Trainer Shane McGuigan believes former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua should stop questioning himself and should certainly remove any performance blame from his trainers. Following last year's defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua parted ways with longtime trainer Robert McCracken and hired veteran coach Robert Garcia. This past...
Comments / 0