Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia Warns: I Expect To Knock Gervonta Davis Out!

Ryan Garcia feels he has the kind of crippling punching power that no human being can take for too long. The hard hitting lightweight attraction from Victorville, California, has not been shy about playing up his strengths ever since it was announced last month that he had reached an agreement to face rival Gervonta 'Tank' Davis next spring. Davis has scheduled a fight in the interim, but should he come out victorious, they will meet sometime in April.
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis On Ryan Garcia Skipping Gesta Fight: I Think That It Could Be Him Juicing

Gervonta Davis gave two reasons Wednesday why he thinks Ryan Garcia decided to skip what was supposed to be a tune-up fight against Mercito Gesta on January 28. The unbeaten Baltimore native first suggested to a small group of reporters after an open workout that his rival could be using performance-enhancing drugs. Davis added that Garcia just might not have wanted to get down to 140 pounds or lower for a fight that could’ve helped keep him sharp prior to his showdown with Davis, who first must beat Hector Luis Garcia on January 7.
Boxing Scene

Arum on Haney: His Next Fight Will Be With Lomachenko; We Are Working Out the Date

Promoter Bob Arum has no doubt that boxing fans will be treated to a significant lightweight title fight early next year. Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is headed toward a second defense of his belts against three-division Ukrainian titlist Vasiliy Lomachenko. The fight was in the works ever since Haney signed with Arum’s Top Rank earlier this summer in order to get the nod to face then unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. Haney would go on to outpoint Kambosos, in June, by unanimous decision and then do it again four months later in the contractually-mandated rematch.
Boxing Scene

Frank Martin On Facing Ryan Garcia: It’ll Be An Explosive Fight; Two Fast, Strong Fighters

LAS VEGAS – Frank Martin expects Gervonta Davis to knock out Ryan Garcia if those polarizing rivals fight next year. If, for some reason, Garcia and Davis don’t fight, Martin would welcome opportunities to face either Davis or Garcia. Martin was asked specifically about boxing Garcia following his dominant victory over Michel Rivera on Saturday night at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez Downplays 'Hot Mic’ Moment, Says It Was ‘Strategic Move'

Teofimo Lopez wants the world to know that his recent public show of self-doubt was all a front. As for what, exactly, remains unclear. Earlier this month, the former unified lightweight champion and current 140-pound contender picked up a hard-fought split decision win over Spain’s Sandor Martin at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was a competitive, if ungainly, fight, and Lopez, who was considered a driving force at lightweight, was far from dominant; he even got dropped in the second round. Many observers, moreover, believed judge Pascale Procopio turned in an egregious scorecard (97-92) by giving Lopez eight of 10 rounds. (Judge Max De Luca had it 96-93 for Lopez, while Guido Cavalleri had Martin winning 95-94). In the post-fight interview with ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna, Lopez blamed Martin for “running” and spoiling the fun for the fans.
Boxing Scene

Hatton Wants Fury-Usyk To Happen, But Prefers To See Wilder-Joshua

Former two division world champion Ricky Hatton is far more eager to watch Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua than a likely undisputed fight between world champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. At one point, when both were world champions, Wilder vs. Joshua was the biggest fight in the sport. Wilder...
Boxing Scene

Jose Ramirez: I'm Not Afraid Of Regis Prograis; I Just Know My Worth, How Big The Fight Is

Jose Ramirez was willing to take the risk inside the ring against Regis Prograis. The proud former WBC/WBO 140-pound champion is insulted by those that suggested this week that he is “afraid” to fight the powerful southpaw who won the WBC belt last month that Ramirez once owned. Ramirez reminded his doubters that his resume proves that he is willing to fight the most imposing opponents – including the dangerous southpaw Prograis knocked out to win his title, Jose Zepeda, and the only boxer who has beaten him and Prograis, Josh Taylor.
Boxing Scene

Demetrius Andrade Dismisses Janibek: "This Guy Can't Carry My Bags To The Gym"

Seemingly since the beginning of time, Demetrius Andrade has begged elite fighters to face him in the ring. Nevertheless, despite calling out the likes of Jermall Charlo, Canelo Alvarez, Gennadiy Golovkin (GGG), and a long list of other stars, he’s failed to lure those big names into the squared circle.
Boxing Scene

Hector Luis Garcia Cautions That He's Far From an Easy Foe For Gervonta Davis

WBA super featherweight world champion Hector Luis Garcia smiles when they describe his Showtime pay-per-view fight against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis as a "preparation fight." Davis will face Garcia on January 7 en route to a potential mega-fight against Ryan Garcia, which is targeted for the month of April. However, the...
Boxing Scene

Eubank: The Fight That’s More Important For Me Personally is Golovkin

The image of a lean but gaunt Chris Eubank Jr was seen far and wide after he ‘made weight’ for his aborted fight with Conor Benn in October. The contest fell through after Benn tested positive twice for banned substances and the British Boxing Board of Control nixed the contest at the 11th hour.
Boxing Scene

Luis Alberto Lopez: Warrington is Very Dirty, I'd Never Fight Him Again

Newly crowned IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto “Venado” Lopez is not interested in a rematch with Josh Warrington - because he considers him to be “a very dirty fighter”. Two weeks ago, Lopez traveled to Leeds to win a twelve round majority decision over Warrington to...
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis On Hector Luis Garcia And Ryan Garcia: “I Don't Think Either One Of Them Is A Complete Fighter”

As most of boxing’s biggest stars are attempting to figure out their 2023 schedule, Gervonta Davis has already lined up the first half of his calendar. First up for the soft-spoken power puncher out of Baltimore, Maryland, will be a showdown against the streaking Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) on January 7th. Of course, following a banner year, one that included victories over Chris Colbert and Roger Gutierrez, Hector is chomping at the bit.
Boxing Scene

McGuigan on Joshua: Needs To Stop Questioning Himself, Not Place Blame on Trainers

Trainer Shane McGuigan believes former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua should stop questioning himself and should certainly remove any performance blame from his trainers. Following last year's defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua parted ways with longtime trainer Robert McCracken and hired veteran coach Robert Garcia. This past...

