Rotterdam begins Town Hall upgrades

PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy The Rotterdam Town Hall on Sunrise Boulevard is pictured in 2021.

ROTTERDAM — Town lawmakers last week approved a contract for the installation of a new boiler at Town Hall — the first in what will likely be a series of upgrades at the aging facility in the coming years.

The Town Board unanimously approved a $12,950 contract with Rotterdam Heating and Air Conditioning to replace an outdated boiler that no longer functions properly. The new boiler, which comes with a 10-year warranty, is expected to arrive in four to eight weeks.

“If this outdated boiler stops functioning during the winter, the safety of the employees and residents that enter the building are in jeopardy,” James Keith, the town’s senior building inspector, wrote in a legislative request form urging lawmakers to approve the contract.

The faulty boiler was identified during a building walk-through by the engineering firm Barton & Loguidice. The town enlisted the company earlier this year to identify upgrades at its existing facilities after a new slate of lawmakers seated in January began probing what it would cost to relocate town facilities to the former Kmart at ViaPort shopping mall.

Lawmakers voted 3-0 in August to cancel the ViaPort move, nullifying a 10-year lease agreement approved by the previous Town Board. The new board, which wanted to back out of the lease, cited state law concerning a procedural issue that it said voided the lease.

Still, the town had to agree to pay the mall owners $243,750 for nullifying the lease. The board used federal coronavirus-relief funds to make the payment. The agreement absolves the town from any further legal action.

But the canceled lease agreement left questions about what the town would do with its current facilities, which need millions in upgrades.

A study by Barton & Loguidice released earlier this year estimated the cost to upgrade the facilities, including Town Hall on Sunrise Boulevard, and the Police Department and court building off Princetown Road, to be $14.4 million — $5.4 million in upgrades to the Town Hall, and $9 million to renovate the police and court building.

The estimate includes doubling the 15,500-square-foot justice facility, which lawmakers have said repeatedly no longer meets the needs of the town and must be upgraded.

Earlier this month, Supervisor Mollie Collins revealed that the engineering company is in the early stages of completing another study that will determine an exact scope of work and final cost for upgrading the aging facilities, with the study expected to be finished some time next year.

The study will also examine the cost to build a new police and court building or to move into an existing facility that would meet the town’s needs.

In the meantime, the town is also planning to move forward with replacing the Town Hall’s roof. A cost for the project is not yet known.

