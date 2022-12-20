ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotterdam, NY

Rotterdam begins Town Hall upgrades

By Chad Arnold
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=109yEo_0jpO30Bg00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy The Rotterdam Town Hall on Sunrise Boulevard is pictured in 2021.

ROTTERDAM — Town lawmakers last week approved a contract for the installation of a new boiler at Town Hall — the first in what will likely be a series of upgrades at the aging facility in the coming years.

The Town Board unanimously approved a $12,950 contract with Rotterdam Heating and Air Conditioning to replace an outdated boiler that no longer functions properly. The new boiler, which comes with a 10-year warranty, is expected to arrive in four to eight weeks.

“If this outdated boiler stops functioning during the winter, the safety of the employees and residents that enter the building are in jeopardy,” James Keith, the town’s senior building inspector, wrote in a legislative request form urging lawmakers to approve the contract.

The faulty boiler was identified during a building walk-through by the engineering firm Barton & Loguidice. The town enlisted the company earlier this year to identify upgrades at its existing facilities after a new slate of lawmakers seated in January began probing what it would cost to relocate town facilities to the former Kmart at ViaPort shopping mall.

Lawmakers voted 3-0 in August to cancel the ViaPort move, nullifying a 10-year lease agreement approved by the previous Town Board. The new board, which wanted to back out of the lease, cited state law concerning a procedural issue that it said voided the lease.

Still, the town had to agree to pay the mall owners $243,750 for nullifying the lease. The board used federal coronavirus-relief funds to make the payment. The agreement absolves the town from any further legal action.

But the canceled lease agreement left questions about what the town would do with its current facilities, which need millions in upgrades.

A study by Barton & Loguidice released earlier this year estimated the cost to upgrade the facilities, including Town Hall on Sunrise Boulevard, and the Police Department and court building off Princetown Road, to be $14.4 million — $5.4 million in upgrades to the Town Hall, and $9 million to renovate the police and court building.

The estimate includes doubling the 15,500-square-foot justice facility, which lawmakers have said repeatedly no longer meets the needs of the town and must be upgraded.

Earlier this month, Supervisor Mollie Collins revealed that the engineering company is in the early stages of completing another study that will determine an exact scope of work and final cost for upgrading the aging facilities, with the study expected to be finished some time next year.

The study will also examine the cost to build a new police and court building or to move into an existing facility that would meet the town’s needs.

In the meantime, the town is also planning to move forward with replacing the Town Hall’s roof. A cost for the project is not yet known.

Contact reporter Chad Arnold at: carnold@dailygazette.net or by calling 518-395-3120.

Categories: News, News, Rotterdam, Schenectady County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NB1Sc_0jpO30Bg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ByQpi_0jpO30Bg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRt1W_0jpO30Bg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0zUy_0jpO30Bg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYhzU_0jpO30Bg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UWMNB_0jpO30Bg00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Albany airport issues warning on incoming storm

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For those traveling this weekend, the Albany International Airport is warning of potentially severe weather that will begin on Thursday afternoon. Airport personnel are reviewing possible disruptions to the daily flight schedule, especially for flights traveling to the western part of the country, where the storm is expected to have the most adverse impact on air travel.
ALBANY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley’s Most Expensive Home to be Auctioned Off

After sitting unsold on the open market for over a year, the highest bidder can now own the Hudson Valley's most unique home. The no-reserve auction is being called a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to own Ledgerock Mansion. The Hyde Park/Rhinebeck estate went on the market in 2021 for $45 million but has yet to find a buyer. According to the listing agent, Jason Karadus of Corcoran Country Living, the property will now go to auction in January.
HYDE PARK, NY
Q 105.7

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
WOODSTOCK, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Weather alerts issued ahead of weekend storm system

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany have issued a Flood Watch and High Wind watch in advance of a winter storm system expected to move into the region late Thursday. The Flood Watch is predominately for areas south of Route 20, Otsego,...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNYT

Weekend Queensbury fire under investigation

Fire crews were battling a large fire in Queensbury this past weekend. The fire broke out on Juniper Drive early Sunday morning. A viewer sent NewsChannel 13 some photos. We have calls out to our sources, and will bring you updates as we get it on WNYT.com and our later newscasts.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

Search underway for missing man in Colonie

The search is on for a missing man in Colonie. Police say so far Michael Thompson’s cell phone has pinged to a cell phone tower in Clifton Park, but no luck finding him there. They have teamed up with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on the search. No...
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Herkimer Sheriff charge woman with fraud

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a woman has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding the county government of several thousand dollars worth of welfare benefits for several months. According to the Herkimer County Welfare Unit, an investigation revealed that Renee Balio, 45 allegedly received more than […]
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
264
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy