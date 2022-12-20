Read full article on original website
Related
kmrskkok.com
Helen Jane Morrison
Helen Jane Morrison, age 101 of Morris, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Visitation for Helen Jane Morrison will be held Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN. Memorial celebration of life for Helen Jane Morrison will be at...
kmrskkok.com
Donna Pasche Swanson
Donna Pasche Swanson, age 71 of New Brighton, Minnesota, formerly of Donnelly, MN, passed away peacefully in her early morning sleep on December 21, 2022. Visitation for Donna Swanson will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with an open-casket viewing at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Brighton, MN.
kmrskkok.com
Kenneth James Tracy
Kenneth Tracy, age 45 of Montevideo, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at his home in Montevideo, MN. Arrangements are pending with Anderson – TeBeest Funeral Home of Montevideo, MN.
voiceofalexandria.com
No travel advised in portions of west central Minnesota
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation has enacted a no travel advisory on Friday on state and federal highways in the following counties due to whiteout conditions:. In Big Stone, Stevens, Swift and Traverse counties: All state and federal highways. In Wilkin County: All state and federal highways south...
willmarradio.com
MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed
(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
marshallradio.net
No Travel Advisory Update for Southwest Minnesota
MARSHALL, MN (KMHL) — State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions.
fox9.com
Roads slowly reopen in southwestern Minnesota after blizzard conditions
(FOX 9) - The main state highways in southern Minnesota are slowly starting to reopen Saturday after closing due to blizzard conditions, but travel remains dangerous with blowing snow and black ice. Several highways shut down Friday with a no travel advisory issued for numerous counties due to near whiteout...
Comments / 1