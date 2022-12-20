ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Yankees release flame-throwing bullpen arm

The New York Yankees had to clear two roster spots for the signings of Carlos Rodon and Tommy Kahnle on Wednesday afternoon. Surprisingly, they designated lefty bullpen arm Lucas Luetge for assignment, despite coming off two consecutive campaigns with sub 3.00 ERAs. Luetge had been solid for the Bombers, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle

The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley beams by his side at Yankees introduction

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley Rodon was beaming with pride at his introduction press conference with the Yankees on Thursday. After Rodon took the podium to put on his pinstripes for the first time, the left-hander thanked his “lovely wife,” Ashley, who received flowers from the Yankees during the event. Rodon, 30, also thanked his parents and in-laws, adding that they were handling the couple’s children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January. Ashley, who was seen smiling in her seat near the podium, was dressed in a black ensemble with a dark green blazer. She...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Yankees swipe intriguing minor-league FA lefty flamethrower from Braves

The odds of a minor-league free agent signing paying dividends for the big-league Yankees are like flipping a coin glued to another coin glued to 35 more coins, then flipped by a rocket launcher, never to be seen again. That doesn’t mean former Braves farmhand Lisandro Santos, stolen by the...
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Yankees’ main obstacle in Bryan Reynolds trade with Pirates, revealed

It’s an arms race in New York. With the New York Mets spending an unfathomable amount of money in free agency to bolster their squad, the New York Yankees aim not to be outdone. While they have already fulfilled their most important bit of business in re-signing Aaron Judge and signing Carlos Rodon, the Yankees […] The post RUMOR: Yankees’ main obstacle in Bryan Reynolds trade with Pirates, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

How Carlos Correa earned ‘first class’ treatment from Mets upon arrival

The New York Mets can officially call Carlos Correa their latest signing after he underwent a physical on Thursday in the Big Apple. But after seeing the whole fiasco with the infielder and the San Francisco Giants, the Mets made sure to treat Correa like absolute royalty. Per Jon Heyman, the organization actually flew Correa […] The post How Carlos Correa earned ‘first class’ treatment from Mets upon arrival appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa’s Mets bombshell physical report sends Twitter into frenzy

Well, that’s something you don’t see every day. A couple of days ago, New York Mets fans were ecstatic when they found out that Carlos Correa was headed to their team. After a failed physical with the San Francisco Giants, the one-time World Series champ was supposed to go to Queens. However, in a not-so-shocking […] The post Carlos Correa’s Mets bombshell physical report sends Twitter into frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
The Yankees aren't finished just yet

This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch's Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are goal posts in center field and near home plate at Yankee Stadium, where the grounds crew is preparing for the upcoming Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, to be played between Minnesota and Syracuse on Dec. 29.
MINNESOTA STATE
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

