A celebratory flight home turned scary for the Cincinnati Bengals. Following their win over the New England Patriots on Saturday, the Bengals’ team plane had to make an emergency landing at JFK International Airport after an engine failed, according to multiple reports. The team was switching planes at around 9 p.m. at the New York airport. One person on board told WLWT, an NBC affiliate in Cincinnati, that it was “a little rough but it was okay” and they “landed safely” in Queens. The Bengals, according to @SportsAviation on Twitter, were aboard Delta Flight 8861 which took off from T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island at 7:35 p.m. ET and landed at JFK 71 minutes later. Reports also said they were expected to leave JFK at around 9:30 p.m. ET and return to Cincinnati by midnight. The Bengals won their seventh straight game on Saturday, 22-18. They did lead 22-0 at one point, but held on for their 11th victory of the season. They clinched a playoff berth by virtue of the New York Jets’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, and still have a chance at the conference’s top seed and a first-round playoff bye.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 16 MINUTES AGO