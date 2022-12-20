Alexander Zverev picked up another win on his comeback from injury as he led the Hawks into the final of the World Tennis League exhibition event in Dubai on Friday. The German, out for six months with ankle surgery, followed up his win over former world No 1 Novak Djokovic with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Andreas Seppi on Friday as the Hawks beat the Eagles 35-24.

22 HOURS AGO