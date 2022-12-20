ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennismajors.com

“I’d like to play Davis Cup one last time”, says Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal enjoyed a rollercoaster 2022, winning two more Grand Slams to take the outright lead on the men’s side of the record books, but also suffering with his chronic foot condition plus a stomach problem. One might be expecting him to wind down a little. But now David...
tennismajors.com

Zverev puts Hawks into World Tennis League exhibition final

Alexander Zverev picked up another win on his comeback from injury as he led the Hawks into the final of the World Tennis League exhibition event in Dubai on Friday. The German, out for six months with ankle surgery, followed up his win over former world No 1 Novak Djokovic with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Andreas Seppi on Friday as the Hawks beat the Eagles 35-24.
tennismajors.com

‘I still want to win Grand Slams’ – Pavlyuchenkova on what motivates her at the age of 31

She’s a former Roland-Garros finalist – but Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova still hopes to go one better…even at the age of 31. After taking most of 2022 off due to a persistent knee injury that required rest, the Russian has returned to action in the World Tennis League exhibition – and spent some time with Alize Lim in the latest episode of Major Talk.
tennismajors.com

Ivan Ljubicic interview: “Money doesn’t create players”

Ivan Ljubicic, a former top 3 player and the former coach of Roger Federer and Milos Raonic, is joining the FFT ranks. Also in charge of an academy in Croatia, he’s been put in charge of trying to trigger results from the young French generation. With Paris 2024 in mind but not only.
tennismajors.com

Indian Wells, Sharapova, world No 2: Everything you always wanted to know about Paula Badosa (but never had time to find out)

tennismajors.com

Garcia aims even higher in 2023: “I have the ability to win a Grand Slam”

Caroline Garcia is currently fourth in the WTA world rankings – a position she reached before, back in September 2018. She owes it to a fantastic second half of 2022, in which she added four titles to her trophy cabinet: Bad Homburg and Warsaw to start with, before two of her most prestigious trophies, the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati and the WTA Finals.
tennismajors.com

Auger-Aliassime stars for Kites in win over Hawks at World Tennis League

Felix Auger-Aliassime was the star of the day as he went out twice over and picked up two victories to seal the Kites’ clean sweep and a triumph over the Hawks. Kites are now top of the table with 77 points, with every team now having played two ties.
tennismajors.com

Djokovic has to play all the big tournaments, no matter what, says Kyrgios

After a 2022 season where Novak Djokovic could only play two Grand Slam tournaments and four Masters 1000, the Serbian received a visa to play the Australian Open 2023 – something hugely appreciated by Nick Kyrgios, his opponent in this year’s Wimbledon final. “I think Novak needs to...
tennismajors.com

Major Talk #14 – Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova: “I feel like I’m 19 still!”

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is back in action after months away from the tour resting a troublesome and painful knee injury – featuring in this week’s World Tennis League exhibition. And she took time away from the practice court to chat with Alizé Lim in the latest episode of Major...

