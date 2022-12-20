Read full article on original website
“I thought I had to quit tennis because I had lost my vitality and was a sad person most days” – Nadal on foot injury
Rafael Nadal has revealed that he has continued to take injections for his foot injury several times after Wimbledon and needs to resort to the same whenever the nerves in his foot start acting up again. The 22-time Grand Slam champion took injections to numb his foot en route to...
When retirement has to happen, it will happen. I would like it to be on court – Nadal
Rafael Nadal was all teary eyed on the retirement of his great rival and close friend Roger Federer at the Laver Cup a couple of months ago. But that has not made the Spaniard think about his own retirement plans just yet. The 36-year-old Nadal is ranked No 2 in...
10 of the best wins from match point down in 2022: No 4: Sinner beats Carreno Busta, Miami Open, third round
In 2022, a total of 140 matches on the ATP/WTA Tours were won from match point down; 81 on the men’s side and 59 on the women’s side. Two men – Jannik Sinner and Dominic Thiem – did it four times while two women – Petra Kvitova and Jessica Pegula managed it on a Tour-topping three occasions.
Alcaraz, Rune, Garcia, Serena-Federer: Our 2022 overview and our predictions for 2023 – Match Points #41
The 2022 season ended on November 27 with Canada’s Davis Cup victory. It was an emotional year with the retirement of two tennis legends, Roger Federer and Serena Williams, the Grand Slam domination of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on the men’s side and the confirmation that the WTA has found a new boss in the person of Iga Swiatek.
“I’d like to play Davis Cup one last time”, says Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal enjoyed a rollercoaster 2022, winning two more Grand Slams to take the outright lead on the men’s side of the record books, but also suffering with his chronic foot condition plus a stomach problem. One might be expecting him to wind down a little. But now David...
The quotes of 2022, episode 4 – Tomic: “I will win Wimbledon before I retire”
A few days before the start of the Australian Open 2022, while the “Djokovic affair” was dividing the tennis world, good old Bernard Tomic devoted himself to lightening the mood. “I can win Wimbledon,” said the man who was then 257th in the world. “We all know...
Zverev puts Hawks into World Tennis League exhibition final
Alexander Zverev picked up another win on his comeback from injury as he led the Hawks into the final of the World Tennis League exhibition event in Dubai on Friday. The German, out for six months with ankle surgery, followed up his win over former world No 1 Novak Djokovic with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Andreas Seppi on Friday as the Hawks beat the Eagles 35-24.
‘I still want to win Grand Slams’ – Pavlyuchenkova on what motivates her at the age of 31
She’s a former Roland-Garros finalist – but Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova still hopes to go one better…even at the age of 31. After taking most of 2022 off due to a persistent knee injury that required rest, the Russian has returned to action in the World Tennis League exhibition – and spent some time with Alize Lim in the latest episode of Major Talk.
Ivan Ljubicic interview: “Money doesn’t create players”
Ivan Ljubicic, a former top 3 player and the former coach of Roger Federer and Milos Raonic, is joining the FFT ranks. Also in charge of an academy in Croatia, he’s been put in charge of trying to trigger results from the young French generation. With Paris 2024 in mind but not only.
Indian Wells, Sharapova, world No 2: Everything you always wanted to know about Paula Badosa (but never had time to find out)
October 17, 2021 Paula Badosa of Spain poses with the winner’s trophy after winning the finals match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the 2021 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California. || 209966_0137 2021 ATP BNP BNP PARIBAS OPEN finale open Paribas PRESS sport tennis trophee Women’s WTA zagency zcsm zlast24 zselect zsports ZTENNIS Zuma ZUMAPRESS.com zwire.
Garcia aims even higher in 2023: “I have the ability to win a Grand Slam”
Caroline Garcia is currently fourth in the WTA world rankings – a position she reached before, back in September 2018. She owes it to a fantastic second half of 2022, in which she added four titles to her trophy cabinet: Bad Homburg and Warsaw to start with, before two of her most prestigious trophies, the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati and the WTA Finals.
Auger-Aliassime stars for Kites in win over Hawks at World Tennis League
Felix Auger-Aliassime was the star of the day as he went out twice over and picked up two victories to seal the Kites’ clean sweep and a triumph over the Hawks. Kites are now top of the table with 77 points, with every team now having played two ties.
Djokovic has to play all the big tournaments, no matter what, says Kyrgios
After a 2022 season where Novak Djokovic could only play two Grand Slam tournaments and four Masters 1000, the Serbian received a visa to play the Australian Open 2023 – something hugely appreciated by Nick Kyrgios, his opponent in this year’s Wimbledon final. “I think Novak needs to...
Major Talk #14 – Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova: “I feel like I’m 19 still!”
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is back in action after months away from the tour resting a troublesome and painful knee injury – featuring in this week’s World Tennis League exhibition. And she took time away from the practice court to chat with Alizé Lim in the latest episode of Major...
