KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
South Dakota Rancher Saved After Being Stranded in Blizzard for 27 Hours
When one South Dakota rancher set out to feed his cattle late last week, he had no idea it would be 27 hours before he made it back home. Thankfully, a group of helpful friends and strangers banded together to eventually rescue the rancher from the blizzard. Getting him safely back home.
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised on Rosebud Reservation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following last week’s snow storm, frigid cold and impending snow, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe is advising no travel on Wednesday. A Facebook post from the tribe states that they are expecting zero visibility and drifting in the next 48 hours. Authorities are asking...
KELOLAND TV
Murdo caring for others during latest storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Friday, it’s been a long four days in Murdo. Make that a long two weeks. “It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen,” the city’s finance director Krysti Barnes said of last week’s storm and the second storm this week with high winds and bitter cold.
KELOLAND TV
Weather still delaying propane deliveries on Rosebud
MISSION, S.D. (KELO) — As of Thursday morning, 67 families on the Rosebud Indian Reservation were without propane as temperatures hit the negative teens and wind chill drove down to the minus 40s. Travis Eagle Deer, Sr., General Manager of Sicangu Propane, the sole propane provider on the Rosebud...
10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota
The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
