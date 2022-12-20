ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

People in Clayton County are up in arms over special ordinance

By Tom Jones, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — People are planning to flood a Clayton County board of commissioners meeting because they are upset with a specific ordinance that decides who represents you.

Many people in Clayton County say the proposed ordinance is unconstitutional in that it supersedes state law.

They plan to let the board of commissioners know how they feel at Tuesday night’s meeting.

“I don’t like it. I don’t like it and I’m deeply concerned,” said Drew Andrews, who lives in Clayton County. “This is a dictatorship, and the people of Clayton is not going to stand for it.”

“I absolutely believe they were trying to slip this through while people were on the Christmas break,” Clayton County resident Attania Jean-Funny said.

People say one part of the proposed ordinance states if a commissioner moves out of the district voters elected them to serve, they can continue to represent their old district until the next election.

“If you don’t live there, how do you understand what’s going on?” Andrews said.

Clayton County Commission chair Jeff Turner told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that allowing a commissioner to represent their old district has been on the books since 1971. He said he’s against that idea.

Also, the proposed ordinance would make any chief deputy of an elected office the interim of that office if there’s a vacancy at the top.

This would apply in the sheriff’s office, where Victor Hill is no longer sheriff after he was convicted.

People Jones spoke with say the chief deputy is closely tied to Hill and it would be a conflict.”,

especially after a photo posted on Instagram showed Hill and the chief deputy playing chess.

“I do not believe that we should allow the chief deputy to take that position at this time,” Jean-Funny said.

State Rep. Yasmin Neal of Jonesboro sent a letter to the board asking it to halt any consideration of the ordinance. She said it exceeds what the board is allowed to do.

Turner said he plans to pull the ordinance from the agenda because so many are confused about its intent.

