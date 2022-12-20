ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Washburn Beavers a mix of experience and inexperience

WASHBURN, Maine (WAGM) - The Washburn Beavers Boys Basketball team is a mix experience and inexperience. Their goal is to make the trip to Bangor. Jonathon Eigenmann sat down with the teamd has the story. Michael Hartford:” Were going to have some challenges, we lost our leading scorer from last...
WASHBURN, ME
Intervention Aroostook: 8.30.2022

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Hospital Quarantine

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Body found in field in Bangor

BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating after a body was found in a field in Bangor Thursday morning. Police say the body of man was found in a small field near the Airport Mall near 1129 Union Street around 11:15 a.m. An autopsy will be performed by the...
BANGOR, ME
Strong Storm System By Friday

Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
BANGOR, ME
Heavy weather to roll through Midcoast with gusty winds and rain

MIDCOAST — Another wind/rain event in a long line of recent storms is predicted to be especially heavy-handed, but this one, due to arrive overnight Thursday into Friday, comes with plenty of warning. According to Rockland’s interim harbor master Molly Eddy, many boat owners are hauling their vessels, and preparing well for bad weather.
ROCKLAND, ME
This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter

Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
BROWNVILLE, ME
Aroostook Community Matters: Community Cupboard

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Christmas is almost here, and for many, this season is all about finding ways to give back to the community. For this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, we take a look at the Community Cupboard program. Community Cupboard is a national initiative to help people...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
From Germany to Maine, plans advance for Enfield biochar plant

Courtesy / Standard Biocarbon Corp. From left, Standard Biocarbon Corp.’s COO Tamara Risser, analyst Kelley Attenborough and CEO Fred Horton, along with PYREG GmbH’s chief science officer Robert Kovach at Portland Harbor as an Eimskip ship brings two pyrolysis machines from Germany. Standard Biocarbon Corp. founders Frederick and...
ENFIELD, ME
Pet of the Week

BANGOR – Our weekly pet from the Bangor Humane Society, this time around, was a small pup named Siren. He got his name for the way he howls when he gets left alone for too long. For all the details on this sweet little guy, watch the full video...
BANGOR, ME
Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor

BANGOR, ME
A Messy Winter Storm Begins Today Impacting The Holiday Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Yesterday we continued on with our quiet weather pattern, but clouds quickly increased into the afternoon and evening. The clouds are remaining with us and eventually we will see some snow showers before transitioning to rain. With that in mind I am expecting impacts for your holiday travel.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy Rain and high winds today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Today, we have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the entire state as a strong low-pressure system cuts to our west putting us on the warm side of the storm. Being on the warmer side of the system we can expect mostly rain. Early this morning temperatures for the Bangor area and north are below freezing allowing for some of the precipitation to start off as a snow mix, then quickly changing over to rain for the rest of the day. Areas in northwestern Maine, especially the mountains, could see 3-6″ of snow accumulation before changing over completely to rain by noon. The onset of the precipitation starts early this morning and doesn’t taper off until tonight. Southerly winds will usher in warm air bringing our high temperatures for the day into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Rain totals look to range from 1-3″, rain totals combined with snowmelt, and snow-covered drains could lead to flooding on roadways. In addition to flooding, we are expecting strong winds gusting up to 50- 60 mph inland and 60-70 mph along the coastline. This could lead to some downed trees and power lines, be prepared for potentially widespread power outages. High wind warnings have been issued across the state, as well as flood watches and warning for some inland locations and along the coastline. Cold air plunges in behind this system for late tonight into early tomorrow morning bringing in the potential to see some flurries on the back side of this front.
BANGOR, ME

