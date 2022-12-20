ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerly, RI

ABC6.com

Astronomical high tide adds to winter storm in Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– As a result of astronomical high tides, in addition to the winter storm in Southern New England, clean up crews have take to Ocean Road in Narragansett to remove the wash up from the ocean. Swells higher than 6 feet crashed over the sea wall, flooding...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Extreme Wind and Cold Tonight

As the storm system moves out, the gusty winds will remain. Winds tonight will be high at times, which means we aren’t out of the woods for power outages quite yet. The HIGH WIND WARNING has been expanded to 9pm tonight. We will see southwesterly winds gust to 55 mph which will cause tree damage, downed power lines, power outages and difficult driving conditions.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Salt trucks prepare for freezing weekend, icy roads

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE)– Slick, icy roads are expected after high winds and heavy rain barreled through Southern New England. Temperatures are expected to drop well below freezing Friday evening and last through Monday. Nature’s Frontier Landscaping geared up for the icy conditions by loading salt trucks in Cranston.
CRANSTON, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Wind, Rain and High Tides Beset EG

Above: The scene at Water Street at peak high tide Dec. 23, at around 7:50 a.m. Credit: Harold Ambler. Wind and rain lashed East Greenwich for much of Friday, Dec. 23, causing downed tree limbs and scattered power outages. The storm also brought a surge of water at high tide that covered Water Street and cut access to Scalloptown Park for a few hours Friday morning.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
NBC Connecticut

Major Winter Storm to Bring Pouring Rain, Damaging Wind Tonight & Friday

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a storm that will bring pouring rain, potentially damaging winds and coastal flooding before temperatures crash right before the holiday weekend. Rain will develop on this afternoon. Some snow and sleet are possible in the Northwest hills before changing over to rain. It will be...
SEYMOUR, CT
ABC6.com

New Englanders bracing for mix of winter weather

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Ahead of a severe storm with strong winds and rain set to hit Rhode Island and the rest of Southern New England Thursday night, many people at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport hoping to reach their holiday destinations in time before the storm brings damaging winds across New England.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Video: Rain, gusty winds across Providence

Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – Strong winds and rain have arrived in Southern New England and will continue through Friday. A high wind warning is in effect for our area, along with a coastal flood warning. ABC6 Photojournalist Christian Ramirez checked conditions at Kennedy Plaza in Providence:. ABC6 Reporter Yanni...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

New Bedford urges residents to prepare ahead of winter storm

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Ahead of the pre-Christmas winter storm, New Bedford is urging residents to stay prepared. The storm is expected to start Friday morning and end Saturday, bringing heavy rain, strong wind, and coastal flooding. Mayor John Mitchell said the city is currently under a high...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket announces more warming centers for weekend storm

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Pawtucket will host more warming centers in response to the weekend’s inclement weather. The mayor’s office announced the following locations will serve those in need of shelter from the storm:. The Pawtucket Police Department Headquarters lobby at 121 Roosevelt Ave,...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Last-minute shoppers battle the cold on Christmas Eve

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Shoppers at the Garden City Center in Cranston fought through freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve Saturday to finish their last-minute shopping. With a high temperature of 17 degrees and a real feel of near zero degrees for most of the day, the shoppers in Cranston didn’t let the frigid temperatures shake their holiday spirit.
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Emergency Management Agency: how to stay safe in severe weather

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With dangerously cold temperatures and high winds lasting through the weekend, the Providence Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and Mayor Jorge Elorza are urging residents to be extremely careful. According to PEMA, Frostbite can occur within 10 minutes of exposure in severely cold temperatures. People who...
ABC6.com

VIDEO: Storm conditions at Scarborough Beach in Narragansett

Narragansett, R.I. (WLNE) – ABC6 Reporter Natalie Noury reports that portions of Ocean Road in Narragansett are closed, after water began spilling over the sea wall during Friday’s storm. A coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Meteorologist Nick Morganelli says minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence closed for storm

Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – The Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence is now closed for the duration of Friday’s storm. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the barrier protects about 280 acres of Downtown Providence from tidal flooding during storms. The barrier is about a mile south of Downtown Providence. When its gates are closed, the barrier prevents floodwaters from entering from the bay.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Winds topple tree into Rehoboth home

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Violent winds pushed a tree onto a home Friday night, leaving a family displaced. ABC6 was on scene when first responders arrived to a Tremont St. home in Rehoboth for a tree that had fallen through the second floor. The residence is said to house...
REHOBOTH, MA

