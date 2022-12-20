Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically HeavenLIFE_HACKSWesterly, RI
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Why you Need to Visit the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center in Mystic, CTThe Connecticut ExplorerStonington, CT
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Related
ABC6.com
Astronomical high tide adds to winter storm in Narragansett
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– As a result of astronomical high tides, in addition to the winter storm in Southern New England, clean up crews have take to Ocean Road in Narragansett to remove the wash up from the ocean. Swells higher than 6 feet crashed over the sea wall, flooding...
ABC6.com
Extreme Wind and Cold Tonight
As the storm system moves out, the gusty winds will remain. Winds tonight will be high at times, which means we aren’t out of the woods for power outages quite yet. The HIGH WIND WARNING has been expanded to 9pm tonight. We will see southwesterly winds gust to 55 mph which will cause tree damage, downed power lines, power outages and difficult driving conditions.
ABC6.com
Salt trucks prepare for freezing weekend, icy roads
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE)– Slick, icy roads are expected after high winds and heavy rain barreled through Southern New England. Temperatures are expected to drop well below freezing Friday evening and last through Monday. Nature’s Frontier Landscaping geared up for the icy conditions by loading salt trucks in Cranston.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Wind, Rain and High Tides Beset EG
Above: The scene at Water Street at peak high tide Dec. 23, at around 7:50 a.m. Credit: Harold Ambler. Wind and rain lashed East Greenwich for much of Friday, Dec. 23, causing downed tree limbs and scattered power outages. The storm also brought a surge of water at high tide that covered Water Street and cut access to Scalloptown Park for a few hours Friday morning.
NBC Connecticut
Major Winter Storm to Bring Pouring Rain, Damaging Wind Tonight & Friday
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a storm that will bring pouring rain, potentially damaging winds and coastal flooding before temperatures crash right before the holiday weekend. Rain will develop on this afternoon. Some snow and sleet are possible in the Northwest hills before changing over to rain. It will be...
ABC6.com
New Englanders bracing for mix of winter weather
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Ahead of a severe storm with strong winds and rain set to hit Rhode Island and the rest of Southern New England Thursday night, many people at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport hoping to reach their holiday destinations in time before the storm brings damaging winds across New England.
ABC6.com
Providence hurricane barrier shut to protect city from winds, high tide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Friday morning, strong winds already started to pick up across Southern New England as heavy rain and wind gusts are expected to reach over 50 MPH throughout the day which is set to bring widespread power outages and flooding to homes across the area. Rhode...
ABC6.com
Video: Rain, gusty winds across Providence
Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – Strong winds and rain have arrived in Southern New England and will continue through Friday. A high wind warning is in effect for our area, along with a coastal flood warning. ABC6 Photojournalist Christian Ramirez checked conditions at Kennedy Plaza in Providence:. ABC6 Reporter Yanni...
ABC6.com
New Bedford urges residents to prepare ahead of winter storm
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Ahead of the pre-Christmas winter storm, New Bedford is urging residents to stay prepared. The storm is expected to start Friday morning and end Saturday, bringing heavy rain, strong wind, and coastal flooding. Mayor John Mitchell said the city is currently under a high...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket announces more warming centers for weekend storm
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Pawtucket will host more warming centers in response to the weekend’s inclement weather. The mayor’s office announced the following locations will serve those in need of shelter from the storm:. The Pawtucket Police Department Headquarters lobby at 121 Roosevelt Ave,...
ABC6.com
Last-minute shoppers battle the cold on Christmas Eve
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Shoppers at the Garden City Center in Cranston fought through freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve Saturday to finish their last-minute shopping. With a high temperature of 17 degrees and a real feel of near zero degrees for most of the day, the shoppers in Cranston didn’t let the frigid temperatures shake their holiday spirit.
nbc16.com
Thousands without power as strong winds move through Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thousands were without power as strong winds moved through Southern New England on Friday. Wind peaks are expected to reach 40 mph to 65 mph. As of 9:18 a.m., numerous utilities are reporting power outages. Rhode Island Energy is reporting 9,906 customers were without power. In Bristol...
ABC6.com
Emergency Management Agency: how to stay safe in severe weather
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With dangerously cold temperatures and high winds lasting through the weekend, the Providence Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and Mayor Jorge Elorza are urging residents to be extremely careful. According to PEMA, Frostbite can occur within 10 minutes of exposure in severely cold temperatures. People who...
ABC6.com
VIDEO: Storm conditions at Scarborough Beach in Narragansett
Narragansett, R.I. (WLNE) – ABC6 Reporter Natalie Noury reports that portions of Ocean Road in Narragansett are closed, after water began spilling over the sea wall during Friday’s storm. A coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Meteorologist Nick Morganelli says minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline...
ABC6.com
Fall River opens shelters and warming stations in response to severe weather
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The city of Fall River announced a new shelter and warming centers opening Christmas weekend. In response to the impending severe weather, two of Fall River’s homeless shelters are prepared to accommodate residents in need of housing for the holidays. The First Step...
ABC6.com
Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence closed for storm
Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – The Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence is now closed for the duration of Friday’s storm. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the barrier protects about 280 acres of Downtown Providence from tidal flooding during storms. The barrier is about a mile south of Downtown Providence. When its gates are closed, the barrier prevents floodwaters from entering from the bay.
Providence building facade damaged in storm
Emergency response crews are examining the former People Savings Bank in downtown Providence after it was damaged in Friday's storm.
ABC6.com
Due to high winds, RITBA closes Newport Pell and Jamestown Bridges to tractor trailers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority announced Friday morning that tractor trailers are not allowed on certain bridges. Due to high winds, only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, and commercial buses are allowed to cross the Newport Pell and Jamestown Bridges. It is unknown...
Boston 25 News
Possibility for 70K power outages when approaching storm hits, utility company warns
BOSTON — Tens of thousands of people could lose power when a winter storm packing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain moves in later this week. Craig Hallstrom, President of Regional Electric Operations at Eversource, said Wednesday that he believes the storm could leave up to 70,000 customers in the dark when the weather system moves in Thursday night.
ABC6.com
Winds topple tree into Rehoboth home
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Violent winds pushed a tree onto a home Friday night, leaving a family displaced. ABC6 was on scene when first responders arrived to a Tremont St. home in Rehoboth for a tree that had fallen through the second floor. The residence is said to house...
Comments / 0