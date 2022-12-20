As the storm system moves out, the gusty winds will remain. Winds tonight will be high at times, which means we aren’t out of the woods for power outages quite yet. The HIGH WIND WARNING has been expanded to 9pm tonight. We will see southwesterly winds gust to 55 mph which will cause tree damage, downed power lines, power outages and difficult driving conditions.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO