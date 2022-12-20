Read full article on original website
Sale closed in Amherst: $790,000 for a four-bedroom home
Trek Palmer and Dara Durost bought the property at 39 Owen Drive, Amherst, from David Leith and Judith L Roberts on Nov. 22, 2022, for $790,000 which works out to $270 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 245 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,604-square-foot home on Greenwich Court in Worcester that sold for $390,000.
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 41 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,504-square-foot home on Greenwich Road in Hardwick that sold for $390,000.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 25, 2022 edition
Anatoliy Paliy and Svetlana Paliy to Yelena A. Artemova and Artem P. Artemov, 116 Adams St., $680,000. Ashley B. Stewart, Ashley B. Obara and William C. Stewart Jr., to William Martin Delaney, 33 Dogwood Lane, Unit 33, $260,000.
1 hospitalized, 4 displaced as storm blows tree onto Springfield home
Strong wind gusts that have been sweeping across the state caused a tree to fall and crash down on top of a Springfield home on Friday morning, sending one resident to a hospital and displacing four people in total, according to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte. Friday at around 6:30...
Single family residence sells in Leominster for $475,500
Cheryl Vician black and Robert Black acquired the property at 26 Pleasant Terrace, Leominster, from John E Beaulac and Linda A Beaulac on Nov. 28, 2022. The $475,500 purchase price works out to $320 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 15,591-square-foot lot.
Sale closed in Southampton: $800,000 for a three-bedroom home
Lawrence Walden and Robin Walden bought the property at 116 Brickyard Road, Southampton, from Michael Sacco and Heather A Schrauben on Nov. 18, 2022. The $800,000 purchase price works out to $233 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 1.4-acre lot.
Single family residence in Belchertown sells for $585,000
Kenneth Sloat and Erin Sloat acquired the property at 331 Stebbins Street, Belchertown, from Scott C Thurston and Priscilla M Thurston on Nov. 30, 2022, for $585,000 which works out to $202 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 1.8-acre lot.
Westfield Planning Board approves new school, cell antennas, contractors’ shops
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Planning Board approved three special permits and site plans at its meeting on Dec. 20, clearing the way for the new school on Franklin Street, a new business on Root Road, and improved service to Verizon customers in parts of town. Project engineer Benjamin Hildebrand...
Springfield awards $4.9 million in ARPA funds in eighth round of distributions
SPRINGFIELD — Christmas came early for Donald Mitchell, director of DM Renaissance Development, who received a $2.1 million Build Back Springfield grant from the city. “This is one of the best Christmas gifts I’ve got in a long time,” Mitchell said on Wednesday. This funding will allow...
Single family residence sells for $230,000 in East Longmeadow
Maryann Spillane and Dennis Spillane bought the property at 208 Westwood Avenue, East Longmeadow, from Agnes M Est Dion on Dec. 1, 2022, for $230,000 which works out to $159 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 28,693 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
Polar Park builder fined $1.9M for allegedly overstating diversity hires
A joint venture company that was in charge of the construction of Worcester’s Polar Park will pay almost $2 million to the state in a settlement for allegedly misrepresenting its use of women- and minority-owned businesses, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday. Gilbane/Hunt, a joint venture between Providence-based Gilbane...
Toy for Joy 2022: Hope for Youth & Families Foundation gives $10,000 boost to centennial campaign
Retirement is treating Robert Bolduc well because he’s never been so busy. There is too much good work to be done, and too many people who need help. Less than one year after selling his chain of Pride stories, Bolduc and his wife, Roberta, are immersed in their new foundation to help families and youths in Greater Springfield.
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
One injured in Springfield house fire
Springfield firefighters extinguished a fire in a home at 37 Notre Dame St. early Saturday morning. Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said one occupant was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The flames were contained to a small area of the home. The Springfield Arson and Bomb...
NECN
Cannabis Leaders Say Dispensary's Closure Could Be First of Many
A Northampton dispensary is the first adult-use cannabis retail store in Massachusetts to close, but industry leaders say it could be the first of many. The Source, based in Northampton, confirmed to the Business Journal earlier this month that it plans to close less than a year after opening in April. Two other cannabis CEOs who spoke with the Business Journal said it wasn’t a surprise to hear that a dispensary was shutting its doors.
Chicopee fire leaves two residents, firefighter injured: Three pets die
CHICOPEE – Two residents and a firefighter were injured and at least 15 people were displaced in a Christmas Eve blaze in a multi-family apartment building in Willimansett. A dog and two cats died in the fire, but firefighters were able to rescue another cat from the building, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in writing.
Evaluation of Springfield school superintendent praises leadership in return to in-person learning
SPRINGFIELD — Superintendent of Schools Daniel J. Warwick received a 2% performance-based raise after the Springfield School Committee voted to accept a report describing his work during the 2021-2022 school year as exemplary. The return to full, in-person learning after the pandemic “was almost flawless” under Warwick’s leadership, the...
Two suspects wanted in West Springfield for grocery store theft
The West Springfield Police Department is looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.
Can a $180,000 lighting project make this Northampton bridge a gateway to a left-out part of town?
Northampton leaders hope a roughly $180,000 project to illuminate and refurbish an iconic city bridge can be the needed spark that spreads foot traffic and attention to businesses they say have been somewhat cut off from the city’s downtown district. The bridge that stands between the main area of...
