Northampton, MA

MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Leominster for $475,500

Cheryl Vician black and Robert Black acquired the property at 26 Pleasant Terrace, Leominster, from John E Beaulac and Linda A Beaulac on Nov. 28, 2022. The $475,500 purchase price works out to $320 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 15,591-square-foot lot.
LEOMINSTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Belchertown sells for $585,000

Kenneth Sloat and Erin Sloat acquired the property at 331 Stebbins Street, Belchertown, from Scott C Thurston and Priscilla M Thurston on Nov. 30, 2022, for $585,000 which works out to $202 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 1.8-acre lot.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
WTNH

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

One injured in Springfield house fire

Springfield firefighters extinguished a fire in a home at 37 Notre Dame St. early Saturday morning. Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said one occupant was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The flames were contained to a small area of the home. The Springfield Arson and Bomb...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NECN

Cannabis Leaders Say Dispensary's Closure Could Be First of Many

A Northampton dispensary is the first adult-use cannabis retail store in Massachusetts to close, but industry leaders say it could be the first of many. The Source, based in Northampton, confirmed to the Business Journal earlier this month that it plans to close less than a year after opening in April. Two other cannabis CEOs who spoke with the Business Journal said it wasn’t a surprise to hear that a dispensary was shutting its doors.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
