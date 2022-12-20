ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geauga County, OH

2023 Meeting Dates for Geauga Family First Council – Providing Resources to Promote Safe, Healthy, & Stable Families and Children in Geauga County

By Geauga News
geauganews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
geauganews.com

LOW INCOME HOUSEHOLD WATER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

The Ohio Department of Development and Geauga County Job and Family Services will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohio residents assistance paying water and wastewater bills that are threatened with disconnection or in a Past Due status. Other types of assistance with residential water service are also available. The program is available until September 30, 2023.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Trumbull Co. emergency office issues advisory

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – High winds are in the forecast and the wind chills will make conditions dangerously cold. We spoke with the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director about the storm preparations and an organization prepared to step up should people need a place to stay warm.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Overdose Numbers Rising in Stark County: What to Know

Pam Cook speaks with Shanna Kuikahi, Public Health Educator with The Stark County Health Department. On Tuesday the Stark County Health Department issued a statement on the increase in overdoses. Shanna Kuikahi joins the show to discuss what’s happening and how the public can react using resources and knowledge.
whbc.com

Stark County Buildings Closing Due to Impending Storm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County government offices are closed Friday due to the weather. That includes the downtown office building, the courthouse and the Frank T Bow building. Other major closings will be posted here as we get them. Other closings and cancellations are at...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Valley winter weather closing announcements and adjustments

With the wallop of winter weather that is about to hit the Valley, closures are being announced. Send your closures or adjustments to news@wfmj.com, and we will add them to our list. CLOSURES and CANCELLATIONS. All branches of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) will be closed...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Get latest road conditions, travel issues around the Valley Friday

Conditions are rapidly changing on Friday, with wind increasing and temperatures falling. Slick roads are expected to continue throughout much of Friday across the Valley. A wind chill warning remains in effect until 10 am Saturday and a winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 am Saturday. Keep up-to-date...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy