2023 Meeting Dates for Geauga Family First Council – Providing Resources to Promote Safe, Healthy, & Stable Families and Children in Geauga County

geauganews.com
LOW INCOME HOUSEHOLD WATER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM
The Ohio Department of Development and Geauga County Job and Family Services will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohio residents assistance paying water and wastewater bills that are threatened with disconnection or in a Past Due status. Other types of assistance with residential water service are also available. The program is available until September 30, 2023.
WYTV.com
Trumbull Co. emergency office issues advisory
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – High winds are in the forecast and the wind chills will make conditions dangerously cold. We spoke with the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director about the storm preparations and an organization prepared to step up should people need a place to stay warm.
whbc.com
Overdose Numbers Rising in Stark County: What to Know
Pam Cook speaks with Shanna Kuikahi, Public Health Educator with The Stark County Health Department. On Tuesday the Stark County Health Department issued a statement on the increase in overdoses. Shanna Kuikahi joins the show to discuss what’s happening and how the public can react using resources and knowledge.
Cleveland Clinic designs its spaces for patients and the best health care, not urban renewal
In his Dec. 17 commentary, Steven Litt cited many architectural failures at the Cleveland Clinic main campus made irrespective of its mission and patient needs (”Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus”). For one, he claimed that the buildings and garages were too...
whbc.com
Stark County Buildings Closing Due to Impending Storm
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County government offices are closed Friday due to the weather. That includes the downtown office building, the courthouse and the Frank T Bow building. Other major closings will be posted here as we get them. Other closings and cancellations are at...
geauganews.com
Chagrin Falls High School Speed Networking Event Creates Dozens of Connections for Students
Business Management students at Chagrin Falls High School networked with professionals from all over the Chagrin Valley to learn about their respective positions on December 13. The speed networking event was held in the Commons of the high school. There were more than 20 volunteers who served as mentors for...
List of closings and delays in Northeast Ohio for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Anticipation of extremely cold temperatures, high winds and snow from a winter storm has led to the closing of several county offices, libraries and local attractions for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Northeast Ohio beginning at...
Local animal organizations rescue pets left out in freezing temps
For a few days now First News has been warning pet owners to make sure to bring their animals inside when temperatures are dangerously cold.
WFMJ.com
Valley winter weather closing announcements and adjustments
With the wallop of winter weather that is about to hit the Valley, closures are being announced. Send your closures or adjustments to news@wfmj.com, and we will add them to our list. CLOSURES and CANCELLATIONS. All branches of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) will be closed...
The Basement Outreach Ministries closing its doors
After 14 years of feeding the hungry, helping the addicted and providing hope to people in need in Warren, The Basement Outreach Ministries will close at the end of the year.
Worker arrested after turning violent at office Christmas party in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Olmsted Falls, 37, man was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 after he fought with coworkers and police during a Christmas party at Western Specialty Contractors, 5160 West 164th Street. The owner of Western Specialty, who was hosting the party for his employees,...
VIDEO: House explosion reported in Summit County
A house explosion was reported in the township Thursday afternoon.
Family asks for Christmas cards after father’s decorations vandalized
A Facebok post read, "you broke the heart of an old man who may be having his last Christmas."
WFMJ.com
Get latest road conditions, travel issues around the Valley Friday
Conditions are rapidly changing on Friday, with wind increasing and temperatures falling. Slick roads are expected to continue throughout much of Friday across the Valley. A wind chill warning remains in effect until 10 am Saturday and a winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 am Saturday. Keep up-to-date...
Workers fired after man dies at Cuyahoga County Jail
Two employees who were suspended after the death of an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail have been terminated by MetroHealth.
Thousands without power as blizzard slams NE Ohio
Thousands in Northeast Ohio are without power as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect.
‘A Christmas miracle’ as lost dog returned to owner
Just before the storm blew in, one Youngstown woman got a Christmas miracle when her lost dog was returned.
Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm
Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm.
WKYC
Winter Blitz happening now at Hall of Fame Village in Canton!
Joe and Ciarra talk with Hall of Fame Village's, Anne Graffice about Winter Blitz festivities in Canton! (Sponsored by: Hall of Fame Village)
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Ohio
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
