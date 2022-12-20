Read full article on original website
Johnson & Johnson completes $16.6B acquisition of medtech company
Johnson & Johnson has acquired medtech company Abiomed for $16.6 billion at $380 per share. Abiomed will now operate as a business unit within J&J's medtech segment. The transaction will not have any impact on J&J's 2022 financial report. Following the acquisition, Abiomed's stock stopped trading, according to a Dec. 22 J&J news release.
Allina Health downgraded over debt increase
Minneapolis.-based Allina Healthcare was downgraded one spot from "Aa3" to "A1" and its financial outlook was revised from "stable" to "negative," Moody's said Dec. 21. The health system owns and operates nine hospitals, several outpatient centers, a health plan in partnership with Aetna and a joint venture hospital, Moody's said. It holds about $1.6 billion in outstanding debt.
Virtual everything, asynchronous care, sustainability: Healthcare innovation predictions for '23
Healthcare had an innovative year, with many new technologies entering the frame for hospitals and health system innovation arms investing in promising solutions. But what will 2023 bear for healthcare innovation? Becker's got forecasts from five health system leaders:. Thomas Graham, MD. Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer of Kettering (Ohio)...
Mass General Brigham absorbed $2.3B CMS, safety net shortfalls in 2022
Mass General Brigham reported a $2.3 billion loss in 2022, matching the amount it absorbed in Medicare, Medicaid and health safety net shortfalls. Certain government reimbursements don't cover the full cost of providing care to Medicare, low-income and uninsured patients. In particular, Mass General Brigham's shortfall this year was up 15 percent compared to 2021, increasing by around $307 million.
OTC pediatric drugmakers, distributors claim 'no widespread shortage' in US
When senior leaders from large manufacturers and distributors of OTC pediatric medications had a conference call with FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra this week, they said there is "no widespread shortage" of OTC pediatric medications, despite continual reports of empty drug store shelves across the US, according to a Dec. 22 HHS press release.
The Joint Commission Revises Appointment Timelines - Rethink your Provider Management
The Joint Commission, the largest accrediting agency in the United States, has announced a revision to its accrediting requirements, allowing organizations to go from a bi-annual to a tri-annual credentialing appointment process. The National Association of Medical Staff Services (NAMSS) and other medical staff and credentialing industry associations welcome The...
New York hospital posted VIP status in patient EHRs: Report
New York City-based NYU Langone Health had VIP status listed in patient EHRs, The New York Times reported Dec. 22. The EHRs noted whether the patients donated to the hospital or had ties to executives, according to screenshots sent to the newspaper by physicians frustrated with the practice of giving preferential treatment to certain people.
