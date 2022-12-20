ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Lloyd Family Christmas Trees

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thousands of trees, wreaths, and various holiday décor, Llyod Family Christmas Trees knows a thing or two about holidays here in the Magic Valley. “We’ve sold trees in the area for 69 years.”. During those nearly seven decades, generations of the family...
Fit and Well Idaho: Toy safety on Christmas

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Christmas this Sunday, St. Luke’s is warning people about some of the dangers that the holiday brings. That is the topic of week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report. While opening toys is fun and exciting for kids, they also pose dangers.
Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, rejecting her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct. In a...
Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on...
