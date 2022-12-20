Read full article on original website
Local ski patrol working to make sure everyone has a helmet on the mountain
MAGIC MOUNTAIN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Winter sports season is underway here in Idaho and Local Ski Patrol officials are urging Idahoans to make sure they’re always wearing the proper equipment… especially a helmet. The Magic Mountain Ski Patrol is actively working to make sure that anyone who...
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Lloyd Family Christmas Trees
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thousands of trees, wreaths, and various holiday décor, Llyod Family Christmas Trees knows a thing or two about holidays here in the Magic Valley. “We’ve sold trees in the area for 69 years.”. During those nearly seven decades, generations of the family...
Fit and Well Idaho: Toy safety on Christmas
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Christmas this Sunday, St. Luke’s is warning people about some of the dangers that the holiday brings. That is the topic of week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report. While opening toys is fun and exciting for kids, they also pose dangers.
Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, rejecting her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct. In a...
Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on...
