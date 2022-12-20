After brawl with Jake Shields, Mike Jackson reveals former UFC champion is challenging him to a fight: “Take your old a*s to sleep”

Read full article on original website
Conor McGregor believes Israel Adesanya would still be a UFC champion if his fight with Alex Pereira was a “no time limit” contest
Conor McGregor believes Israel Adesanya would still be a UFC world champion if there was no time limit on his fight against Alex Pereira. Back at UFC 281 last month, Alex Pereira shocked the world by knocking out Israel Adesanya. In doing so, he became the new UFC middleweight champion.
Dana White explains how a cocaine scandal led to the UFC’s billion dollar deal with ESPN
Dana White is explaining how a cocaine scandal led to the UFC’s billion dollar deal with ESPN. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) rakes in hundreds of millions of dollars for its owners and investors. In order to do that, they have to pair up with a major broadcast company.
UFC legend Stephan Bonnar passes away at age 45
Tragic news struck the MMA world on Christmas Eve as it was announced that UFC legend Stephan Bonnar has passed away. The UFC announced the news on their official Twitter page with the following post:. “The UFC family is saddened by the passing of UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar....
Laura Sanko believes Paddy Pimblett’s post-fight antics at UFC 282 did him bit of a disservice
MMA analyst and commentator Laura Sanko has questioned the actions of Paddy Pimblett after his UFC 282 victory. Back at UFC 282 earlier this month, Paddy Pimblet defeated Jared Gordon via unanimous decision. ‘The Baddy’ edged it out on all three judges’ scorecards. However, many felt as if Gordon had done enough to get the job done.
Audio released of Colby Covington‘s interview with police detectives following alleged attack by Jorge Masvidal
The audio of Colby Covington’s interview with police detectives following the alleged attack by Jorge Masvidal has been released. It all started at UFC 272 in March of this year when Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) in the welterweight main event. Less than 3 weeks...
Video | New footage released of Jorge Masvidal in custody after alleged Colby Covington incident
New footage of Jorge Masvidal in custody following his alleged attack on Colby Covington has been released. In March, it was reported that Masvidal and Covington got into a scuffle at Miami Beach restaurant Papi Steak and police were called. According to the reports, Masvidal went to the restaurant with a surgical mask on and his hood up and sucker-punched Covington twice. Those punches allegedly broke Covington’s tooth and he had an abrasion on his wrist.
Dillon Danis gives his side of street-fight with Anthony Taylor: “I didn’t even feel it”
Dillon Danis has now given his side of his viral street fight with Anthony Taylor. ‘El Jefe’ is slated to make his boxing debut on DAZN pay-per-view against KSI next month. While the fight will be his first in the ring, he’s no stranger to combat sports. Danis is a veteran of Bellator, currently holding a 2-0 record, with both victories coming by submission.
Conor McGregor praises Leon Edwards for knockout of Kamaru Usman: “This is EVERYTHING of the year!”
Conor McGregor has once again heaped praise on Leon Edwards for his UFC 278 knockout win over Kamaru Usman. If there’s one thing Conor McGregor understands in this world, it’s mixed martial arts. The Irishman is a former two-weight UFC champion and in addition to that, he’s the biggest star the sport has ever seen.
Khamzat Chimaev to corner Ramzan Kadyrov’s son for his MMA debut
Khamzat Chimaev is reportedly set to corner Ramzan Kadyrov’s son for his mixed martial arts debut later today. The influence of Ramzan Kadyrov in mixed martial arts cannot be overstated. For years now, he’s been associated with a string of fights across the entire sport. That includes a...
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk agree to fight each other next for the undisputed heavyweight world title
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to fight each other next for the undisputed heavyweight world title. Tyson Fury, 34, has a 33-0 record in the boxing ring, 24 of those by knockout. Oleksandr Usyk, 35, has a 22-0 record in the ring, 13 by knockout. The match-up will...
Deron Winn released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship following recent fainting incident at UFC Vegas 66
UFC fighter Deron Winn has been released by the promotion following a recent accident that led to his fight at UFC Vegas 66 being cancelled. Upon first entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Deron Winn was receiving a lot of buzz. Many saw him as the successor to Daniel Cormier, a man he knew quite well.
Jake Paul issues bold claim for possible boxing match with Conor McGregor: “I would knock you out in the squared circle with one hand tied behind my back”
Jake Paul has issued a warning to Conor McGregor ahead of a potential boxing match between the two in the future. It’s no secret that Jake Paul and Conor McGregor aren’t big fans of one another. While there may be some level of mutual respect, it’s pretty thin at this point.
Daniel Cormier questions why USADA is “randomly” testing Jiri Prochazka more than Jon Jones: “Where are his damn tests?”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier isn’t exactly thrilled with who USADA is choosing to test. The anti-doping organization has taken a lot of heat over the last few months. Conor McGregor, who’s been out of action with a broken leg, was seemingly allowed to exit the testing pool to possibly use banned substances. In the past, USADA has stated that one has to retire, or be released, to not be tested.
Josh Thomson believes “lack of vision” is preventing MMA from becoming equal to soccer
Bellator commentator Josh Thomson has explained why he believes a lack of vision is preventing mixed martial arts from catching soccer. Over the course of the last few weeks, the sporting landscape has been dominated by the FIFA World Cup. Thirty-two nations from around the globe came together for the ultimate spectacle. In the eyes of many, it was the spectacle of football – but for the sake of all North Americans out there, let’s go with soccer.
Drew Dober calls for a fight with Michael Chandler: “If Conor refuses I’m ready for the violence”
Drew Dober is calling for a fight with Michael Chandler. It was at UFC Vegas 66 last Saturday night, December 17th, that Drew Dober (26-11 MMA) defeated Bobby Green (29-14 MMA) with an impressive knockout which put him back into the UFC lightweight rankings. The 34 year old Dober now...
Former UFC champion Rose Namajunas set for grappling match with Gillian Robertson on December 30th
Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will be hitting the mats soon. ‘Thug Rose’ has been out of action since her rematch with Carla Esparza in May. Their first meeting seven years previous saw ‘Cookie Monster’ dominate to become the inaugural strawweight champion. At UFC...
Dillon Danis says he has to pay Bellator “a hefty fee” to be allowed to box KSI
Dillon Danis has revealed he has to pay Bellator in order to box KSI. Danis, of course, is under contract with Bellator – despite not fighting since 2019 due to knee injuries. He will make his return to fighting on January 14 in the main event of Misfits 004 against KSI, with the event being streamed on DAZN.
Mike Goldberg discusses moment of closure with Dana White after UFC release in 2016: “Thank you for everything”
Former UFC commentator Mike Goldberg has revealed that he did eventually get closure with Dana White. The play-by-play commentator was a vital figure in the early days of the mixed-martial-arts promotion. In 1997, made his debut on UFC Japan: Ultimate Japan, and was the man behind the mic as Kazushi Sakuraba fought his way through the heavyweight tournament.
Alexander Volkanovski reacts to Zabit Magomedsharipov’s possible return: “I thought that was gonna be a big fight”
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski would welcome the return of Zabit Magomedsharipov. ‘The Great’ has been out of action since a decision victory over Max Holloway in July. With that, Volkanovski had moved to 3-0 in his series with ‘Blessed’. Citing a lack of contenders at 145 pounds, the Australian announced his plans to compete at lightweight next.
Chael Sonnen rejects plea deal, will take battery charge to trial
MMA analyst and former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has rejected a plea deal and will take his battery charge to trial. Back in December 2021, Chael Sonnen was accused of attacking several individuals at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. A couple, Julie and Christopher Stellpflug, said that Sonnen had struck them both and initiated a fight. They suggested he was intoxicated, as he went on to attack a string of other security guards.
