Transformer Fire and Other Damage Leaves Over 1,300 Without Power In Cape; At 6 pm: Most Power Restored, Warming Center Hours Extended
Overnight high wind gusts, blowing snow, and single-digit and sub-zero temperatures have taken their toll on the region. Around 5 a.m. the City of Cape Girardeau announced via Facebook that they would be opening an additional warming center site at 8 a.m. at the Shawnee Park Center, after a generator issue at the Osage Centre.
1,300 Cape Girardeau residents lost power after fire at substation, downed powerline
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – About 1,300 Cape Girardeau residents were without power Friday morning after a fire at a power substation in the very early morning hours. Fire crews crew were called at 1:35 a.m. to the intersection of N. Silver Springs Road and Independenced Street at the Ameren UE substation for a transformer fire.
Ameren working to restore power in Cape Girardeau
While many of us stay inside during the cold, first responders have to go out to protect the public. Crews repair broken water main in Jackson, Mo. In Jackson, city officials say repairs have been made to a broken water main. It happened this morning on Eastview Court near the Power Plant.
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport operations staff combats snowstorm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Tommy Bridges and the rest of the operations crew at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport are put to the test during winter storms. “Our goal is to prevent a cancellation,” he said. Bridges said the preparation of the trucks used to clear the...
Power outage continues in Cape Girardeau after substation fire, downed power line
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As of 8:45 p.m., almost 200 Ameren customers are still without power in Cape Girardeau. As of noon on Friday, the city of Cape Girardeau said Ameren crews were still working to restore power, hoping to have it fixed by 8:00 p.m. According to the...
Government offices, businesses close early due to impending weather
(KBSI) – Due to incoming winter weather and bitterly cold temperatures many government offices have chosen to close early Thursday, Dec. 22. Email news@kbsi23.com to have your closure added to the list. See the list below. Due to inclement weather, all Cape Girardeau County Government Offices and the Cape...
Osage Center closes, Shawnee Park Center opens as warming shelter in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Due to a generator issue, the Osage Center is not open. The Shawnee Park Center is open as a warming center site in its place. The Shawnee Park Center is located at 835 S West End Blvd.
Missouri Junior Duck Stamp Contest winners on display at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Some of the most talented young artists in Missouri submitted their work to the Missouri Junior Duck Stamp Contest. The winners are on display at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. The exhibit features three first and second place winners as well as 16 honorable mentions from four age groups from kindergarten through 12th grade.
City of Carbondale offices to close at noon Thursday
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – All City of Carbondale offices will be closing Thursday, December 22, at noon due to inclement weather. Walk-in customer service will not be available Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. Offices will reopen on Friday, December 23 at 8 a.m. Emergency services will be available...
Yule Log Cabin: 35 years of making Christmas memories
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – It’s not exactly your run-of-the-mill cabin in the woods. For 35 years, the Yule Log Cabin has invited those who wish to venture across the rolling hills of Scott County to a place where Christmas wishes become reality. Owner Joannie Smith outlined the...
Local Weather and Business Updates
Cold weather is adjusting many schedules today. Security Bank and Trust will be open from 10 am to 3. Commercial Bank will open at 10. The Fulton County Transit Authority will run today only for those who require life-sustaining trips. This includes those requiring dialysis, wound care, cancer treatments, and other medical care. Riders will need to be patient regarding pickups.
Winter weather makes its trek to southeast Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Wednesday, December 21 marked the first official day of winter. Fast forward just one day and the elements in and around the Cape Girardeau area makes it a bit more reminiscent of mid-February weather. Photos and videos continue to pour in to the station....
3 people displaced by fire on S. Benton St. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews fought a house fire on S. Benton Street in bitterly cold temperatures early Friday morning. According to the fire department, no injuries were reported; however, three people were displaced by the fire. It happened around 6 a.m. on Friday, December 23. According to a...
Cape Girardeau County Government offices, Circuit Court closing early
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Due to inclement weather, all Cape Girardeau County Government Offices and the Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court will close at noon on December 22. Offices will also remain closed Friday, December 23 due to the inclement weather. Offices will reopen Tuesday, December 27.
Drive-by shootings reported in several southern Illinois towns
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A series of drive-by shootings happened in several southern Illinois towns early Saturday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says that the shootings happened in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois. They may have been committed by the same person. “These appear to be targeted...
How to protect water pipes from freezing ahead of bitterly cold weather
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – With temperatures in the Cape Girardeau area expected to dip into the single digits and possibly even below zero in the coming days, the water pipes in and around your home could be put under a great deal of stress. Randy Earnest of Obermanns...
Weather Closings and Cancellations
Dangerous wind chills, snow, and arctic cold will descend on the region this week. The following businesses, schools, and organizations are closed:. Southern Illinois University Carbondale: Administrative Closure begins at Noon 12/22, continues on 12/23. Effingham Unit 40: Dismissing at Noon 12/22. BUSINESSES/ORGANIZATIONS:. Bi-County Health Dept: Closing at 11am 12/22,...
Holiday Hijinks: “Grinch” arrested by Advance Police Department
ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Advance Police Department got into the holiday spirit with a recent video to their Facebook page. The “Grinch” has been booked after allegedly stealing Christmas presents. “We received a call about someone stealing Christmas presents,” the post says. “We saw the Grinch walking...
Records Division of Carbondale Police Department closing at noon Thursday
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The Records Division of the Carbondale Police Department will be closed at noon due to the impending dangerous weather. The Records Division will open as scheduled on Friday, Dec. 23, at 8 a.m. The closure only affects civilian employees of the department but will not...
Jackson man hurt in crash in High Ridge
A Jackson man was injured Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, in a three-vehicle accident at highways PP and 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2 p.m., Donald Griffin, 21 of Eureka was driving a westbound 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee and began to slide, striking the sides of two southbound vehicles – a 2003 Chevrolet S10 driven by Rodney D. Workman, 73, of Jackson and a 2021 Ram 1500 driven by Mason J. Donald, 43, of St. Louis, the report said.
