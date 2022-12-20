ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Red tide advisory lifted for all Sarasota County beaches

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The red tide advisory for all 16 Sarasota County beaches has been lifted after being put in place on Nov. 1, health officials announced. The beach advisory signs have been changed at all beaches, alerting people that the water is safe for sunbathing. The red tide sampling map shows only one area near the south point of Sarasota Bay where a low concentration of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected.
Tampa Bay area cold shelters opening for Christmas weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is bracing for a chilly holiday weekend as an arctic blast of cool air is forecast to sweep across the U.S. Christmas weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as the 20s and 30s on Christmas Eve with highs only reaching near the 40s and 50s. Temperatures on Christmas Day will start off in the 30s across Tampa Bay with the coldest air north and inland. Highs on Christmas Day should get into the low 50s across most of the area — a few degrees warmer than Saturday.
Holiday Drink Specials At Bradenton and Sarasota's Best Bars

The holidays are here, the most wonderful time of the year! And what better way to celebrate Christmas and New Year than with a delicious drink?. The holiday season brings great opportunities to enjoy festive drinks with friends and family. If you're looking for the perfect place to enjoy nightlife holiday cheer in Bradenton and Sarasota, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of the top bars for holiday drinks in Bradenton and Sarasota.
North Port Police put together Christmas surprise for local family

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police made Christmas happen a little early for one local family. Every year NPPD, the North Port Police Officers Association, and local businesses donate time and resources to help families in need. This year, the community came together to help support North Port...
