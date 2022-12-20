Read full article on original website
Sarasota Wells Fargo Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested In Collaborative Law Enforcement Effort
SARASOTA, Fla. – The man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank on Wednesday in Sarasota, has been arrested. “Thanks to the hard work of our detectives and our collaboration with the FBI and U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, our bank robber is in custody. Michael
I-275 reopens after FedEx truck overturns in St. Petersburg
All southbound lanes of I-75 are closed in Pinellas County due to a major crash on Saturday morning.
A man died while in the custody of Polk County authorities
OIDI task team is investigating the death of Eric Nelson, 46, a registered sex offender who was arrested by Lakeland police on suspicion of methamphetamine and paraphernalia possession.
Cash, check, crab legs: Healthcare CEO charged with ‘scheme to defraud’
CEO Wendy Merson of Windmoor Healthcare of Pinellas Park was charged with three counts of scheme to defraud, records show.
Fire destroys Hillsborough County mobile home 2 days before Christmas
TAMPA, Fla. — A fire destroyed a family's mobile home just two days before Christmas in Hillsborough County. Firefighters responded Friday morning to the four-alarm fire on 50th Avenue South off of Palm Drive in Tampa with six fire engines, a truck and several rescue units. Four adults and...
Red tide advisory lifted for all Sarasota County beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The red tide advisory for all 16 Sarasota County beaches has been lifted after being put in place on Nov. 1, health officials announced. The beach advisory signs have been changed at all beaches, alerting people that the water is safe for sunbathing. The red tide sampling map shows only one area near the south point of Sarasota Bay where a low concentration of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected.
Eyes in the sky: Helicopter, K9s used in search for alleged Sarasota bank robber
Authorities are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a bank in Sarasota on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters save puppy from swamp in Pasco County
Pasco County Fire Rescue firefighters rescued a puppy from a swamp in the Mirada subdivision on Thursday.
Golf carts catching fire across Southwest Florida
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Golf cart fires are popping up all over Southwest Florida. Charlotte County saw flames Tuesday, and you may remember a massive plume of smoke coming from Sanibel back in October. Experts say it comes down to the battery pack inside the cart and if it...
Pinellas sheriff secretly texted traffic stop video to former TPD Chief Mary O'Connor
The texts were initially missing from a public records request fulfilled by the Pinellas County Sheriff.
Tampa Bay area cold shelters opening for Christmas weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is bracing for a chilly holiday weekend as an arctic blast of cool air is forecast to sweep across the U.S. Christmas weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as the 20s and 30s on Christmas Eve with highs only reaching near the 40s and 50s. Temperatures on Christmas Day will start off in the 30s across Tampa Bay with the coldest air north and inland. Highs on Christmas Day should get into the low 50s across most of the area — a few degrees warmer than Saturday.
fox13news.com
Clearwater man's good deed to homeless couple nearly lands him in prison for three felonies
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Clearwater man thought he was doing a good deed when he took in a homeless couple, but six weeks later, he was in the county jail charged with three felonies and looking at years in prison. Philip Felix said a false police report turned his life...
941area.com
Holiday Drink Specials At Bradenton and Sarasota's Best Bars
The holidays are here, the most wonderful time of the year! And what better way to celebrate Christmas and New Year than with a delicious drink?. The holiday season brings great opportunities to enjoy festive drinks with friends and family. If you're looking for the perfect place to enjoy nightlife holiday cheer in Bradenton and Sarasota, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of the top bars for holiday drinks in Bradenton and Sarasota.
Bicyclist killed in crash on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota
One person was killed in a crash on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota on Monday night, authorities said.
‘NO WORDS’: Florida gopher tortoise found with airbrushed shell
A Florida animal sanctuary is reminding residents and tourists to stop painting the shells of turtles and gopher tortoises.
Manatee deputies searching for woman who walked away from care facility
Manatee County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing, endangered woman who walked away from a care facility.
Authorities say a 75-year-old man was killed after shooting his girlfriend and himself in a Sarasota residence.
The woman is still alive and being treated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The investigation by Sarasota County deputies into the apartment shooting finds that one person was hurt and one person died.Photo bySarasota Police Department.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port Police put together Christmas surprise for local family
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police made Christmas happen a little early for one local family. Every year NPPD, the North Port Police Officers Association, and local businesses donate time and resources to help families in need. This year, the community came together to help support North Port...
Bradenton woman charged with DUI manslaughter in deadly crash
A Bradenton woman was charged with DUI manslaughter Friday after police said a pedestrian died following a crash.
Death investigation underway after body found in Caloosahatchee River
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) is investigating a death after a body was found in the Caloosahatchee River. According to FMPD, the body was found near Centennial Park. Police said the death does not appear to be suspicious. No further details are available at...
