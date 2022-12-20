ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton Springs, ME

foxbangor.com

Bank robbery suspect in court

BANGOR —A man accused of robbing a bank in Bangor this week made his first court appearance today. It was Tuesday afternoon when authorities say Donovan Steen, 32, held up the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway, making off with a still undisclosed amount of cash. In court on Friday...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 1-15. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 5. John R. Gorham, 36,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor

BANGOR– A body was discovered in Bangor on Thursday. According to Bangor police department, at 11:15 am authorities were called to 1129 Union Street to investigate a body in the field near the airport. The police were able to find the deceased male in the field on the east...
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Owners of defunct building company to pay clients more than $700K

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine judge is ordering Malcolm and Elizabeth Stewart, the owners of the now defunct contracting company Castle Builders, to pay more than $740,000 to benefit former customers. This comes after many customers paid the company for renovations that were never done. Investigators have accused Malcolm Stewart...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Wanted Massachusetts man arrested in Waterville

WATERVILLE– Local, state and federal authorities arrested a wanted Massachusetts man following a standoff at a Waterville residence. According to Maine State Police, a search warrant was executed at 224 County Road after information indicated that 31-year-old Diego Martinez was hiding there. Martinez had been sought by multiple Maine...
WATERVILLE, ME
B98.5

Historic Central Maine Home Destroyed By Christmas Eve Fire

According to a post on the KJ website, a Christmas Eve morning blaze destroyed an historic home in Gardiner. The fire at the Laura E. Richards House. located at 3 Dennis Street in Gardiner, was reported at about 7 AM on Saturday morning. According to Gardiner Fire Chief Rick Sieberg,...
GARDINER, ME
foxbangor.com

Fire displaces 7 people

BANGOR- Authorities are investigating what caused a fire in Bangor last night that displaced 7 people. Crews were called to 18 Fremont street just before 8 pm. Bangor Assistant Fire Chief Chandler Corriveau said when they arrived they found a bedroom in the back in fire. Several departments were called...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Fast Break Week 3: A Minute With Nokomis’ Madden White

NEWPORT – For the third “A Minute With…” of the season, Fox Bangor sports caught up with Nokomis senior Madden White. White answers the questions everyone wants to know- what’s your favorite holiday song, favorite holiday tradition, best gift you’ve ever given, and more!
NEWPORT, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Two Bridges seeing influx of local inmates

Two Bridges Jail Authority has seen a sharp increase in inmates from Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties in recent weeks due to the resumption of full Superior Court dockets. On Dec. 20, Lincoln County Chief Deputy Rand Maker reported the number of local inmates rose from seven to 14. Maker presented the sheriff’s department report during the commissioners’ meeting. He also received commissioners’ approval to buy another six tracking units for the jail diversion program.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

foxbangor.com

foxbangor.com

Pet of the Week

BANGOR – Our weekly pet from the Bangor Humane Society, this time around, was a small pup named Siren. He got his name for the way he howls when he gets left alone for too long. For all the details on this sweet little guy, watch the full video...
BANGOR, ME

