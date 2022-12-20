ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch WVU’s stars on Christmas Day

Cold weather, egg nog, cookies, family and NBA basketball — just some of the things that make Christmas stand out on the calendar. The Association is scheduled to have its usual full slate of games on Sunday, but this time around, there will be plenty of West Virginia representation on the hardwood. So grab your hot cocoa, put on your sweater and find your spot on the couch to watch these former Mountaineers compete on the national stage!
“Pride of Uniontown” comes to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Call it the Rodney Gallagher effect. Neal Brown does, and he’s ready for it to come to Morgantown. Gallagher, WVU’s top signee will make the short trek from Laurel Highlands High in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia, a drive of about 36 minutes. He has made the drive several times as a young Mountaineer fan, but when he arrives in the summer, he won’t go back north for a while.
