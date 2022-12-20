Read full article on original website
NFL Network cuts Steelers' Franco Harris tribute to commercial, fans react in disgust
Fans didn't like that NFL Network cut to commercial during the Pittsburgh Steelers' Franco Harris tribute on Sunday night, and voiced their frustrations on social media.
WBOY
How to watch WVU’s stars on Christmas Day
Cold weather, egg nog, cookies, family and NBA basketball — just some of the things that make Christmas stand out on the calendar. The Association is scheduled to have its usual full slate of games on Sunday, but this time around, there will be plenty of West Virginia representation on the hardwood. So grab your hot cocoa, put on your sweater and find your spot on the couch to watch these former Mountaineers compete on the national stage!
Bear Necessities: Chicago in contention for No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL draft
This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. The Bears suffered a 35-13 loss to the Bills on Christmas Eve. It was Chicago’s eighth consecutive loss, which tied a franchise record set in 1978. But while...
Top Christmas Day sports moments from NBA, NFL, NHL, more
Christmas is all about making memories with family and friends, but there have also been plenty of notable moments in the world of sports on December 25.
Studs and Duds: Lions' Defense Not Physically Ready to Play
Detroit Lions were dominated by the Carolina Panthers.
WBOY
“Pride of Uniontown” comes to Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Call it the Rodney Gallagher effect. Neal Brown does, and he’s ready for it to come to Morgantown. Gallagher, WVU’s top signee will make the short trek from Laurel Highlands High in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia, a drive of about 36 minutes. He has made the drive several times as a young Mountaineer fan, but when he arrives in the summer, he won’t go back north for a while.
