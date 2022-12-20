Read full article on original website
U.S. orders Mastercard to stop blocking competing payment networks
(Reuters) – The Biden administration on Friday said it was ordering Mastercard Inc to stop blocking the use of competing networks to process debit payments. Under a proposed order, Mastercard would have to start providing competing payment networks with the customer account information they need to process payments, the Federal Trade Commission, which enforces competition laws, said in a statement.
