US asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay

Related
Idaho State Journal
Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Hairdresser Grisel Garcés survived a harrowing, four-month journey from her native Venezuela through tropical jungles, migrant detention centers in southern Mexico and then jolting railcar rides north toward the U.S. border. Now on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande across from El...
Federal effort to boost election worker protections fizzles
Federal proposals that would have significantly boosted security funding for election offices and heightened penalties for threatening their staff failed to advance this year, leaving state officials looking to their legislatures for support.
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid
WASHINGTON (AP) — A $1.7 trillion spending bill financing federal agencies through September and providing more aid to a devastated Ukraine cleared the House on Friday as lawmakers race to finish their work for the year and avoid a partial government shutdown. The bill passed mostly along party lines, 225-201. It now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. Passage of the bill represented a closing act...
Burgess: Let there be peace on Earth
President Biden’s supporters are right to point out that no President since FDR picked up a seat in the Senate in the first “off-year” election after winning the White House. Considering Covid, inflation—declining, but still headlining the media—and Biden being our oldest President, winning the Senatorial elections was a real achievement for the Democrats. But, as they used to say, “Don’t rest on your laurels.” Speaking of laurels, Biden was right to get our troops out of...
Taliban ban women from working for domestic, foreign NGOs
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly. They also separately banned women from attending religious classes at the mosques in the capital of Kabul.
China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country’s position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the...
Virginia state Sen. McClellan wins Democratic nomination
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan has overwhelmingly won the Democratic nomination to succeed the late A. Donald McEachin in Congress, party officials said Thursday. McClellan won the nomination 85% of the vote in Tuesday’s firehouse primary over Sen. Joe Morrissey, who netted just 14%,...
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Dec. 17-23, 2022
From a winter traditions parade to ward off evil in Bucharest, Romania, to children studying by candlelight in Harare, Zimbabwe, whose residents are coping with widespread power outages and the world’s highest food inflation, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
Millions in the U.S. are hunkering down from a freezing and deadly winter storm
The frigid Christmas storm has killed at least 18 people across the country, trapping some residents inside homes with snow drifts, and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes.
