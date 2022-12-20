ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

US asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay

By MORGAN LEE, GIOVANNA DELL'ORTO, REBECCA SANTANA - Associated Press
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Idaho State Journal

Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Hairdresser Grisel Garcés survived a harrowing, four-month journey from her native Venezuela through tropical jungles, migrant detention centers in southern Mexico and then jolting railcar rides north toward the U.S. border. Now on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande across from El...
EL PASO, TX
Idaho State Journal

House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — A $1.7 trillion spending bill financing federal agencies through September and providing more aid to a devastated Ukraine cleared the House on Friday as lawmakers race to finish their work for the year and avoid a partial government shutdown. The bill passed mostly along party lines, 225-201. It now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. Passage of the bill represented a closing act...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chillicothe Gazette

Burgess: Let there be peace on Earth

President Biden’s supporters are right to point out that no President since FDR picked up a seat in the Senate in the first “off-year” election after winning the White House.  Considering Covid, inflation—declining, but still headlining the media—and Biden being our oldest President, winning the Senatorial elections was a real achievement for the Democrats. But, as they used to say, “Don’t rest on your laurels.”  Speaking of laurels, Biden was right to get our troops out of...
Idaho State Journal

Taliban ban women from working for domestic, foreign NGOs

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly. They also separately banned women from attending religious classes at the mosques in the capital of Kabul.
Idaho State Journal

Virginia state Sen. McClellan wins Democratic nomination

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan has overwhelmingly won the Democratic nomination to succeed the late A. Donald McEachin in Congress, party officials said Thursday. McClellan won the nomination 85% of the vote in Tuesday’s firehouse primary over Sen. Joe Morrissey, who netted just 14%,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Dec. 17-23, 2022

From a winter traditions parade to ward off evil in Bucharest, Romania, to children studying by candlelight in Harare, Zimbabwe, whose residents are coping with widespread power outages and the world’s highest food inflation, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

