2 die in head-on collision in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – A Point Comfort man and a Houston man were both killed in a head-on collision on Dec. 21 in Jackson County, this being reported on by the Port Lavaca Wave. James Allen Mutchler, 67, of Point Comfort was killed when the Ford F-150 he was...
Community coming together to help man who had his wheelchair stolen
VICTORIA, Texas – On December 19th, we shared a story of a woman who wanted to help a man whose wheelchair was stolen from Walmart in Victoria. We stopped by the local pantry where she works to let her know that the community wants to support and help her as well.
Power outages reported throughout Coastal Bend from Hebbronville to Beeville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday night's night winds are partially to blame for power outages throughout the Coastal Bend, from Jim Hogg County all the way to Refugio, Bee and Aransas counties, according to the AEP-Texas outage map. The outage affecting the largest number of people as of 1:35...
