Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1470 WMBD
Low snow totals, high wind gusts, at height of Winter storm
LINCOLN, Ill. – At least from a snow perspective, the winter storm that spent time in our area between Thursday and Friday wasn’t that big of a deal. According to the National Weather Service, snow totals ranged from one inch in Knox County, to 2.2 inches at the Peoria Airport.
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
capitolwolf.com
Waste haulers start early on Thursday
The Office of Public Works has permitted the City of Springfield Waste Haulers to start their routes two hours early on Thursday. This is due to the winter forecast and will allow the haulers to stay ahead of the weather. Residents may see and/or hear haulers begin as early as...
wmay.com
Major Winter Storm Approaching; Heavy Snow Possible, Bitter Cold Likely
A major winter storm is taking aim on the Midwest for later this week, and that could have a big impact on holiday travel. The National Weather Service says it expects measurable snow and strong winds from Wednesday night through Friday, although it cannot yet predict where the heaviest snow will fall. Forecasters say there’s a good chance of having a white Christmas this year, something that has only happened about 30-percent of the time over the last 70 years. Springfield’s most recent white Christmas was in 2017.
Central Illinois Proud
Prepping for winter’s wrath as snow, wind loom
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois is preparing for snow as winter storm watches are in effect for the area. While the snowfall itself won’t be anything historic; 2-5 inches in Peoria and 3-6 inches in Bloomington-Normal, high winds will blow fallen snow making it impossible at times to travel.
FOX2now.com
Snow and frigid temperatures expected by Thursday
ST. LOUIS – Tuesday and Wednesday will be calm before the arrival of arctic air on Thursday. Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and cold. Temperature highs are near 40. It’s going to be mostly cloudy for the Winter Solstice Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s.
Central Illinois Proud
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
WAND TV
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
capitolwolf.com
Light up the Park in Chatham cancelled
Due to upcoming inclement weather, Light up the Park in Chatham will be cancelled through December 24th. The last night the event will be open for viewing will be Christmas night on December 25th.
wlds.com
Home Deemed Total Loss After Overnight Fire in Chandlerville
Multiple fire departments from Cass & Mason Counties were called out to a structure fire in Chandlerville early this morning. The Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department reports that shortly after midnight they were summoned for mutual aid to a two-story structure fire in the heart of Chandlerville. The residents were reported to be home at the time of the fire and were able to get out safely.
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
the-source.net
Accident leads to novel surgery in Midwest
Benjamin Heinemann undergoes rare ectopic banking following farm mishap. Editor’s note: This story describes injuries and medical procedures and includes photos that may not be suitable for all readers. On September 18, 31-year-old Benjamin Heinemann suffered a freak accident involving a silage machine while working on a farm in...
Central Illinois Proud
Where to stay warm in McLean County
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County has released a list of warming centers listed below. More information can be found here. Bloomington Public Library (205 E Olive St) Connect Transit Bus (McLean County Health Dept. 200 W. Front St) Walmart (2225 W. Market St.) 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
WAND TV
Springfield FD fights bitter cold while responding to abandoned house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to a Facebook post from Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37, crews are on a scene with heavy fire showing in the 1900 block of East Cook. Multiple engines and trucks are currently at the fire. According to the page, the two story wooden structure is "fully involved" which generally means that the building is unable to be entered due to the amount of fire.
wlds.com
Girard Bowling Alley Burns in Five-Alarm Fire
A five-alarm fire in northern Macoupin County saw a Girard building burn to the ground last night. Initial reports of a fire at the former Girard Bowling Alley/Pickadillys located in the 700 block of North 3rd Street came in shortly after 6:30PM. According to initial reports, fire was seen inside the building and flames were showing on the building.
Abandoned Springfield house destroyed by fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A house in Springfield was destroyed on Thursday when a fire broke out, forcing firefighters to battle both the flames and the frigid temperatures. Chief Brandon Blough said the fire happened at 1905 East Cook Street around 2:30 p.m. The structure was abandoned but was open for trespass. Neighbors reported at […]
wglt.org
A Christmas miracle: The search for Bella the dog ends with a rescue
The frigid four-day search for a lost dog who wandered many miles across McLean County found its happy ending Thursday night – and the dog got a warm bath and some chicken nuggets. Bella, a Bernese Mountain Dog, escaped from her new foster home in Bloomington on Sunday night....
wglt.org
'Tripledemic' strains Bloomington-Normal hospitals during the holidays
OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington has added beds to handle the rise in COVID, flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases as the "tripledemic" strains Bloomington-Normal hospitals during the holiday season. President Lynn Fulton said OSF St. Joseph has had to transfer patients to other hospitals during the...
wymg.com
“About damn time!”
Moving Pillsbury Forward will be tearing Pillsbury down. The group’s president, Chris Richmond, announced Wednesday that demolition will commence soon on a two-story, 50,000 square foot warehouse on the abandoned property. Richmond, who was a year old when his father started working at the plant, says it was an...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
Comments / 2