A major winter storm is taking aim on the Midwest for later this week, and that could have a big impact on holiday travel. The National Weather Service says it expects measurable snow and strong winds from Wednesday night through Friday, although it cannot yet predict where the heaviest snow will fall. Forecasters say there’s a good chance of having a white Christmas this year, something that has only happened about 30-percent of the time over the last 70 years. Springfield’s most recent white Christmas was in 2017.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO