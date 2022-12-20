ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants waive linebacker Tae Crowder after ‘free me’ Twitter drama

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
 4 days ago

Tae Crowder is free.

Crowder’s plummet down the inside linebacker depth chart with the Giants was finalized Tuesday when he was waived, potentially clearing a roster spot for Landon Collins to be signed off of the practice squad .

In three years, Crowder made 31 starts and exceeded fair expectations for a Mr. Irrelevant – the nickname for last pick of an NFL draft.

After the surprise release of Blake Martinez at the end of training camp, Crowder, 25, became the Giants’ top middle linebacker. He remained a starter for the first eight games, before the Giants shifted toward a combination of Jaylon Smith and rookie Micah McFadden on the inside.

Crowder’s role gradually decreased until he played zero defensive snaps Dec. 4 against the Commanders. After the game, he tweeted “Free Me #TheReaper.” The words widely were interpreted as asking to be released, which Crowder later said was not the case and pointed just to a desire to help his teammates win. Crowder said he apologized to head coach Brian Daboll for creating a distraction in the locker room.

Not much changed, however. Crowder was a healthy scratch last game and now is on the waiver wire.

The Giants waived linebacker Tae Crowder on Tuesday.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post
NY Post illustration

Collins, who looks like the Giants’ best second level run-stopper, has been elevated from the practice squad to play in three games, which is the maximum allowed. If he is going to play again this season, he needs to be added to the 53-man roster.

