Bans on TikTok gain momentum in Washington and states

U.S. House Jan. 6 panel report finds Trump incited insurrection, demands accountability
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee late Thursday published its findings in a nearly 850-page report that accused former President Donald Trump of inciting an insurrection and recommended Congress consider how to determine whether those found to be insurrectionists should be barred from holding office ever again. The report caps 18 months of work for […] The post U.S. House Jan. 6 panel report finds Trump incited insurrection, demands accountability appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Inflation, unemployment, the housing crisis and a possible recession: Two economists forecast what’s ahead in 2023
With the current U.S. inflation rate at 7.1%, interest rates rising and housing costs up, many Americans are wondering if a recession is looming.
Zelensky: Ukrainians will celebrate holidays with one difference this year
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a Christmas message said Ukrainians will celebrate the holidays with one difference this year, as the country observes its first Christmas since its conflict with Russia began. “We will celebrate our holidays! As always. We will smile and be happy. As always. The difference is one. We will not wait…
