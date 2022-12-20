Duke basketball reveals starting lineup for shorthanded Blue Devils

Duke basketball captain Jeremy Roach is reportedly back to full strength after missing the team's most recent outing, an 82-55 home win over the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks on Dec. 10, with a toe injury.

But freshmen Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively II, who each drew a start against Maryland Eastern Shore, now have non-COVID illnesses. They won't be on the court with the No. 14 Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) in their road game against the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 0-1 ACC) at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACCN).

So under the circumstances, first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff had no choice but to employ a starting lineup against Wake Forest different from the last time out.

As the players were warming up, the program's official stat broadcast revealed the group of Blue Devils who will be on the court for tipoff at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem:

Junior point guard Jeremy Roach

Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor

Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell

Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski

Graduate center Ryan Young

Following the bout at Wake Forest, the Blue Devils, whose regular season slate consists only of ACC games from here on out, will have 10 days off during the holidays before hosting the unranked Florida State Seminoles at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

