Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Law enforcement 'elves' volunteer for 'Shop with a Cop'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — On December 3, 2022, police officers and other law enforcement helped brighten some children's holiday during the 'Shop with a Cop' holiday shopping spree, the City of Roseburg said in a press release. The event gives kids a chance to shop for their families with a...
nbc16.com
North Bend Ice Rink plans day of free skating Christmas Eve
NORTH BEND, Ore. — 'Tis the season to be ice skating for those visiting the Oregon Coast. This Christmas Eve, anyone can skate for free at the recently opened North Bend Ice Rink. Les' Sanitary Service is picking up the tab, hoping kids will enjoy the free holiday experience.
nbc16.com
Roseburg man arrested for shooting at car in Winston
WINSTON, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after multiple witnesses reported seeing him shooting at a car in Winston, the Winston Police Department said in a news release. At 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, Winston Police officers and Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports...
Comments / 0