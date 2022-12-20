Gordon Johnston’s application for clemency is one of more than 400 that have been sent to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk since he was first elected. Johnston, 46, is in his 12th year at the Sterling Correctional Facility and his story goes like this: At 9 years old, he was removed from his mother and her boyfriend’s home in Missouri because they were using a lot of drugs and neglecting and abusing him.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO