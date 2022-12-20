ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
cpr.org

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis grants clemency to 24 people

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has granted clemency to 24 people, including the co-defendant of a Cuban immigrant who was pardoned in 2017 to prevent him from being deported as well as a state trooper hailed for stopping a gunman who entered the office of a previous governor over a decade ago but was accused of pointing a gun at a driver last year.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

One man’s repeated drug offenses led him to prison — and a love of training dogs. Now he’s asking for another chance

Gordon Johnston’s application for clemency is one of more than 400 that have been sent to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk since he was first elected. Johnston, 46, is in his 12th year at the Sterling Correctional Facility and his story goes like this: At 9 years old, he was removed from his mother and her boyfriend’s home in Missouri because they were using a lot of drugs and neglecting and abusing him.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy