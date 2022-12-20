Read full article on original website
The cannabis industry is facing its longest downturn yet, with no end in sight
Overbuilt and overgrown, Colorado's cannabis industry is now facing a major shakeout. Pandemic-fueled demand has evaporated just as new grow operations flood the market with cannabis. It has turned what had been unending growth into the industry's first downturn. Since recreational cannabis started in 2014, sales had never declined on...
Coloradans could vote on a $70 million ‘attainable housing’ fee in 2023
Colorado’s statewide elections aren’t usually exciting in odd-numbered years, since there aren’t any statehouse, Congressional or statewide elections and the constitution limits what kind of topics can appear on the ballot. But in November 2023, Colorado voters may have their second chance in two years to increase...
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis grants clemency to 24 people
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has granted clemency to 24 people, including the co-defendant of a Cuban immigrant who was pardoned in 2017 to prevent him from being deported as well as a state trooper hailed for stopping a gunman who entered the office of a previous governor over a decade ago but was accused of pointing a gun at a driver last year.
One man’s repeated drug offenses led him to prison — and a love of training dogs. Now he’s asking for another chance
Gordon Johnston’s application for clemency is one of more than 400 that have been sent to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk since he was first elected. Johnston, 46, is in his 12th year at the Sterling Correctional Facility and his story goes like this: At 9 years old, he was removed from his mother and her boyfriend’s home in Missouri because they were using a lot of drugs and neglecting and abusing him.
