College Park, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

One detained after Christmas Eve fire at southeast Atlanta apartment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have confirmed to Atlanta News First that one individual has been detained in connection to a massive fire at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex on Christmas Eve. According to Atlanta Fire Rescue Department officials, crews responded to an apartment building at 1177 Constitution...
ATLANTA, GA
WISH-TV

Family stuck with flooded apartment on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — It was like Niagara Falls, coming out of the bedroom wall. That was the reality for one South Atlanta family, dealing with a flooded apartment on Christmas Eve. “It flooded their hopes for Christmas. They thought it was a dream, they woke up and it...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire officials battle house fire and cold

Atlanta firefighters were battling a house fire in the Vince City neighborhood on Friday. Officials say they had to be careful due to the freezing conditions. Crews pulled five dogs from the home. No one was injured.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

22-year-old man killed in Bethlehem house fire days before Christmas

BETHLEHEM, Ga. - An early morning house fire in Barrow County claimed the life on a man caught inside. A passerby called 911 when he saw smoke and flames coming from a residence on the 500 block of Tanners Bridge Road in Bethlehem Thursday morning. He tried to rescue the man who was trapped inside the burning structure but said the fire was too intense.
BETHLEHEM, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Christmas Eve murder-suicide attempt

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide attempt at the Microtel Hotel in northeast Atlanta. Reports of shots fired came in just before 9:11 a.m. Christmas Eve. Upon arrival, officers found a man on the second floor of the hotel with a gunshot wound to the head.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Crews battle house fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews are battling a large house fire on the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Reports of the blaze came in just before 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames coming out of a vacant one-story home. A nearby residence also...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Missing | Man left Clayton County home days before Christmas and no one has heard from him since: police

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers need help finding a 34-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia. According to a Mattie's Call Alert, Akevis Walton was last seen on Dec. 21 around noon in the 11000 block of Heritage Drive in Hampton, Georgia. Clayton County Police said he left home on foot and no one has heard from him since.
HAMPTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Bethlehem house fire leaves one man dead

A man is dead after a fire in Barrow County. The victim and his mother were asleep Thursday morning when flames broke out. It happened on Tanners Bridge Road in Bethlehem.
BETHLEHEM, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate attempted murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Editor's Note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire breaks out under I-85 bridge near site of 2017 collapse

ATLANTA - Fire crews have put out a fire that broke out underneath an Interstate 85 bridge Friday morning. FOX 5 cameras caught firefighters workers to put out the blaze, which was located right under the southbound lanes of I-85 near the Goodwill Thrift Store and Donation Center on Piedmont Road.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta’s homeless flock to city warming shelters amid frigid temperatures

ATLANTA - Temperatures in Atlanta ahead of the holiday weekend have reached new lows. Frigid weather conditions have prompted city leaders to open up emergency warming shelters for those in need. "This weather is dangerously cold," District 10 City Councilwoman Andrea L. Boone said. It’s the kind of cold that...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Water pipes bursting in Douglas County, dangerous road conditions

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have asked motorists to avoid the intersection of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard in Douglasville due to busted pipes in a nearby office building causing a flood into the intersection. While Georgia faces freezing temperatures this holiday weekend, some areas have fallen to the single...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA

