atlantanewsfirst.com
One detained after Christmas Eve fire at southeast Atlanta apartment
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have confirmed to Atlanta News First that one individual has been detained in connection to a massive fire at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex on Christmas Eve. According to Atlanta Fire Rescue Department officials, crews responded to an apartment building at 1177 Constitution...
WISH-TV
Family stuck with flooded apartment on Christmas Eve
ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — It was like Niagara Falls, coming out of the bedroom wall. That was the reality for one South Atlanta family, dealing with a flooded apartment on Christmas Eve. “It flooded their hopes for Christmas. They thought it was a dream, they woke up and it...
Police: Woman found dead in Brookhaven hotel elevator on Christmas Eve
Brookhaven police are investigating a shooting incident in which a woman was found dead and a man injured with a head wo...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire officials battle house fire and cold
Atlanta firefighters were battling a house fire in the Vince City neighborhood on Friday. Officials say they had to be careful due to the freezing conditions. Crews pulled five dogs from the home. No one was injured.
fox5atlanta.com
22-year-old man killed in Bethlehem house fire days before Christmas
BETHLEHEM, Ga. - An early morning house fire in Barrow County claimed the life on a man caught inside. A passerby called 911 when he saw smoke and flames coming from a residence on the 500 block of Tanners Bridge Road in Bethlehem Thursday morning. He tried to rescue the man who was trapped inside the burning structure but said the fire was too intense.
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Christmas Eve murder-suicide attempt
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide attempt at the Microtel Hotel in northeast Atlanta. Reports of shots fired came in just before 9:11 a.m. Christmas Eve. Upon arrival, officers found a man on the second floor of the hotel with a gunshot wound to the head.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Crews battle house fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews are battling a large house fire on the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Reports of the blaze came in just before 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames coming out of a vacant one-story home. A nearby residence also...
Missing | Man left Clayton County home days before Christmas and no one has heard from him since: police
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers need help finding a 34-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia. According to a Mattie's Call Alert, Akevis Walton was last seen on Dec. 21 around noon in the 11000 block of Heritage Drive in Hampton, Georgia. Clayton County Police said he left home on foot and no one has heard from him since.
fox5atlanta.com
Bethlehem house fire leaves one man dead
A man is dead after a fire in Barrow County. The victim and his mother were asleep Thursday morning when flames broke out. It happened on Tanners Bridge Road in Bethlehem.
WMAZ
Community helps family of 12-year-old killed in Atlanta shooting during holidays
ATLANTA — Following the deadly Midtown shooting, community members gathered to help one family mourn the loss of Zyion Charles. The 12-year-old was shot and killed Thanksgiving weekend during a dispute among teens. Cameron Jackson, 15, was the second child killed in the shooting. A charitable app has helped...
West End shooting leaves 1 dead, police say
A Friday night shooting in the West End community left one person dead, according to Atlanta police....
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigate attempted murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Editor's Note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
DeKalb County says to call property management, plumbers, not 911 regarding home flooding
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County is asking residents not to call the police about flooding issues in their homes. Instead, the government recommends calling property management or a private plumber to turn off the water at affected homes. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Crews across metro Atlanta work to fix broken water pipes during holiday freeze
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews in the metro Atlanta area continue working to fix broken water pipes as the Holiday Freeze continues. Officials responded to the area near Ponce De Leon Ave NE & Kennesaw Ave NE on Saturday afternoon. Atlanta News First observed water shooting up in...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire breaks out under I-85 bridge near site of 2017 collapse
ATLANTA - Fire crews have put out a fire that broke out underneath an Interstate 85 bridge Friday morning. FOX 5 cameras caught firefighters workers to put out the blaze, which was located right under the southbound lanes of I-85 near the Goodwill Thrift Store and Donation Center on Piedmont Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta’s homeless flock to city warming shelters amid frigid temperatures
ATLANTA - Temperatures in Atlanta ahead of the holiday weekend have reached new lows. Frigid weather conditions have prompted city leaders to open up emergency warming shelters for those in need. "This weather is dangerously cold," District 10 City Councilwoman Andrea L. Boone said. It’s the kind of cold that...
Update: 79-year-old with dementia found after not coming home from doctor’s appointment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — The Fayetteville Police Department has found a 79-year-old who didn’t come home after a doctor’s appointment Friday. Authorities said 79-year-old Edward Felder, was last seen near Senoia at 10:51 a.m., Suwanee at 12:36 p.m., Chamblee at 1:27 p.m., Hiram at 4:39 p.m., and a Citgo gas station in Acworth at 5:40 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for 79-year-old Fayetteville man driving around metro Atlanta
Fayetteville police say they are searching for a missing 79-year-old man who has not returned home from a doctor's appointment. Technology utilized by investigators show he has been driving around metro Atlanta on Friday.
fox5atlanta.com
Water pipes bursting in Douglas County, dangerous road conditions
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have asked motorists to avoid the intersection of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard in Douglasville due to busted pipes in a nearby office building causing a flood into the intersection. While Georgia faces freezing temperatures this holiday weekend, some areas have fallen to the single...
This is how you protect your pipes when the temperature drops
(MARIETTA, Ga.) — With temperatures dropping, you need to protect your pipes at home. A lot of homeowners make common mistakes when they realize they have a frozen pipe inside of their home. But WSB′s Michele Newell learned that it is so easy to prevent pipes from freezing.
